The richest town in every state

Your hometown carries a lot of weight. Just naming the city, town, or suburb where you grew up immediately tells others something about you. Maybe it’s a suburban community renowned for its school district or club soccer teams; perhaps it’s a bustling urban neighborhood filled with trendy bars and restaurants. Either way, the character of your hometown helps new acquaintances gain an initial understanding of who you are.

This principle is especially true for the 50 places on this list. Each town holds the distinction of being the richest location in its state. Stacker used the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey data, last updated in December 2020, to pull crucial information about each town, including the unemployment rate and median household income.

The locations are ranked by the median household income, and ties are broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000. Any towns with a population smaller than 1,000 people were omitted. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau’s statistics do not show specific median incomes or earnings after $250,000, so those numbers are just designated as $250,000+. Places the Census Bureau designated as Census Designated Place (CDP) were also excluded for every state except Hawaii.

Of course, the year 2020 proved to be wildly out of the ordinary in many ways—and earning money and fueling the economy were among the challenges. You might be wondering if the coronavirus had an impact on these high-earning communities. The truth is, while the pandemic ravaged communities across the nation and the world, these richest towns were largely spared. That’s because the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus were airlines, leisure facilities, oil and gas, auto parts, and restaurants, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The majority of these towns are fueled by the health care industry, education, finance, manufacturing, and real estate.

So let’s get to the list. Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

Alabama: Mountain Brook

– Median household income: $152,355 (121.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,850 (39.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $76,817 (male: $129,209; female: $72,035)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.4%

– Unemployment rate: 1.7%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.7%

Mountain Brook, Alabama, is a medium-sized city known for its high cost of living, but equally high quality of life. According to Neighborhood Scout, more than 97% of the workforce in Mountain Brook is employed in white-collar jobs. These residents are made up of professionals, managers, and sales and office workers. Of all Mountain Brook residents, 20% work in management occupations.



mark stephens photography // Shutterstock

Alaska: Unalaska

– Median household income: $94,750 (37.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 97 (10.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,581 (male: $52,559; female: $32,196)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 85.1%

– Unemployment rate: 1.9%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.9%

Unalaska is the most populated town in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. It is located on Unalaska Island just off the coast of the mainland. According to Best Places, the cost of living is 60.3% higher than the U.S. average. Unalaska public schools spend more than $26,500 per student, while the average school expense in the United States is around $12,300 per student.



Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

Arizona: Paradise Valley

– Median household income: $211,393 (207.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,796 (52.2% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $83,446 (male: $156,364; female: $74,167)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2.1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.7%

Paradise Valley, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, is one of the top tourist destinations in the state. It is known for its luxury golf courses, shopping, real estate, and dining. The top employers in the town, according to the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, include five-star resorts like Camelback Inn, Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa, and the InterContinental Montelucia Resort and Joya Spa.



Canva

Arkansas: Goshen

– Median household income: $141,389 (105.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 252 (32.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $55,294 (male: $120,156; female: $52,375)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.3%

– Unemployment rate: 2.7%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.6%

Located in Washington County, Arkansas, the small town of Goshen is considered to be the wealthiest in the state. One of the main reasons for this is likely a high level of education. It is one of the most educated towns in the state, with 48% of the population holding a bachelor’s degree. According to Niche, the national percentage is 20%. In addition, 21% of Goshen’s residents have a master’s degree or higher.



IrynaN // Shutterstock

California: Monte Sereno

– Median household income: $250,000+

– Households earning over $200,000: 776 (68.8% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $151,111 (male: $250,000+; female: $202,000)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.6%

– Unemployment rate: 3.7%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.1%

Perched on the outskirts of Silicon Valley, the residential Monte Sereno in California is a bedroom community that houses some of the brightest minds in the world. The entire community is residential, with no commercial activity. Residents use the retail facilities in nearby Saratoga and Los Gatos.

Aygul Bulte // Shutterstock

Colorado: Cherry Hills Village

– Median household income: $250,000+

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,348 (60.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $102,500 (male: $215,955; female: $95,221)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97.1%

– Unemployment rate: 3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 4%

Cherry Hills Village is part of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area in Colorado, and is one of the wealthiest areas in the country. The largest percentage of employed residents in Cherry Hills Village works in professional, scientific, or technical services, according to Best Places. The next largest percentage works in health care.



Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut: Newtown Borough

– Median household income: $140,625 (104.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 174 (25.8% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $62,885 (male: $107,045; female: $74,327)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.8%

– Unemployment rate: 4.4%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.6%

The expensive real estate of Newtown Borough, Connecticut, attracts high net worth residents, the majority of whom are well-educated. According to Livability, nearly 65% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. More than 60% of the residents own their homes, as well.



Canva

Delaware: Townsend

– Median household income: $119,417 (73.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 95 (14.5% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $53,548 (male: $73,646; female: $60,714)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97.4%

– Unemployment rate: 3.2%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.4%

The seaside town of Townsend, Delaware, is all about expensive new-build homes and bringing in high income residents. In fact, according to Neighborhood Scout, Townsend home prices are among the most expensive in the country. Perhaps that’s because it’s a community of professionals, sales and office workers, and managers. It also has one of the highest-education levels in the nation. Nearly 40% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. The national average among small cities is just over 21%.



Canva

Florida: Gulf Stream

– Median household income: $216,250 (214.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 223 (51.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $104,444 (male: $206,667; female: $52,386)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97.2%

– Unemployment rate: 3.1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.1%

A suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gulf Stream is a small town known for its restaurants, green space, and public schools. According to Niche, Gulf Stream is a great place to live for families. Home values are among the highest in the nation, and roughly 88% of families own their homes. It’s among one of the highest-educated communities in America, with 31% of residents holding a master’s degree or higher.



VDB Photos // Shutterstock

Georgia: Berkeley Lake

– Median household income: $145,625 (112% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 205 (29.8% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $64,697 (male: $110,461; female: $65,000)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96.9%

– Unemployment rate: 4.5%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.8%

Berkeley Lake is a suburb of Atlanta. The town is named for the 88-acre lake of the same name. Residents of Berkeley Lake are highly educated, with 25% of them holding a master’s degree or higher, and 41% a bachelor’s degree. According to BestPlaces, the largest percentage of residents work in health care, while the second highest percentage works in professional, scientific, or technical services.

ja-images // Shutterstock

Hawaii: Maunawili

– Median household income: $141,136 (105.4% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 215 (31.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $55,417 (male: $85,500; female: $65,729)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.2%

– Unemployment rate: 2.3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.7%

A small section of Kailua, Maunawili is a small community on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. More than 98% of the residents graduated high school, which is 18% higher than the national average, according to Area Vibes. Maunawili is one of the state’s most affluent neighborhoods, where a majority of residents earn the bulk of their living through passive income regularly generated from stocks, bonds, bank accounts, royalties, and trusts, according to Pacific Business News.



Canva

Idaho: Eagle

– Median household income: $92,807 (35.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,516 (15.2% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,751 (male: $81,955; female: $49,976)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2%

– Families with income below poverty level: 3%

Located 10 miles from Boise, Idaho, Eagle is a luxurious suburb geared toward families. According to BestPlaces, the economy is a blend of several industries, from agriculture and light manufacturing, to high-tech like Hewlett-Packard and Micron Technology. Job growth is predicted to be 50.8% in the next decade, which is higher than the U.S. average of 33.5%.



Canva

Illinois: Glencoe

– Median household income: $248,851 (262.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,818 (56.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $101,591 (male: $248,333; female: $111,042)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2.6%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.8%

A suburb of Chicago, Livability gives Glencoe an exceptional living score of 79. Perhaps that’s because the income per capita is more than 250% higher than the U.S. average, or the median home value is more than 380% higher than the national average. Of all the residents, 94% own their homes, and 99% of high schoolers graduate.



3523studio // Shutterstock

Indiana: Meridian Hills

– Median household income: $186,750 (171.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 302 (48.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $85,577 (male: $151,823; female: $87,500)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2.5%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.4%

A residential enclave just outside Indianapolis, Meridian Hills was founded in the 1920s as a bucolic suburb for the wealthy. According to Data USA, the biggest industries in Meridian Hills are health care, professional, scientific and technical services, and educational services. However the highest-paying industries in the community are real estate, finance, and insurance.



WhiteYura // Shutterstock

Iowa: Robins

– Median household income: $131,078 (90.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 290 (23.9% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $58,125 (male: $96,500; female: $63,690)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.3%

– Unemployment rate: 2.1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.8%

According to NeighborhoodScout, more than 86% of the workforce in Robins, Iowa, located just outside of Cedar Rapids, is employed in white-collar jobs. Most residents are professionals, sales and office workers, and managers. About 13% of residents work in management occupations.

