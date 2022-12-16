

States with the most unfunded retirement benefits

Older woman with coffee mug looking at computer.

Most U.S. states promise their employees pensions upon retirement, but aren’t saving enough money to be able to deliver on those promises. The fallout could threaten state budgets more broadly.

In a pension plan, employees and employers both pay into a system which the employer invests in order to be able to make payouts when the employee retires. Employees’ contributions are deducted from every paycheck.

But when state budgets are tight, many states put off paying the employer’s share. This leaves them with payments due to fund future pension payments. This debt tends to be a state’s largest financial liability, according to Pew, ahead of retiree health care benefits and overall debt. When the liabilities get too high, states may be forced to take money out of health care, safety, and education to meet minimum requirements for funding pension plans.

Stacker examined pension liability data compiled by Pew Trusts to see which states have the highest rates of unfunded retirement benefits. The analysis shows the states that have the highest unfunded pension liabilities (for state-administered defined benefit plans), unfunded retiree health care costs, and tax-supported state debt. These figures are all expressed as a share of overall personal income in a state, excluding capital gains, to normalize the size of the liability based on the state’s potential tax income. States are ranked by the ratio of unfunded pension liabilities to income, with ties broken by the percentage point change from 2007 to 2019.

Liabilities vary depending on the size of a state’s budget and population, as well as the health of the overall economy. Collectively, states’ unfunded pension benefits added up to $1.25 trillion in fiscal year 2019. That’s 6.8% of total income.

Only two states, South Dakota and Wisconsin, had pension plan savings that were equal to or higher than what they owed.

#50. Wisconsin

Madison state capitol in the daytime.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): -1.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -1.2

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.5% (tied for #14 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 2.7%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -1.1



#49. South Dakota

Elderly couple putting coin into money box.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 0.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -0.6

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.0% (#3 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 0.8%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.4



#48. Tennessee

Social security administration brick sign.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 0.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -0.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.5% (tied for #14 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 0.5%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.1



#47. New York

Close up of a nurse helping a patient.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 0.6%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 7.7% (#7 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: +1.7

– Debt (2020): 4.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.9



#46. Washington

Seattle downtown skyline and Mt. Rainier.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 0.8%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +0.7

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 2.7% (#23 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: 0

– Debt (2020): 3.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.5



#45. Nebraska

Close up of a hand on a calculator.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 1.1%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +0.1

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.0% (tied for #1 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: 0

– Debt (2020): 0.0%

— Percentage point change since 2007: 0



#44. Idaho

Boise street leading to the capitol building in fall.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 1.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +2.4

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.2% (tied for #9 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 1.0%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.1



#43. Utah

Salt Lake City downtown city skyline at dusk.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 2.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +0.8

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.1% (tied for #7 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.3

– Debt (2020): 1.7%

— Percentage point change since 2007: 0



#42. North Carolina

Senior couple sitting on a wooden dock by a lake.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 2.6%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.4

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 7.5% (#8 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -2.1

– Debt (2020): 1.0%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -1.5



#41. Iowa

Aerial view of downtown Council Bluffs.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 3.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.4% (#12 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: 0

– Debt (2020): 0.3%

— Percentage point change since 2007: 0



#40. Delaware

Elderly person reads a printed letter, sitting at a desk.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 3.9%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.6

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 15.4% (#3 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.3

– Debt (2020): 6.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +1.3



#39. Florida

Senior couple holding hands walking on the beach.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +4.3

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.0% (#17 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: +0.3

– Debt (2020): 1.3%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -1.2



#38. Oklahoma

Oklahoma City downtown skyline in the afternoon.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.1%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -4.8

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.0% (tied for #1 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: 0

– Debt (2020): 0.7%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.6



#37. Maine

Retired couple sitting outdoors having coffee.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.1%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -1.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.0% (#21 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -1.8

– Debt (2020): 1.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.2



#36. West Virginia

West Virginia State Capitol on the Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -3.7

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 4.0% (#14 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -7.5

– Debt (2020): 3.6%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.1



#35. Indiana

Senior talking on phone while holding paper looking concerned.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.3%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -0.6

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.1% (#7 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 0.4%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.9



#34. Minnesota

Minnesota welcomes you sign at the state border.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.6%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +0.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.3% (#11 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 2.3%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.2



#33. Virginia

View of Virginia beach homes near the beach.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 4.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.2% (#21 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 2.8%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +1.1



#32. Georgia

Senior's hands holding a piggy bank.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.8

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.7% (#16 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -1.9

– Debt (2020): 1.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.8



#31. Arkansas

Elderly people enjoy a view of a lake.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.3%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +2.4

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.9% (#23 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 1.2%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.4



#30. Texas

Man and woman with a walker witting on a bench.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.4%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.9

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 6.8% (#9 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: +1.2

