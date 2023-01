Canva

How much millennials make in each state

Millennials are more diverse and better educated than the generations before them. But while this group makes up a large portion of today’s American workforce, their entry into it came at a time of economic turmoil. And that has created a generation of workers paying attention to where jobs are available—and lucrative.

Even with remote work becoming increasingly common, states throughout the country provide different opportunities according to their various industries, real estate markets, unemployment rates, and myriad other factors. Depending on the type of business, what incentives state and local governments provide, and the overall cost of living, some states are more attractive to this generation than others.

Stacker ranked the 50 states and Washington D.C. by the median income of households headed by millennials, defined as people ages 25 to 44 due to data availability. The analysis uses 2021 American Community Survey one-year estimates on household income and population, as well as 2021 annual Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment data.

See how your home state ranks for opportunities for millennials.

You may also like: Do you know the brands behind these famous slogans?



Canva

#51. Mississippi

– Millennial household median income: $52,777 (8.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.0% (#41 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.0% (#42 lowest nationally)



Canva

#50. Louisiana

– Millennial household median income: $58,725 (12.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.6% (#18 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.8% (#41 lowest nationally)



Canva

#49. New Mexico

– Millennial household median income: $59,107 (9.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.2% (#24 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.7% (#47 lowest nationally)



Canva

#48. West Virginia

– Millennial household median income: $59,538 (15.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 23.8% (#51 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.8% (#25 lowest nationally)



Canva

#47. Alabama

– Millennial household median income: $60,535 (11.6% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.2% (#39 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.7% (#15 lowest nationally)

You may also like: Richest and poorest states in America



Canva

#46. Arkansas

– Millennial household median income: $61,101 (15.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.4% (#36 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.0% (#18 lowest nationally)



Canva

#45. Oklahoma

– Millennial household median income: $62,634 (11.5% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.6% (#18 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.3% (#23 lowest nationally)



Canva

#44. South Carolina

– Millennial household median income: $63,883 (7.4% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.3% (#38 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.1% (#21 lowest nationally)



Canva

#43. Kentucky

– Millennial household median income: $64,543 (14.9% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.6% (#33 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.3% (#22 lowest nationally)



Knox County Government // Flickr

#42. Tennessee

– Millennial household median income: $66,890 (11.4% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.5% (#20 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.8% (#16 lowest nationally)

You may also like: This is what really happens to retail food waste



Canva

#41. Florida

– Millennial household median income: $68,353 (8.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.0% (#41 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.6% (#24 lowest nationally)



Canva

#40. Nevada

– Millennial household median income: $69,586 (4.9% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 28.1% (#8 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 7.5% (#51 lowest nationally)



Canva

#39. Georgia

– Millennial household median income: $69,826 (4.8% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.9% (#13 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.4% (#11 lowest nationally)



Canva

#38. Missouri

– Millennial household median income: $69,912 (12.2% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.9% (#29 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.7% (#14 lowest nationally)



Canva

#37. North Carolina

– Millennial household median income: $70,049 (12.2% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.0% (#27 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.1% (#31 lowest nationally)

You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out for



Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ohio

– Millennial household median income: $70,390 (12.3% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.5% (#34 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.2% (#34 lowest nationally)



None // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Montana

– Millennial household median income: $70,863 (11.4% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.4% (#36 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 2.8% (#5 lowest nationally)



Canva

#34. Michigan

– Millennial household median income: $70,947 (11.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.0% (#41 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.6% (#40 lowest nationally)



Canva

#33. Indiana

– Millennial household median income: $71,219 (12.7% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.7% (#31 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.7% (#13 lowest nationally)



Canva

#32. Kansas

– Millennial household median income: $72,088 (11.7% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.7% (#31 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.2% (#7 lowest nationally)

You may also like: The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves



Canva

#31. Texas

– Millennial household median income: $72,568 (8.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 28.4% (#7 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.4% (#38 lowest nationally)



Canva

#30. South Dakota

– Millennial household median income: $72,598 (9.3% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 24.8% (#48 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 2.6% (#3 lowest nationally)



Canva

#29. Wyoming

– Millennial household median income: $72,661 (10.8% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.1% (#25 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.0% (#17 lowest nationally)