Canva

Kansas: Mission Hills

– Median household income: $250,000+

– Households earning over $200,000: 824 (67.7% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $113,333 (male: $250,000+; female: $118,646)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98%

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0%

Mission Hills, Kansas, is a city in Johnson County, which is right on the Kansas-Missouri state line. The town is just 2 square miles and continuously ranks as one of the best places to live in the nation. According to The Kansas City Star, Mission Hills has long been an enclave for the Kansas City elite, as well as the town of choice for the city’s old family money.



Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

Kentucky: Indian Hills

– Median household income: $190,313 (177% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 530 (47.9% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $74,439 (male: $172,045; female: $74,071)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 100%

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.2%

Kentucky’s Indian Hills has been considered one of the most affluent suburbs of Louisville for more than 50 years. The largest industries in Indian Hills, according to Data USA, include professional, scientific and technical services, and health care. The highest-paying industries are finance and insurance, as well as real estate.



Canva

Louisiana: Youngsville

– Median household income: $89,038 (29.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 262 (6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $46,896 (male: $65,479; female: $45,839)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 95.5%

– Unemployment rate: 4.6%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.3%

With plenty of green space, community favorite restaurants, and above average public schools, it’s no wonder that wealthy families are drawn to Youngsville, Louisiana. Niche reports a well-educated community, with 34% of the population holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. Data USA reports that the highest-paying industries in Youngsville are public administration, agriculture, and forestry.



Canva

Maine: Saco

– Median household income: $70,517 (2.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 476 (6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,745 (male: $52,292; female: $46,660)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 93.7%

– Unemployment rate: 2.3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.5%

Saco, Maine, a suburb of Portland, is a medium-sized city with a population just shy of 20,000. The median household income is about $20,000 more than the state median. The largest industries in Saco, according to Data USA, are health care and social assistance, retail trade, and manufacturing. The highest-paying industries are finance and insurance; real estate; and professional, scientific, and technical services.



Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

Maryland: Chevy Chase Village

– Median household income: $238,333 (246.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 185 (57.5% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $97,174 (male: $162,083; female: $100,536)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99%

– Unemployment rate: 2.9%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.5%

A suburb of Washington D.C., Chevy Chase Village is the wealthiest town in Maryland and the highest income bracket listed by the U.S. Census Bureau. It is one of the most educated areas in the country, with 57% of the community holding a master’s degree or higher, according to Niche. That said, it is one of the least racially diverse communities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 86% of residents are white.

Canva

Massachusetts: Newton

– Median household income: $151,068 (119.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 11,503 (37.5% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $62,687 (male: $119,043; female: $88,367)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.8%

– Unemployment rate: 2.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.5%

Newton, Massachusetts, is among one of the most historic towns in America. According to Neighborhood Scout, the majority of the housing pool was built before World War II. The white-collar community has more than 95% of the workforce employed in high-paying jobs, like professionals, managers, and sales and office workers. More than 17% of the population works in management, while 10% works in business and finance. It also has one of the highest percentages of the population in the country that telecommutes.



Canva

Michigan: Orchard Lake Village

– Median household income: $182,273 (165.3% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 419 (47.2% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $72,813 (male: $111,964; female: $91,250)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.7%

Orchard Lake Village, Michigan, is a small suburb of Detroit, offering residents a rural environment with plenty of parks and green space. It’s a community of retirees, for the most part, with 23% of the population over 65, according to Niche. It also has a highly educated population. A master’s degree or higher is held by 34% of the residents. Those who do work make their money in manufacturing, finance, and real estate, according to Data USA.



Canva

Minnesota: Dellwood

– Median household income: $193,000 (180.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 178 (44.3% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $63,684 (male: $124,750; female: $91,750)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.5%

– Unemployment rate: 3.7%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0%

Dellwood, Minnesota, is a very small town with an even smaller poverty rate and a large median property value. According to Data USA, more than 96% of residents of this St. Paul suburb own their homes and the average car ownership is two cars per household.



Ted PAGEL // Shutterstock

Mississippi: Madison

– Median household income: $114,521 (66.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,678 (18.7% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $54,710 (male: $86,109; female: $59,789)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98%

– Unemployment rate: 2%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.9%

Part of the Jackson Metropolitan Statistical Area, Madison, Mississippi, is one of the most educated towns in the state. The percentage of residents who hold a master’s degree or higher is 29%, according to Niche, and 39% have a bachelor’s degree. The major employers in Madison County are businesses within automotive manufacturing, technology, and government.



