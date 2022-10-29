

TheMuuj // Flickr

Where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Because this is survey-based data, there is some inherent error and actual numbers may vary.

The Census Bureau found that, between 2018 and 2019, roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. Florida was the largest recipient of new residents at 601,000 people, followed by Texas (559,000) and California (480,000).

The Sun Belt region, home to sunny states like Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona, saw an influx of people seeking warmer weather, lower taxes, and cheaper living long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Millions of Americans suddenly getting the ability to work remotely has certainly accelerated the trend, but the Census data shows that this pattern has been years in the making.

Read on to learn where Americans in each state are picking up and moving to most. Warmer-climate states seem to get most of the attention, but there are a few surprising trends on the list, such as migration to colder weather states such as Illinois, and Ohio–whose suburbs are still mostly affordable.

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

Alabama

#3. To Texas

– Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

— 8.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

— #20 most common destination from Texas

#2. Georgia

– Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

— 14.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

— #6 most common destination from Georgia

#1. Florida

– Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

— 15.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519

— #10 most common destination from Florida



Roger Mommaerts // Wikimedia Commons

Alaska

#3. Texas

– Moved from Alaska to Texas in 2019: 4,622

— 9.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Alaska in 2019: 4,332

— #33 most common destination from Texas

#2. Florida

– Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906

— 9.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Alaska in 2019: 2,473

— #36 most common destination from Florida

#1. California

– Moved from Alaska to California in 2019: 5,064

— 10.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Alaska in 2019: 2,547

— #41 most common destination from California



Ken L. // Flickr

Arizona

#3. Colorado

– Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616

— 6.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684

— #3 most common destination from Colorado

#2. Texas

– Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205

— 12.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

— #8 most common destination from Texas

#1. California

– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226

— 16.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713

— #2 most common destination from California



Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Arkansas

#3. Tennessee

– Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252

— 8.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237

— #16 most common destination from Tennessee

#2. Oklahoma

– Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421

— 11.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826

— #3 most common destination from Oklahoma

#1. Texas

– Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341

— 19.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851

— #15 most common destination from Texas



AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

California

#3. Nevada

– Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322

— 7.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433

— #1 most common destination from Nevada

#2. Arizona

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713

— 9.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226

— #1 most common destination from Arizona

#1. Texas

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

— 12.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

— #1 most common destination from Texas

Brylie Oxley // Wikimedia Commons

Colorado

#3. Arizona

– Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684

— 7.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616

— #3 most common destination from Arizona

#2. California

– Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085

— 7.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350

— #6 most common destination from California

#1. Texas

– Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

— 9.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

— #2 most common destination from Texas



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut

#3. Massachusetts

– Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690

— 11.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020

— #5 most common destination from Massachusetts

#2. Florida

– Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227

— 12.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501

— #20 most common destination from Florida

#1. New York

– Moved from Connecticut to New York in 2019: 15,040

— 14.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Connecticut in 2019: 27,606

— #5 most common destination from New York



Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Delaware

#3. Florida

– Moved from Delaware to Florida in 2019: 3,083

— 10.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Delaware in 2019: 939

— #46 most common destination from Florida

#2. Maryland

– Moved from Delaware to Maryland in 2019: 5,429

— 19.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Delaware in 2019: 8,646

— #8 most common destination from Maryland

#1. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387

— 22.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902

— #10 most common destination from Pennsylvania



AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

Washington, D.C.

