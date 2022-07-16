Counties with the biggest percentage drop in population in each state
Alabama: Perry County
Chart showing 17.77% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Perry County, Alabama, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Alaska: Bristol Bay Borough
Chart showing 21.36% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Bristol Bay Borough, Alaska, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Arizona: Cochise County
Chart showing 3.32% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cochise County, Arizona, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Arkansas: Phillips County
Chart showing 20.19% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Phillips County, Arkansas, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
California: Lassen County
Chart showing 13.82% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Lassen County, California, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Colorado: Bent County
Chart showing 17.60% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Bent County, Colorado, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Connecticut: Litchfield County
Chart showing 5.35% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Litchfield County, Connecticut, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Florida: Gulf County
Chart showing 14.48% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Gulf County, Florida, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Georgia: Baker County
Chart showing 13.41% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Baker County, Georgia, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Hawaii: Kalawao County
Chart showing 3.33% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Kalawao County, Hawaii, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Idaho: Clark County
Chart showing 13.15% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Clark County, Idaho, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Illinois: Alexander County
Chart showing 33.00% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Alexander County, Illinois, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Indiana: Blackford County
Chart showing 7.74% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Blackford County, Indiana, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Iowa: Emmet County
Chart showing 11.50% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Emmet County, Iowa, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Kansas: Morton County
Chart showing 21.69% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Morton County, Kansas, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Kentucky: Leslie County
Chart showing 14.55% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Leslie County, Kentucky, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Louisiana: Tensas Parish
Chart showing 20.10% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Tensas Parish, Louisiana, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Maine: Aroostook County
Chart showing 6.83% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Aroostook County, Maine, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Maryland: Allegany County
Chart showing 6.55% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Allegany County, Maryland, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Massachusetts: Berkshire County
Chart showing 5.14% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Berkshire County, Massachusetts, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Michigan: Ontonagon County
Chart showing 16.53% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Ontonagon County, Michigan, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Minnesota: Lac qui Parle County
Chart showing 9.91% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Mississippi: Coahoma County
Chart showing 17.41% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Coahoma County, Mississippi, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Missouri: DeKalb County
Chart showing 15.16% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for DeKalb County, Missouri, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Montana: Toole County
Chart showing 12.30% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Toole County, Montana, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Nebraska: Dundy County
Nevada: Mineral County
Chart showing 5.70% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Mineral County, Nevada, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
New Hampshire: Coos County
Chart showing 5.45% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Coos County, New Hampshire, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
New Jersey: Cumberland County
Chart showing 6.17% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cumberland County, New Jersey, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
New Mexico: De Baca County
Chart showing 17.63% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for De Baca County, New Mexico, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
New York: Hamilton County
Chart showing 10.45% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Hamilton County, New York, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
North Carolina: Hyde County
Chart showing 16.67% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Hyde County, North Carolina, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
North Dakota: McIntosh County
Chart showing 12.86% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for McIntosh County, North Dakota, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Ohio: Monroe County
Chart showing 7.00% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Monroe County, Ohio, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Oklahoma: Cimarron County
Chart showing 13.23% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cimarron County, Oklahoma, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Oregon: Wheeler County
Chart showing 4.28% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Wheeler County, Oregon, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Pennsylvania: Cameron County
Chart showing 14.76% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cameron County, Pennsylvania, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Rhode Island: Bristol County
Chart showing 2.94% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Bristol County, Rhode Island, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
South Carolina: Allendale County
Chart showing 19.54% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Allendale County, South Carolina, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
South Dakota: Hyde County
Chart showing 9.92% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Hyde County, South Dakota, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Tennessee: Lake County
Chart showing 10.72% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Lake County, Tennessee, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Texas: Concho County
Chart showing 31.07% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Concho County, Texas, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Utah: Emery County
Chart showing 7.79% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Emery County, Utah, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Vermont: Rutland County
Chart showing 6.20% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Rutland County, Vermont, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Virginia: Buchanan County
Chart showing 14.44% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Buchanan County, Virginia, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Washington: Columbia County
Chart showing 1.12% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Columbia County, Washington, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
West Virginia: McDowell County
Chart showing 23.44% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for McDowell County, West Virginia, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Wisconsin: Price County
Chart showing 6.04% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Price County, Wisconsin, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.
Wyoming: Washakie County
Chart showing 9.04% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Washakie County, Wyoming, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.