Canva

Missouri: Frontenac

– Median household income: $217,768 (217% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 680 (52.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $100,616 (male: $156,250; female: $101,509)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.8%

– Unemployment rate: 1.1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.8%

Frontenac, Missouri, in St. Louis County, is one of the best places to live in America. That’s because its affluent residents place such strong stock in education, and 38% of residents hold a master’s degree or higher, according to Niche. All that extra education certainly pays off—the median home value is nearly $700,000 and 96% of residents own their homes.

Canva

Montana: Colstrip

– Median household income: $86,797 (26.3% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 5 (0.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $51,650 (male: $72,917; female: $38,125)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97%

– Unemployment rate: 6%

– Families with income below poverty level: 3.4%

The town of Colstrip, Montana, was built on the coal industry. The hills surrounding Colstrip sit on top of some of the richest coal fields in the country and, as such, Colstrip is home to the second-largest coal-fired power plant in the West, according to NPR. According to Data USA, the highest-paying industry in Colstrip is utilities.



Elena Elisseeva // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Hickman

– Median household income: $105,000 (52.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 66 (8.7% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $51,587 (male: $62,554; female: $54,330)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.9%

– Unemployment rate: 0.3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.5%

A suburb of Lincoln, Nebraska, Hickman is a young and affluent community. According to the City of Hickman, the median age is 31.8, and the majority of residents are under 25. It’s one of the fastest-growing communities in Nebraska thanks to its proximity to Lincoln, as well as its excellent school system. Residents are a mix of professionals, sales and office workers, and managers, according to NeighborhoodScout. About 13% of Hickman residents also work in health care.



Canva

Nevada: Elko

– Median household income: $79,205 (15.3% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 382 (5.3% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $42,601 (male: $72,089; female: $44,289)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 86.3%

– Unemployment rate: 5%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.1%

The Gold Rush might be long over, but for Elko, Nevada, it’s only just beginning. According to the Review Journal, Nevada is home to one of six major gold producing areas in the world, and two new deposits have recently been found near Elko. Gold is the state’s top overseas export and produces more than 80% of the gold mined in the United States. Data USA reports the highest-paying industry in Elko is mining and quarrying.



Canva

New Hampshire: Portsmouth

– Median household income: $83,923 (22.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,346 (13.4% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,483 (male: $68,856; female: $57,988)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96.2%

– Unemployment rate: 2.1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 4.5%

Located on New Hampshire’s Piscataqua River, Portsmouth is a historic, colonial city that is known for its 17th- and 18th-century homes, parks, gardens, and boat culture. Nearly 90% of residents work in white collar professions, according to Neighborhood Scout, like management, sales, and office and administrative support.



P A // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Short Hills

– Median household income: $250,000+

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,746 (66.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $138,772 (male: $233,795; female: $134,792)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.8%

– Unemployment rate: 5.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 3.9%

Short Hills, New Jersey, is a town in the northern part of the state and serves as a commuter town for people who work in New York City. More than 54% of the population has a master’s degree or higher. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Short Hills is 71.4% white, 23.5% Asian, and 0.3% Black.

Canva

New Mexico: Corrales Village

– Median household income: $85,580 (24.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 612 (16.5% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $46,947 (male: $72,458; female: $58,546)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96%

– Unemployment rate: 2.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.4%

Part of the Albuquerque area of New Mexico, Corrales Village is a wealthy community known for its high real estate and professional residents. Homes are roughly $425,600, according to BestPlaces. According to Neighborhood Scout, nearly 95% of the workforce works in white collar jobs, specifically management occupations, health care, and sales.



Canva

New York: Scarsdale

– Median household income: $250,000+

– Households earning over $200,000: 3,821 (68.5% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $121,458 (male: $250,000+; female: $111,120)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.1%

– Unemployment rate: 2.5%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.9%

Scarsdale, New York, just happens to be the richest town on the East Coast. Just 35 minutes north of New York City, many of its residents work in the Big Apple. U.S. News & World Report ranks Scarsdale High School among the top 100 schools in the state. Scarsdale is in Westchester County, which has some of the highest property taxes in the country.



Canva

North Carolina: Marvin Village

– Median household income: $206,469 (200.5% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 957 (51.3% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $70,476 (male: $172,813; female: $64,135)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 95.8%

– Unemployment rate: 2.4%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.6%

Marvin Village, North Carolina, is a small suburb of Charlotte. The small community is in the process of growing, however, according to Neighborhood Scout, as residents are moving to Marvin Village attracted by a thriving job market and booming local economy. The town is white collar, with 92.3% of the workforce working in white-collar jobs, including management, sales, and finance. Nearly 20% of the workforce telecommutes.