#3. New York

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to New York in 2019: 3,325

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 4,314

— #20 most common destination from New York

#2. Virginia

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Virginia in 2019: 9,540

— 18.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 8,828

— #10 most common destination from Virginia

#1. Maryland

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maryland in 2019: 17,718

— 34.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 15,499

— #3 most common destination from Maryland



Trxr4kds // Wikimedia Commons

Florida

#3. North Carolina

– Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032

— 6.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

— #2 most common destination from North Carolina

#2. Texas

– Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238

— 9.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

— #4 most common destination from Texas

#1. Georgia

– Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235

— 10.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681

— #1 most common destination from Georgia

Richard Chambers // Wikimedia Commons

Georgia

#3. North Carolina

– Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017

— 7.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580

— #5 most common destination from North Carolina

#2. Texas

– Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209

— 9.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452

— #5 most common destination from Texas

#1. Florida

– Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681

— 19.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235

— #1 most common destination from Florida



Marshman // Wikimedia Commons

Hawaii

#3. Washington

– Moved from Hawaii to Washington in 2019: 5,855

— 8.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Hawaii in 2019: 4,322

— #13 most common destination from Washington

#2. Texas

– Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977

— 10.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667

— #42 most common destination from Texas

#1. California

– Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985

— 17.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954

— #19 most common destination from California



Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons

Idaho

#3. Oregon

– Moved from Idaho to Oregon in 2019: 5,623

— 10.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Idaho in 2019: 7,570

— #3 most common destination from Oregon

#2. Utah

– Moved from Idaho to Utah in 2019: 6,752

— 12.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Idaho in 2019: 7,371

— #4 most common destination from Utah

#1. Washington

– Moved from Idaho to Washington in 2019: 12,599

— 23.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Idaho in 2019: 13,505

— #5 most common destination from Washington



Dennisyerger84 // Wikimedia Commons

Illinois

#3. California

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085

— 7.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692

— #14 most common destination from California

#2. Florida

– Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425

— 7.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534

— #11 most common destination from Florida

#1. Indiana

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— #2 most common destination from Indiana



Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

Indiana

#3. Ohio

– Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714

— 8.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038

— #5 most common destination from Ohio

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— 12.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— #1 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Florida

– Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175

— 12.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926

— #15 most common destination from Florida

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Iowa

#3. Missouri

– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461

— #10 most common destination from Missouri

#2. Nebraska

– Moved from Iowa to Nebraska in 2019: 6,952

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Iowa in 2019: 7,454

— #1 most common destination from Nebraska

#1. Illinois

– Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294

— 13.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843

— #9 most common destination from Illinois



Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

Kansas

#3. Colorado

– Moved from Kansas to Colorado in 2019: 6,544

— 7.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Kansas in 2019: 7,224

— #7 most common destination from Colorado

#2. Texas

– Moved from Kansas to Texas in 2019: 12,823

— 14.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Kansas in 2019: 8,374

— #21 most common destination from Texas

#1. Missouri

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— 23.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— #1 most common destination from Missouri



FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky

#3. Tennessee

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— 11.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— #7 most common destination from Tennessee

#2. Indiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— 12.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424

— #4 most common destination from Indiana

#1. Ohio

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— 17.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— #2 most common destination from Ohio



Ken L. // Flickr

Louisiana

#3. Florida

– Moved from Louisiana to Florida in 2019: 8,606

— 9.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Louisiana in 2019: 5,296

— #25 most common destination from Florida

#2. Mississippi

– Moved from Louisiana to Mississippi in 2019: 9,257

— 9.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Louisiana in 2019: 5,395

— #4 most common destination from Mississippi

#1. Texas

– Moved from Louisiana to Texas in 2019: 24,513

— 25.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2019: 19,675

— #6 most common destination from Texas



Skeezix1000 // Wikimedia Commons

Maine

#3. New Hampshire

– Moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 2019: 4,524

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Maine in 2019: 5,838

— #2 most common destination from New Hampshire

#2. Florida

– Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812

— 12.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797

— #35 most common destination from Florida

#1. Massachusetts

– Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122

— 16.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005

— #8 most common destination from Massachusetts

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

Maryland

#3. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 15,499

— 8.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maryland in 2019: 17,718

— #1 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#2. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376

— #5 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#1. Virginia

– Moved from Maryland to Virginia in 2019: 27,172

— 14.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 23,429

— #4 most common destination from Virginia



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts

#3. Florida

– Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056

— 9.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360

— #16 most common destination from Florida

#2. New York

– Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910

— 10.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143

— #8 most common destination from New York

#1. New Hampshire

– Moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 2019: 18,723

— 10.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,731

— #1 most common destination from New Hampshire



Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

Michigan

#3. Texas

– Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061

— 7.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434

— #19 most common destination from Texas

#2. Ohio

– Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049

— 9.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261

— #4 most common destination from Ohio

#1. Florida

– Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668

— 14.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941

— #17 most common destination from Florida



Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota

#3. California

– Moved from Minnesota to California in 2019: 8,951

— 7.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Minnesota in 2019: 6,232

— #28 most common destination from California

#2. North Dakota

– Moved from Minnesota to North Dakota in 2019: 13,506

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to Minnesota in 2019: 8,360

— #1 most common destination from North Dakota

#1. Wisconsin

– Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524

— 15.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403

— #1 most common destination from Wisconsin



NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

Mississippi

#3. Georgia

– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502

— 9.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271

— #23 most common destination from Georgia

#2. Texas

– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

— 10.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

— #30 most common destination from Texas

#1. Tennessee

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— 20.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— #6 most common destination from Tennessee

publichall // Wikimedia Commons

Missouri

#3. Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— 8.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848

— #23 most common destination from Florida

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— 9.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— 19.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— #1 most common destination from Kansas



