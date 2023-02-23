

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

50 best colleges in the Midwest

Statue and Golden Dome on the campus of Notre Dame University.

Some of the best Midwestern colleges and universities can thank the Morrill Act of 1862 for their existence. This law gave states 30,000 acres of federal land to establish institutions that offered practical and agricultural education to a wider public. Today, many of these land-grant colleges have a history of being powerhouse research institutions, boasting developments like the first internet browser and the performance of the first successful open-heart surgery.

After the 2008 recession, many colleges in the Midwest faced problems of disinvestment; higher education is generally an easy target for budget cuts from state governments looking to save money; however, some states have begun to make up ground. For example, in 2019, Illinois passed a new budget with significant increases in funding for many colleges and universities across the state. Many schools across the region are fighting to attract students away from the coasts and into America’s heartland, focusing resources on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education as the “Silicon Prairie” develops. Of course, many of the schools on this list also have a rich tradition of college sports, especially football, which contributes to the rah-rah campus culture.

America’s heartland claims several well-respected institutions of higher education, including famed public research universities and renowned small liberal arts colleges. Using Niche’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list, Stacker found the best 50 schools in the Midwest. Niche’s rankings use data from the Department of Education on academics, admissions, and student life, along with reviews from current students and alumni. Only colleges located in Midwestern states—Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin—were included.

Click through our list to find which colleges made the cut, and if the top spot went to a big-name football school, a land-grant institution, or a bucolic liberal arts campus.

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#50. Lake Forest College

Exterior shot of Lake Forest College and Reid Hall.

– Location: Lake Forest, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Net price: $26,968

– SAT range: 1020-1240

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,900

– Overall rank: #239



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#49. Gustavus Adolphus College

C. Charles Jackson Campus Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.

– Location: St. Peter, Minnesota

– Acceptance rate: 71%

– Net price: $26,701

– SAT range: 1080-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,700

– Overall rank: #237



Moody Bible Institute, Crowell Hall with archway under a blue sky.

#48. Moody Bible Institute

ChicagoPhotographer // Shutterstock

– Location: Chicago, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 98%

– Net price: $18,790

– SAT range: 990-1200

– Median earnings six years after graduation: No data available

– Overall rank: #236



Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock

#47. Hope College

A sign for Hope College surrounded by flowers with historic buildings in the background.

– Location: Holland, Michigan

– Acceptance rate: 78%

– Net price: $30,320

– SAT range: 1130-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200

– Overall rank: #235



Wendy Van Overstreet // Shutterstock

#46. Ohio University

The Ohio University campus with a green lawn.

– Location: Athens, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $23,307

– SAT range: 1050-1250

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $40,500

– Overall rank: #234

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#45. University of Illinois Chicago

A University of Illinois at Chicago blue sign.

– Location: Chicago, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 73%

– Net price: $12,614

– SAT range: 1030-1250

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,300

– Overall rank: #229



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#44. Marquette University

An old stone church undergoing renovations on Marquette University campus.

– Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– Acceptance rate: 82%

– Net price: $34,732

– SAT range: 1160-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,600

– Overall rank: #228



EmilyMarvin // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Illinois Wesleyan University

A large brick library with glass windows in the front.

– Location: Bloomington, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Net price: $32,545

– SAT range: 1100-1300

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,100

– Overall rank: #222



Carlos Yudica // Shutterstock

#42. DePaul University

A historic brown stone ornate building.

– Location: Chicago, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $33,319

– SAT range: 1050-1260

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $53,300

– Overall rank: #213



Epiglottis // Shutterstock

#41. College of Wooster

A stone castle-like structure.

– Location: Wooster, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 65%

– Net price: $27,923

– SAT range: 1150-1380

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,300

– Overall rank: #210

PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock

#40. Oberlin College

A gray stone round building.

– Location: Oberlin, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 35%

– Net price: $42,745

– SAT range: 1270-1360

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $40,800

– Overall rank: #209



Sam Wagner // Shutterstock

#39. University of St. Thomas – Minnesota

A large courtyard with university buildings lining the sides.

– Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $31,799

– SAT range: 1130-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,800

– Overall rank: #203



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Cedarville University

A red brick building with large windows.

– Location: Cedarville, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Net price: $24,965

– SAT range: 1110-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,300

– Overall rank: #199



SkyBlodgett // Shutterstock

#37. Lawrence University

An aerial view of a large university campus.

– Location: Appleton, Wisconsin

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Net price: $26,594

– SAT range: 1190-1410

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,100

– Overall rank: #198



Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

#36. College of the Ozarks

A white stone sign for College of the Ozarks.

– Location: Point Lookout, Missouri

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Net price: $7,505

– SAT range: 1090-1240

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $32,500

– Overall rank: #194

dinos // Wikimedia Commons

#35. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Dinosaur fossils at the museum at South Dakota School of Mines.

– Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Net price: $19,799

– SAT range: 1150-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500

– Overall rank: #188



Paperraven // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Kansas State University

A historic white stone building.

– Location: Manhattan, Kansas

– Acceptance rate: 95%

– Net price: $18,494

– SAT range: —

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,600

– Overall rank: #185



Picture Des Moines // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Drake University

A red brick entrance wall and black sign for Drake University.

– Location: Des Moines, Iowa

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $30,321

– SAT range: 1110-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,300

– Overall rank: #182



Canva

#32. Andrews University

College students walking together.

– Location: Berrien Springs, Michigan

– Acceptance rate: 49%

– Net price: $22,850

– SAT range: 1030-1380

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $45,200

– Overall rank: #180



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. DePauw University

A historic gray stone building.

– Location: Greencastle, Indiana

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $30,183

– SAT range: 1110-1360

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,000

– Overall rank: #177

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. University of Missouri

A large historic brick builing with large columns on the lawn in front and a lit stone sign and flowers in the foreground.

– Location: Columbia, Missouri

– Acceptance rate: 82%

– Net price: $16,930

– SAT range: 1110-1320

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,300

– Overall rank: #156



Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#29. The University of Kansas

A rectangular stone sign for University of Kansas.

– Location: Lawrence, Kansas

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $20,054

– SAT range: 1070-1320

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,800

– Overall rank: #155



Wally // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wabash College

A large green lawn with a red brick building and a tall white clocktower.

– Location: Crawfordsville, Indiana

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $24,412

– SAT range: 1120-1320

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,300

– Overall rank: #153



Nheyob // Wikimedia Commons

#27. University of Dayton

Several large dark red brick buildings with white trim and a clocktower.

– Location: Dayton, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 81%

– Net price: $32,768

– SAT range: 1080-1300

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,100

– Overall rank: #150



Chamberednautilus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Denison University

A tree-lined path leading to a red brick building with a tower.

– Location: Granville, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 28%

– Net price: $39,808

– SAT range: 1220-1430

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,800

– Overall rank: #142

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#25. St. Olaf College

A historic red and black building with an American flag on top.

– Location: Northfield, Minnesota

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Net price: $27,838

– SAT range: 1150-1390

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,400

– Overall rank: #140



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#24. Iowa State University

A large green lawn full of students with a clocktower.

– Location: Ames, Iowa

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Net price: $16,105

– SAT range: 1010-1310

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,700

– Overall rank: #133



STLJB // Shutterstock

#23. Saint Louis University

A large brick and iron arch sign for Saint Louis University.

– Location: St. Louis, Missouri

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $27,872

– SAT range: 1160-1370

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500

– Overall rank: #132



Andrew Higley // Wikimedia Commons

#22. University of Cincinnati

A long brick building.

– Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $22,767

– SAT range: 1120-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,300

– Overall rank: #131



James Casil // Shutterstock

#21. Wheaton College – Illinois

Looking up at a historic building with a white ornate top.

– Location: Wheaton, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $27,474

– SAT range: 1210-1450

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,400

– Overall rank: #125

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#20. University of Iowa

A large greek style stone building with columns.