Tayliam // Shutterstock

North Dakota: Horace

– Median household income: $129,231 (88.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 234 (23.7% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $55,260 (male: $70,000; female: $53,889)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.6%

– Unemployment rate: 0.3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.9%

A wealthy suburb of Fargo, North Dakota, Horace has a mix of white-collar and blue-collar workers. The majority of residents work in management, sales, health care, administrative support, and as office workers, according to NeighborhoodScout. More people work in computers in Horace than in the majority of the country. According to Niche, 33% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher.



WhiteYura // Shutterstock

Ohio: The Village of Indian Hill

– Median household income: $207,174 (201.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,069 (52.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $106,284 (male: $169,161; female: $93,750)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97.6%

– Unemployment rate: 4.5%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.9%

Just outside Cincinnati, The Village of Indian Hill has headquarters or significant operations for Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, First Financial Bank, Fidelity Investments, and Belcan, among many others. According to Data USA, the largest industries in The Village of Indian Hill are professional, scientific and technical services, health care, and manufacturing. Finance is one of the highest-paying industries.

kasakphoto // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Nichols Hills

– Median household income: $186,912 (172.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 793 (49.4% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $95,255 (male: $156,042; female: $66,635)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.5%

– Unemployment rate: 1.6%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.8%

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma, is a wealthy suburb of Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City is known for lucrative industries such as aviation, biotech, energy, business, health care, and hospitality. The largest industries are professional; scientific and technical services; oil and gas extraction; and health care. The highest-paying industries, according to Data USA, are hospitality, and arts and entertainment.



Esprqii // Wikimedia Commons

Oregon: Happy Valley

– Median household income: $125,676 (82.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,618 (23.3% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $53,200 (male: $90,401; female: $63,622)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2.4%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.5%

As the name may suggest, the residents of Happy Valley, Oregon, have it pretty good. Maybe that’s because 83.1% of them are homeowners, with a median property value of $485,900, according to Data USA. Or maybe it’s the average two cars per household. Here, the highest-paying jobs are in the agriculture and forestry industries, as well as real estate.



Canva

Pennsylvania: Fox Chapel Borough

– Median household income: $205,987 (199.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 934 (52% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $93,174 (male: $137,321; female: $82,206)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.7%

– Unemployment rate: 2.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.9%

A suburb of Pittsburgh, the small town of Fox Chapel Borough is a rural community that offers a variety of things to do, from restaurants and coffee shops to parks. The unemployment rate in Fox Chapel is very low. A combination of factors can contribute to this—first, the community is highly educated. Niche reports that 57% of residents have a master’s degree or higher. A second reason could be that 20% of the population is 65 and older.



Canva

Rhode Island: Warwick

– Median household income: $73,757 (7.4% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,035 (5.8% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $44,394 (male: $59,215; female: $51,514)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 96.4%

– Unemployment rate: 3.7%

– Families with income below poverty level: 3.4%

Located in Kent County, the medium-sized city of Warwick, Rhode Island, has a median home value of $226,555, according to Livability. The historic, coastal city is the second largest community in Rhode Island, according to Neighborhood Scout. It has a mixed workforce, but most residents work in professional, sales, and management positions.



Jack Siman // Shutterstock

South Carolina: Kiawah Island

– Median household income: $193,750 (182% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 432 (49.7% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $82,750 (male: $250,000+; female: $153,000)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.2%

– Unemployment rate: 4.1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 4.3%

Kiawah Island, a barrier island off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, is one of the most exclusive spots in the nation. For wealthy Southerners, it is a private community where gated communities are the norm and hotels are a rarity to keep tourists away. According to Niche, 41% of residents have a master’s degree or higher, and 41% have a bachelor’s degree.

Canva

South Dakota: Crooks

– Median household income: $94,904 (38.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 6 (1.4% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,463 (male: $57,396; female: $38,947)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.6%

– Unemployment rate: 1%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.5%

Crooks, South Dakota, is a suburb of the state’s capital Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls is known for its service economy, low taxes, and business-friendly state laws, according to Best Places. Major banks like Wells Fargo and Citibank have processing operations here. It’s also a hub for health care. The highest-paying industries in Crooks are wholesale trade, public administration, and manufacturing, according to Data USA.



legacy1995 // Shutterstock

Tennessee: Belle Meade

– Median household income: $250,000+

– Households earning over $200,000: 489 (57.3% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $115,104 (male: $250,000+; female: $115,938)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.1%

– Unemployment rate: 1.2%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.3%

Belle Meade, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, is a city known for its health care and social assistance; professional, scientific, and tech services; and finance. The top three occupations in Belle Meade are management, sales, and health practitioners, according to Data USA. Niche reports that 39% of residents have a master’s degree or higher.