– Debt (2020): 0.7%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.6



#29. New Hampshire

Elderly hands and younger hands solving a jigsaw puzzle together.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.6%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.9% (#15 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -1.3

– Debt (2020): 1.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: 0



#28. Kansas

Aerial view of Lawrence and Kansas State University.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +0.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.2% (#10 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.3

– Debt (2020): 2.6%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.6



#27. Missouri

Senior couple working on finances together.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1.7

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.1% (#19 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 0.8%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -1.1



#26. Maryland

Senior with laptop and smartphone.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +2.1

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.5% (#19 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -2.1

– Debt (2020): 3.6%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.9



#25. North Dakota

Aerial view of Grand Forks in autumn.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 5.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.4

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.2% (tied for #9 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 0.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.9



#24. Ohio

Smiley people doing yoga class at city park.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.9% (#24 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -3.8

– Debt (2020): 2.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.5



#23. California

Elderly couple enjoying cotton candy at Pacific Park in Santa Monica.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.3%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +4

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.5% (#20 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -1.3

– Debt (2020): 3.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.9



#22. Colorado

Elderly couple working on a budget on couch.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.5%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.7% (#16 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.2

– Debt (2020): 1.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.4



#21. Vermont

Aerial view of Peacham in the fall.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.5%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +6.8

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 5.8% (#10 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.4

– Debt (2020): 1.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.1



#20. Wyoming

Couple reviewing and signing paperwork in kitchen.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.8%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +6.3

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 2.1% (#25 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: +1.2

– Debt (2020): 0.0%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.2



#19. Oregon

Sunrise view of Portland from the Pittock Mansion.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.8%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +12.7

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.1% (tied for #7 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.3

– Debt (2020): 3.6%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -1



#18. Alabama

Retired couple walking around the town with a map.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.9%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +2.7

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 4.6% (#13 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -4.6

– Debt (2020): 2.2%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.4



#17. Massachusetts

Person fishing on small boat on lake.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 7.9%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +4.2

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.7% (#17 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.6

– Debt (2020): 8.0%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.9



#16. Arizona

Senior couple working with their bills at home.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 8.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +4.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.0% (#4 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.3

– Debt (2020): 0.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.9



#15. Louisiana

Couple walking by stores in downtown New Orleans.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 8.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +1.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 2.7% (#22 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -4

– Debt (2020): 3.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.7



#14. Montana

Elderly person using wooden walking cane.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 8.4%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.9

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.0% (#18 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.5

– Debt (2020): 0.3%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.7



#13. Michigan

Michigan Theater on State Street in downtown Ann Arbor.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 8.4%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +6.2

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 2.1% (#25 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -10.4

– Debt (2020): 1.2%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.9



#12. Nevada

Senior relaxing in hammock with e-book.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 8.6%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +2.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.1% (#20 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.5

– Debt (2020): 1.1%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.5



#11. Pennsylvania

Downtown skyline of Pittsburgh.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 8.8%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +6.8

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 3.6% (#18 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: +0.4

– Debt (2020): 2.3%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.2



#10. Rhode Island

Close up shot of person opening empty wallet.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 9.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: -2.1

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 1.4% (#22 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.5

– Debt (2020): 3.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.4



#9. South Carolina

Historical downtown area of Charleston.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 11.1%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +3.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 5.2% (#11 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.8

– Debt (2020): 0.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -2.1



#8. Connecticut

Group of smiling senior people dancing.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 14.8%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +7.3

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 8.8% (#5 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -3.2

– Debt (2020): 8.9%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +2.5



#7. Kentucky

Aerial view of Covington and downtown Cincinnati from Devou Park.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 15.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +7.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 2.6% (#24 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -2.6

– Debt (2020): 4.2%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.2



#6. Mississippi

The Mississippi State Capitol Building in downtown Jackson.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 15.3%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +6.8

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 0.7% (#15 lowest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 4.5%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +0.2



#5. New Mexico

Side view of a happy senior smiling while painting.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 15.7%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +8.6

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 4.7% (#12 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 2.2%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -2.4



#4. Alaska

Alaska welcome sign.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 16.3%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +4.3

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 19.7% (#1 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: +2.2

– Debt (2020): 1.8%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.3



#3. Hawaii

Senior couple sitting at table doing finances.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 18.0%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +8.5

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 12.7% (#4 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -15.3

– Debt (2020): 10.4%

— Percentage point change since 2007: +1.7



#2. Illinois

Senior couple walking in Millennium Park.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 19.4%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +11.6

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 8.0% (#6 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.1

– Debt (2020): 4.5%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.2



#1. New Jersey

Close up shot of a person signing a document.

– Unfunded pension liabilities (2019): 20.2%

— Percentage point change from 2007: +13.7

– Unfunded retiree health care costs (2016): 15.5% (#2 highest)

— Percentage point change from 2010: -0.4

– Debt (2020): 6.2%

— Percentage point change since 2007: -0.7