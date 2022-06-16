Best Southern beach towns to live in
Homes on white sandy beach with crystal clear water.
#25. Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Aerial view of Fort Walton Beach homes and condos on the water.
#24. St. Augustine, Florida
Aerial view of St. Augustine, Florida.
#23. Key Biscayne, Florida
Aerial view of rows of homes on the water.
#22. Clearwater, Florida
Aerial view of turquoise water and white sandy beach covered in beach umbrellas.
#21. Dunedin, Florida
Rocky beach and blue water with buildings on the horizon.
#20. Cocoa Beach, Florida
View of the beach and condos from the sand dunes.
#19. Stuart, Florida
Aerial view of pastel houses on stilts on a peninsula.
#18. Key West, Florida
Row of pastel houses with balconies and palms.
#17. Gulf Shores, Alabama
Aerial view of Gulf Shores homes and one tall building along the coast.
#16. Pensacola, Florida
Historic buildings in downtown Pensacola, Florida.
#15. North Palm Beach, Florida
Clear waters on the beach.
#14. Wilmington, North Carolina
Aerial view of downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.
#13. Satellite Beach, Florida
Beach and boardwalk lined with greenery.
#12. Panama City Beach, Florida
Aerial view of Panama City Beach downtown at night.
#11. Fernandina Beach, Florida
Aerial view of downtown Fernandina Beach.
#10. Jacksonville Beach, Florida
Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach homes on the coast.
#9. Jupiter, Florida
View of lighthouse and inlet facing blue water with speeding boats and jetskis.
#8. Venice, Florida
White sandy beach and condos.
#7. Vero Beach, Florida
Aerial view of Vero Beach, Florida.
#6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Night view of ferris wheel in downtown Myrtle Beach.
#5. Destin, Florida
Panoramic view of Destin downtown and beach.
#4. Boca Raton, Florida
Overhead view of Boca Raton historic district on the water.
#3. Sarasota, Florida
Aerial view of downtown Sarasota buildings and palm trees.
#2. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Beach busy with people having fun.
#1. Naples, Florida
Naples homes and buildings lit up on the water at dusk.