Edal Anton Lefterov // Wikimedia Commons

Montana

#3. Oregon

– Moved from Montana to Oregon in 2019: 2,927

— 7.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Montana in 2019: 1,977

— #11 most common destination from Oregon

#2. Idaho

– Moved from Montana to Idaho in 2019: 3,026

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Montana in 2019: 2,197

— #7 most common destination from Idaho

#1. Washington

– Moved from Montana to Washington in 2019: 6,017

— 15.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Montana in 2019: 4,907

— #10 most common destination from Washington



Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska

#3. Texas

– Moved from Nebraska to Texas in 2019: 3,842

— 7.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Nebraska in 2019: 4,199

— #34 most common destination from Texas

#2. Colorado

– Moved from Nebraska to Colorado in 2019: 4,861

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Nebraska in 2019: 2,816

— #27 most common destination from Colorado

#1. Iowa

– Moved from Nebraska to Iowa in 2019: 7,454

— 14.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Nebraska in 2019: 6,952

— #2 most common destination from Iowa



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

Nevada

#3. Arizona

– Moved from Nevada to Arizona in 2019: 7,514

— 7.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Nevada in 2019: 8,636

— #4 most common destination from Arizona

#2. Texas

– Moved from Nevada to Texas in 2019: 10,529

— 10.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Nevada in 2019: 5,240

— #26 most common destination from Texas

#1. California

– Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433

— 25.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322

— #3 most common destination from California



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

New Hampshire

#3. Florida

– Moved from New Hampshire to Florida in 2019: 3,529

— 8.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,182

— #44 most common destination from Florida

#2. Maine

– Moved from New Hampshire to Maine in 2019: 5,838

— 13.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 2019: 4,524

— #3 most common destination from Maine

#1. Massachusetts

– Moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,731

— 27.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 2019: 18,723

— #1 most common destination from Massachusetts

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey

#3. Florida

– Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222

— 12.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032

— #14 most common destination from Florida

#2. New York

– Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942

— 13.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664

— #1 most common destination from New York

#1. Pennsylvania

– Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295

— 18.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445

— #3 most common destination from Pennsylvania



Ken L. // Flickr

New Mexico

#3. Colorado

– Moved from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019: 4,895

— 6.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to New Mexico in 2019: 5,038

— #12 most common destination from Colorado

#2. Arizona

– Moved from New Mexico to Arizona in 2019: 7,251

— 10.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to New Mexico in 2019: 4,255

— #12 most common destination from Arizona

#1. Texas

– Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425

— 32.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762

— #9 most common destination from Texas



A. Balet // Wikimedia Commons

New York

#3. Pennsylvania

– Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618

— 10.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641

— #2 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#2. Florida

– Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488

— 13.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976

— #8 most common destination from Florida

#1. New Jersey

– Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664

— 13.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942

— #2 most common destination from New Jersey



Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina

#3. Virginia

– Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435

— 10.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764

— #1 most common destination from Virginia

#2. Florida

– Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

— 11.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032

— #3 most common destination from Florida

#1. South Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

— 13.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

— #1 most common destination from South Carolina



Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota

#3. Wisconsin

– Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369

— 4.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313

— #37 most common destination from Wisconsin

#2. Colorado

– Moved from North Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 2,084

— 7.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to North Dakota in 2019: 585

— #45 most common destination from Colorado

#1. Minnesota

– Moved from North Dakota to Minnesota in 2019: 8,360

— 28.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to North Dakota in 2019: 13,506

— #2 most common destination from Minnesota

Wapcaplet // Wikimedia Commons

Ohio

#3. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752

— 6.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792

— #4 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#2. Kentucky

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— 6.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— #1 most common destination from Kentucky

