Skip to Content
stacker-Money
By
Published 7:02 AM

50 biggest retailers in America


Sean Wandzilak // Shutterstock

50 biggest retailers in America


JJava Designs // Shutterstock

#50. Chewy.com

Chewy.com delivery box


OLOZANO // Shutterstock

#49. WinCo Foods

Store front and sign of Winco Foods


Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#48. J.C. Penney Company

Entrance to JCPenney department outlet


JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#47. Burlington

Burlington Coat Factory exterior


JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#46. Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store storefront


Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Alimentation Couche-Tard


Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#44. Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle Grocery Store exterior


Sharaf Maksumov // Shutterstock

#43. Qurate Retail

Homepage of QVC website


tarheel1776 // Shutterstock

#42. Wegmans Food Market

Wegmans Grocery Store exterior


Bildflut // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Health Mart Systems


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#40. Wayfair

Wayfair Distribution Center


Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#39. Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee gas station store exterior


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#38. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods retail location


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#37. AutoZone

Exterior of a AutoZone Retail Store


The Image Party // Shutterstock

#36. Tractor Supply Co.

A view of building front sign for Tractor Supply Co


5Ohms // Shutterstock

#35. O’Reilly Auto Parts


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#34. Menards

A Menards Home Improvement store


Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#33. Nordstrom


Sorbis // Shutterstock

#32. Gap


Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock

#31. Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Exposition Stand at an exhibition


Helen89 // Shutterstock

#30. BJ’s Wholesale Club

Exterior of BJ’s Wholesale Club


Roman Tiraspolsky // Shutterstock

#29. Rite Aid


John Arehart // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wakefern / ShopRite


Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#27. Kohl’s

Kohl’s store entrance


Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ross Stores


Tada Images // Shutterstock

#25. Verizon

A full-service store for Verizon Wireless


Librarian 1974 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Meijer


Helen89 // Shutterstock

#23. AT&T Wireless

AT&T store in Philadelphia


Unidas.ME // Shutterstock

#22. 7-Eleven

Seven Eleven Store on sunny day


pio3 // Shutterstock

#21. Macy’s

Historic Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street


Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#20. Ace Hardware

Ace hardware store exterior and sign


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#19. Dollar Tree

Exterior and sign of a Dollar Tree Discount Store


JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#18. H.E. Butt Grocery

Closeup of H-E-B supermarket store sign


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#17. Dollar General

Exterior of a Dollar General retail location


Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock

#16. Aldi

The exterior of an Aldi grocery store


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#15. TJX Companies

T.J. Maxx retail store exterior


Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#14. Best Buy


JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#13. Publix Super Markets

Exterior view of one Publix Super Markets


Alejandro Guzmani // Shutterstock

#12. Royal Ahold Delhaize USA

Food Lion supermarket entrance during the day


Akhenaton Images // Shutterstock

#11. Apple Stores / iTunes

Apple store located in a shopping center


ccpixx photography // Shutterstock

#10. Albertsons Companies


Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#9. Lowe’s Companies


Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#8. CVS Health Corporation


Sean Wandzilak / Shutterstock

#7. Target


Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#6. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens store exterior and sign


Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#5. The Kroger Co.


Fastily // Wikimedia Commons

#4. The Home Depot


Stu pendousmat // Wikicommons

#3. Costco Wholesale


Hadrian // Shutterstock

#2. Amazon.com


Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Walmart

People shopping at a Walmart store in south San Francisco

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Money

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content