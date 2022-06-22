Richest self-made women in America
Kim Kulish // Corbis via Getty Images
Richest self-made women in America
Safra Catz, co-president of Oracle Corp., speaks at the opening night of the Oracle OpenWorld Conference in San Francisco, California.
Marla Aufmuth // Getty Images
#25. Whitney Wolfe Herd (tie)
Whitney Wolfe Herd speaks on stage during keynote conversation
Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images
#25. Rihanna (tie)
Rihanna celebrates the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman
Cozy Home // Shutterstock
#23. Yang Lin
Woman with a bright red manicure and silver rings holds a large purple leather purse
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#22. Neerja Sethi (tie)
Syntel logo is displayed on a smartphone
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
#22. Geeta Gupta (tie)
Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta attend an art show
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#20. Elaine Wynn
Elaine Wynn testifies in court
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#19. Neha Narkhede (tie)
Door with logo at office of Confluent
Sam Barnes // Getty Images
#19. Michelle Zatlyn (tie)
Michelle Zatlynspeaking on stage
Arturo Holmes // Getty Images
#17. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Ben Pruchnie // Getty Images
#16. Doris Fisher
An exterior view of fashion retailer Gap’s Oxford Street store
ROBYN BECK // Getty Images
#15. Meg Whitman
Meg Whitman speaks during a keynote address
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#14. Alice Schwartz (tie)
Bio-Rad Laboratories logo seen displayed on a smartphone
ShusterKarl // Shutterstock
#14. Chrissy Luo (tie)
Wallet in hand with a large stack of money
Scott Eisen // Getty Images
#12. Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg takes the stage during a session
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#10. Jayshree Ullal (tie)
Arista Networks logo seen on a smartphone
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#10. Oprah Winfrey (tie)
Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah’s 2020 Vision
Gene Sweeney Jr. // Getty Images
#9. Gail Miller
Gail Miller walks off court in a NBA game
Jason LaVeris // Getty Images
#8. Lynda Resnick
Lynda Resnick attends a gala
Emma McIntyre // Getty Images
#7. Peggy Cherng
Peggy Cherng and Andrew Cherng attend a gala
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#5. Safra Catz (tie)
Safra Catz prepares to deliver a keynote address
VCG // Getty Images
#5. Zhang Xin (tie)
Zhang Xin speaks into a microphone
RomanR // Shutterstock
#4. Judy Faulkner
A black womans handbag full of money
Wesley Hitt // Getty Images
#3. Johnelle Hunt
Johnelle Hunt before a Arkansas Razorbacks game
Bill Uhrich // Getty Images
#2. Judy Love
Love’s Truck Stop in Shartlesville
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock
#1. Diane Hendricks
Exterior view of a ABC Supply Co. building
Comments