Canva

Texas: Bunker Hill Village

– Median household income: $247,188 (259.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 691 (56.5% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $109,929 (male: $217,212; female: $108,125)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 97.1%

– Unemployment rate: 2.9%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.5%

A popular community for retirees in Texas, Bunker Hill Village has some very pricey real estate. According to Niche, the median home value is just under $1.5 million. Nearly 100% of the residents own their homes, as well. The majority of the population is between over 45, and 32% of residents hold a master’s degree or higher.



Canva

Utah: Highland

– Median household income: $139,453 (103% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 1,030 (23.4% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,359 (male: $117,730; female: $44,950)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 95.9%

– Unemployment rate: 3.3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 2.2%

Highland City, Utah, is a highly educated community just outside of Salt Lake City. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 98% of the community has graduated high school, and 61% has earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. The highest-paying jobs in Highland City, according to Data USA, are information; utilities; and professional, scientific, and technical services.



Canva

Vermont: Jericho Village

– Median household income: $98,646 (43.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 06 (1.1% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $63,005 (male: $66,042; female: $63,194)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 95.2%

– Unemployment rate: 1.4%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0%

Jericho Village is a small town in Vermont’s Chittenden County, heralded for its country setting and high population of families and young professionals. These wealthy residents are drawn to the highly rated public schools and safe community. It’s a great place to settle down, as well. According to Niche, 89% of residents own their homes. The median home value is roughly $320,300, which is higher than the national median, but still affordable, especially for young families.

Canva

Virginia: Vienna

– Median household income: $161,196 (134.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,208 (40.8% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $77,536 (male: $132,167; female: $87,056)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 95.4%

– Unemployment rate: 2.4%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.4%

It’s easy to see why Vienna, Virginia, has attracted wealthy residents—the gorgeous landscape along the Potomac River has resulted in some pretty high property values. According to BestPlaces, the median home cost in Vienna is $788,800.



Russ Heinl // Shutterstock

Washington: Clyde Hill

– Median household income: $238,958 (247.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 679 (60% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $133,472 (male: $224,886; female: $136,250)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 99.2%

– Unemployment rate: 3.6%

– Families with income below poverty level: 3.9%

Clyde Hill is a suburb of Seattle, a city known for its heavy hitters in the aerospace industry, manufacturing, forestry, and advanced technology, reports City Data. The residents of Clyde Hill are highly educated, with 40% carrying a master’s degree or higher. According to BestPlaces, the largest industries in Clyde Hill are health care, professional, scientific and technical services, and retail trade.



Canva

West Virginia: Bridgeport

– Median household income: $84,382 (22.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 338 (9.8% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $46,472 (male: $75,648; female: $45,051)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.2%

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 3.8%

The small city of Bridgeport, West Virginia, is a city known for its white-collar residents. According to Neighborhood Scout, more than 90% of the workforce are employed in white-collar jobs. These include health care workers, office and administrative support, and sales jobs. More than 56% of the residents have a college or advanced degree, as well.



Canva

Wisconsin: River Hills Village

– Median household income: $161,719 (135.4% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 228 (42.6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $64,605 (male: $123,750; female: $74,688)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 98.5%

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Families with income below poverty level: 1.6%

River Hills Village, named for the Milwaukee River, has always been an affluent community of Wisconsin, according to the website Encyclopedia of Milwaukee. In the 1920s, wealthy Milwaukee residents flocked there to build summer homes. Today, the rural community is known for its excellent public schools, high cost of real estate, and educated population. Niche reports that nearly 40% of residents have a master’s degree or higher.



Canva

Wyoming: Bar Nunn

– Median household income: $95,529 (39% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning over $200,000: 55 (6% of households)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,380 (male: $70,189; female: $36,470)

– Civilian population with health insurance: 93.7%

– Unemployment rate: 5.3%

– Families with income below poverty level: 0.2%

The rural, small town community of Bar Nunn, Wyoming, has a population of just under 3,000 people. Home values are $243,500, according to Niche, while the national median is $217,500. Nearly 100% of residents own their homes. Data USA reports that the largest industries in Bar Nunn are mining and gas extraction, health care, and manufacturing.