#1. Florida

– Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335

— 15.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590

— #9 most common destination from Florida



Urbanative // Wikimedia Commons

Oklahoma

#3. Arkansas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826

— 6.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421

— #2 most common destination from Arkansas

#2. Florida

– Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488

— 7.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,109

— #30 most common destination from Florida

#1. Texas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

— 27.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

— #3 most common destination from Texas



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

Oregon

#3. Idaho

– Moved from Oregon to Idaho in 2019: 7,570

— 6.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Oregon in 2019: 5,623

— #3 most common destination from Idaho

#2. California

– Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265

— 14.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927

— #5 most common destination from California

#1. Washington

– Moved from Oregon to Washington in 2019: 33,712

— 29.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Oregon in 2019: 21,339

— #2 most common destination from Washington



Pha telegrapher // Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania

#3. New Jersey

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445

— 8.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295

— #1 most common destination from New Jersey

#2. New York

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641

— 8.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618

— #3 most common destination from New York

#1. Florida

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965

— 13.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629

— #7 most common destination from Florida



Swampyank // Wikimedia Commons

Rhode Island

#3. California

– Moved from Rhode Island to California in 2019: 2,839

— 9.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,854

— #43 most common destination from California

#2. Connecticut

– Moved from Rhode Island to Connecticut in 2019: 3,788

— 12.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,561

— #15 most common destination from Connecticut

#1. Massachusetts

– Moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts in 2019: 7,784

— 25.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2019: 12,742

— #6 most common destination from Massachusetts

Elisa.rolle // Wikimedia Commons

South Carolina

#3. Florida

– Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136

— #12 most common destination from Florida

#2. Georgia

– Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828

— 14.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644

— #4 most common destination from Georgia

#1. North Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

— 21.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

— #1 most common destination from North Carolina



Löwenzahn1~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

South Dakota

#3. Iowa

– Moved from South Dakota to Iowa in 2019: 2,276

— 8.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to South Dakota in 2019: 3,613

— #7 most common destination from Iowa

#2. North Dakota

– Moved from South Dakota to North Dakota in 2019: 2,329

— 8.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to South Dakota in 2019: 1,218

— #6 most common destination from North Dakota

#1. Minnesota

– Moved from South Dakota to Minnesota in 2019: 3,941

— 14.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to South Dakota in 2019: 5,777

— #7 most common destination from Minnesota



SFC9394 // Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee

#3. Alabama

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

#2. Florida

– Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539

— #5 most common destination from Florida

#1. Georgia

– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210

— 11.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668

— #7 most common destination from Georgia



Ken L. // Flickr

Texas

#3. Oklahoma

– Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

— 5.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

— #1 most common destination from Oklahoma

#2. Colorado

– Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

— 7.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

— #1 most common destination from Colorado

#1. California

– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

— 8.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

— #1 most common destination from California



Mrs keyser soze // Wikimedia Commons

Utah

#3. California

– Moved from Utah to California in 2019: 8,504

— 9.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Utah in 2019: 17,821

— #10 most common destination from California

#2. Arizona

– Moved from Utah to Arizona in 2019: 8,917

— 10.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Utah in 2019: 6,301

— #8 most common destination from Arizona

#1. Texas

– Moved from Utah to Texas in 2019: 10,072

— 11.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Utah in 2019: 4,871

— #29 most common destination from Texas

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Vermont

#3. New Hampshire

– Moved from Vermont to New Hampshire in 2019: 2,370

— 10.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Vermont in 2019: 2,076

— #6 most common destination from New Hampshire

#2. New York

– Moved from Vermont to New York in 2019: 3,084

— 13.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Vermont in 2019: 3,276

— #24 most common destination from New York

#1. Florida

– Moved from Vermont to Florida in 2019: 3,355

— 14.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Vermont in 2019: 637

— #49 most common destination from Florida



Morgan Riley // Wikimedia Commons

Virginia

#3. California

– Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506

— 8.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994

— #12 most common destination from California

#2. Florida

– Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031

— 9.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432

— #6 most common destination from Florida

#1. North Carolina

– Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764

— 10.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435

— #3 most common destination from North Carolina



Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

Washington

#3. Arizona

– Moved from Washington to Arizona in 2019: 17,636

— 8.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Washington in 2019: 8,263

— #5 most common destination from Arizona

#2. Oregon

– Moved from Washington to Oregon in 2019: 21,339

— 10.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Washington in 2019: 33,712

— #1 most common destination from Oregon

#1. California

– Moved from Washington to California in 2019: 31,882

— 16.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Washington in 2019: 46,791

— #4 most common destination from California



Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia

#3. Maryland

– Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933

— 12.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976

— #11 most common destination from Maryland

#2. Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518

— 13.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008

— #14 most common destination from Virginia

#1. Ohio

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056

— 15.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985

— #16 most common destination from Ohio



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin

#3. Florida

– Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563

— 6.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168

— #26 most common destination from Florida

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402

— #5 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Minnesota

– Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403

— 18.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524

— #1 most common destination from Minnesota

Ben Townsend // Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming

#3. Utah

– Moved from Wyoming to Utah in 2019: 1,549

— 6.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Wyoming in 2019: 1,746

— #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah

#2. Montana

– Moved from Wyoming to Montana in 2019: 1,662

— 7.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Wyoming in 2019: 1,850

— #7 most common destination from Montana

#1. Colorado

– Moved from Wyoming to Colorado in 2019: 3,860

— 16.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Wyoming in 2019: 3,129

— #24 most common destination from Colorado