– Location: Iowa City, Iowa

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $17,452

– SAT range: 1110-1310

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,900

– Overall rank: #123



ehrlif // Shutterstock

#19. Michigan Technological University

A stone sign for Michigan Tech surrounded by greenery.

– Location: Houghton, Michigan

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $17,356

– SAT range: 1160-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,400

– Overall rank: #114



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#18. Indiana University – Bloomington

A historic stone building with a red clock in the courtyard.

– Location: Bloomington, Indiana

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $13,191

– SAT range: 1120-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,700

– Overall rank: #113



Waterlizard403 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

A brick building with a modern glass front.

– Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $43,606

– SAT range: 1260-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $80,900

– Overall rank: #109



Arthur Matsuo // Shutterstock

#16. Michigan State University

A round glass building with a Michigan State University sign in front.

– Location: East Lansing, Michigan

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $16,655

– SAT range: 1100-1300

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $53,600

– Overall rank: #103

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#15. University of Minnesota Twin Cities

A brick building with a University of Minnesota sign in front.

– Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $17,729

– SAT range: 1240-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,900

– Overall rank: #92



Curt Smith // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Kenyon College

A long four story stone building with windows.

– Location: Gambier, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $40,862

– SAT range: 1280-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,700

– Overall rank: #87



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#13. Macalester College

A brick building in the snow.

– Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

– Acceptance rate: 39%

– Net price: $35,589

– SAT range: 1280-1450

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $47,600

– Overall rank: #84



Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock

#12. The Ohio State University

A brick building with a clocktower on top.

– Location: Columbus, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $18,884

– SAT range: 1210-1430

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,100

– Overall rank: #80



mrpotato101 // Shutterstock

#11. Purdue University

A large archway entrance sign to Purdue University.

– Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

– Acceptance rate: 67%

– Net price: $12,294

– SAT range: 1170-1420

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,100

– Overall rank: #79

Roy Luck // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Carleton College

A brick building with a silver dome on top.

– Location: Northfield, Minnesota

– Acceptance rate: 21%

– Net price: $30,843

– SAT range: 1330-1520

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,200

– Overall rank: #77



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#9. Grinnell College

The Grinnell College entrance sign.

– Location: Grinnell, Iowa

– Acceptance rate: 19%

– Net price: $32,091

– SAT range: 1370-1540

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,100

– Overall rank: #73



Kim Willems // Shutterstock

#8. Case Western Reserve University

A large stone building with a Case Western Reserve University sign in front.

– Location: Cleveland, Ohio

– Acceptance rate: 30%

– Net price: $36,002

– SAT range: 1340-1520

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,600

– Overall rank: #65



tzm23 // Shutterstock

#7. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

A brick building with a large green dome on top.

– Location: Urbana, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $13,517

– SAT range: 1200-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,500

– Overall rank: #59



Youngryand // Shutterstock

#6. University of Wisconsin

Tall stone steps leading up to a brick building.

– Location: Madison, Wisconsin

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Net price: $14,030

– SAT range: 1260-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,200

– Overall rank: #53

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#5. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

A blue sign for University of Michigan.

– Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Acceptance rate: 26%

– Net price: $17,832

– SAT range: 1340-1520

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,400

– Overall rank: #25



Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

#4. University of Notre Dame

An aerial view of Notre Dame campus with a gold dome on top.

– Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

– Acceptance rate: 19%

– Net price: $29,981

– SAT range: 1400-1550

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $78,400

– Overall rank: #19



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#3. University of Chicago

A University of Chicago sign.

– Location: Chicago, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Net price: $36,584

– SAT range: 1500-1570

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $68,100

– Overall rank: #16



Unknown // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington University in St. Louis

A large historic brick building.

– Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Net price: $27,233

– SAT range: 1480-1560

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $70,100

– Overall rank: #15



Madcoverboy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Northwestern University

A gothic looking stone building.

– Location: Evanston, Illinois

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Net price: $28,344

– SAT range: 1430-1550

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,000

– Overall rank: #14

“