Canva

#28. Delaware

– Millennial household median income: $73,868 (3.8% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.0% (#41 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.3% (#36 lowest nationally)



Charles Knowles // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Idaho

– Millennial household median income: $74,717 (11.7% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.3% (#23 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.4% (#10 lowest nationally)

You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving



Canva

#26. Iowa

– Millennial household median income: $74,745 (13.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.0% (#41 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.2% (#8 lowest nationally)



Canva

#25. Arizona

– Millennial household median income: $76,238 (9.9% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.3% (#22 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.8% (#26 lowest nationally)



Canva

#24. Nebraska

– Millennial household median income: $76,366 (13.3% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.9% (#29 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 2.2% (#1 lowest nationally)



Canva

#23. Wisconsin

– Millennial household median income: $77,203 (14.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.2% (#39 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.6% (#12 lowest nationally)



Canva

#22. North Dakota

– Millennial household median income: $77,852 (15.7% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 27.3% (#10 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 2.7% (#4 lowest nationally)

You may also like: 25 richest families in America



Canva

#21. Maine

– Millennial household median income: $78,795 (19.5% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 24.3% (#49 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.0% (#30 lowest nationally)



Adam Jones // Flickr

#20. Pennsylvania

– Millennial household median income: $79,012 (13.6% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.5% (#34 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 7.0% (#49 lowest nationally)



Canva

#19. Rhode Island

– Millennial household median income: $80,230 (8.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.9% (#28 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.2% (#33 lowest nationally)



Canva

#18. Illinois

– Millennial household median income: $80,297 (10.6% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.8% (#15 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.8% (#28 lowest nationally)



Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Vermont

– Millennial household median income: $80,818 (10.9% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 24.1% (#50 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.1% (#20 lowest nationally)

You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most



Canva

#16. Oregon

– Millennial household median income: $81,572 (13.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 28.0% (#9 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.2% (#35 lowest nationally)



Canva

#15. Alaska

– Millennial household median income: $82,206 (5.4% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 29.5% (#3 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 7.0% (#50 lowest nationally)



Canva

#14. New York

– Millennial household median income: $84,149 (12.4% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.9% (#14 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.8% (#48 lowest nationally)



Canva

#13. Utah

– Millennial household median income: $84,419 (6.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 28.4% (#6 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 2.5% (#2 lowest nationally)



Geoff Livingston // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hawaii

– Millennial household median income: $86,755 (2.2% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 27.0% (#11 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.4% (#39 lowest nationally)

You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America



Canva

#11. Virginia

– Millennial household median income: $87,736 (8.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 27.0% (#11 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.1% (#19 lowest nationally)



Canva

#10. Minnesota

– Millennial household median income: $89,633 (14.2% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.5% (#20 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.2% (#6 lowest nationally)



Canva

#9. Connecticut

– Millennial household median income: $89,933 (7.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 25.0% (#41 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.3% (#44 lowest nationally)



Canva

#8. Colorado

– Millennial household median income: $90,246 (9.3% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 30.2% (#2 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.2% (#32 lowest nationally)



Canva

#7. California

– Millennial household median income: $92,837 (8.9% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 28.7% (#5 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.6% (#45 lowest nationally)

You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most last year



Canva

#6. Maryland

– Millennial household median income: $94,336 (4.5% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.7% (#17 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.1% (#43 lowest nationally)



Canva

#5. New Jersey

– Millennial household median income: $96,324 (7.6% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.0% (#26 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 6.6% (#46 lowest nationally)



Canva

#4. Washington

– Millennial household median income: $97,432 (14.5% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 29.3% (#4 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.8% (#27 lowest nationally)



Canva

#3. New Hampshire

– Millennial household median income: $100,750 (13.0% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 24.9% (#47 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 3.3% (#9 lowest nationally)



Canva

#2. Massachusetts

– Millennial household median income: $103,351 (14.2% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 26.8% (#16 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 5.3% (#37 lowest nationally)

You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America



Canva

#1. Washington DC

– Millennial household median income: $110,168 (20.1% above state median for all ages)

– Millennial population share: 38.3% (#1 highest nationally)

– Millennial unemployment rate: 4.8% (#29 lowest nationally)