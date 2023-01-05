

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021

Smiling baby wrapped in white blanket.

Like all fads, the popularity of certain baby names changes. What was all the rage during your parents’ generation will not necessarily be popular today. In 1990, Jessica topped the list as the most popular female baby name. In 2021, the name Jessica dropped in popularity to #481.

Social media and pop culture sometimes play a role in naming trends. For example, the name Karen dropped by 263 spots in popularity in 2021, after Karen became a slang word synonymous with entitled white women captured on video exploiting their privilege under the guise of victimhood. Also on the downswing, names ending in “yn”—Jaxtyn, Korbyn, Carolyn, and Lauryn are just some examples of names that dropped in popularity in 2021. Often, parents are eschewing less popular names.

Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that dropped in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. By subtracting the name’s 2020 rank from its 2021 rank, Stacker determined the decrease in each name’s popularity (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names). In the event of a tie, Stacker used the 2021 rank.

Many of the names that decreased in popularity are considered gender-neutral, though the Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables. Male and female designations were determined using the gender selected on Social Security card applications.

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#50. Genesis (male)

Smiling baby on white bedding.

– 2021 rank: 973

– 2020 rank: 827

– Change: 146



Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#49. Kyleigh (female)

Baby girl waving hand and standing up in crib.

– 2021 rank: 981

– 2020 rank: 835

– Change: 146



pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#48. Kellan (male)

Smiling baby held in air wearing blue.

– 2021 rank: 835

– 2020 rank: 688

– Change: 147



Canva

#47. Annabella (female)

Baby girl in high chair smiling.

– 2021 rank: 1000

– 2020 rank: 851

– Change: 149



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Maison (male)

Baby girl laying on pink blanket playing with mobile.

– 2021 rank: 1064

– 2020 rank: 915

– Change: 149

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#45. Korbin (male)

Smiling baby girl lying on a bed sleeping on blue sheets.

– 2021 rank: 859

– 2020 rank: 709

– Change: 150



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#44. Elyse (female)

Baby girl wearing bib sitting in high chair.

– 2021 rank: 869

– 2020 rank: 719

– Change: 150



Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#43. Tori (female)

Baby girl with cute smile sitting unsupported .

– 2021 rank: 995

– 2020 rank: 845

– Change: 150



Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock

#42. Brylee (female)

Smiling baby with blue eyes on purple bedding.

– 2021 rank: 935

– 2020 rank: 781

– Change: 154



Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock

#41. Aubrielle (female)

Baby girl laying on tummy on white bedding.

– 2021 rank: 949

– 2020 rank: 794

– Change: 155

riggleton // Shutterstock

#40. Haylee (female)

Surprised toddler with hands on her cheeks.

– 2021 rank: 942

– 2020 rank: 786

– Change: 156



marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Kamilah (female)

Baby girl wearing white dress and headband.

– 2021 rank: 979

– 2020 rank: 823

– Change: 156



Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#38. Esperanza (female)

Baby wearing colorful headband playing with toy.

– 2021 rank: 1108

– 2020 rank: 951

– Change: 157



Flashon Studio // Shutterstock

#37. Kenia (female)

Smiling baby wearing pink headband laying on pink blanket.

– 2021 rank: 1081

– 2020 rank: 923

– Change: 158



NYS // Shutterstock

#36. Justice (female)

Baby sitting in high chair, holding bowl and spoon.

– 2021 rank: 741

– 2020 rank: 577

– Change: 164

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#35. Ermias (male)

Smiling baby on multi-colored bedding.

– 2021 rank: 814

– 2020 rank: 647

– Change: 167



Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock

#34. Avah (female)

Toddler wearing pink headband and pearls.

– 2021 rank: 825

– 2020 rank: 657

– Change: 168



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Darwin (male)

Baby crawling on white carpet.

– 2021 rank: 1073

– 2020 rank: 904

– Change: 169



George Rudy // Shutterstock

#32. Queen (female)

Baby girl crawling on wooden floor.

– 2021 rank: 1134

– 2020 rank: 965

– Change: 169



Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#31. Bobby (male)

Smiling baby on gray bedding.

– 2021 rank: 1015

– 2020 rank: 845

– Change: 170

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#30. London (male)

Baby boy on orange blanket.

– 2021 rank: 1034

– 2020 rank: 864

– Change: 170



DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#29. Madalynn (female)

Baby girl wearing pink clothing.

– 2021 rank: 1170

– 2020 rank: 997

– Change: 173



StockImageFactory.com // Shutterstock

#28. Novah (female)

Smiling baby with blue and strawberry shirt on.

– 2021 rank: 743

– 2020 rank: 569

– Change: 174



Olena Chukhil // Shutterstock

#27. Tinsley (female)

Mother holding baby drinking bottle.

– 2021 rank: 892

– 2020 rank: 718

– Change: 174



Canva

#26. Abdullah (male)

Baby wrapped in white blanket.

– 2021 rank: 984

– 2020 rank: 810

– Change: 174

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Kamryn (male)

Man holding sleeping baby in white blanket.

– 2021 rank: 1029

– 2020 rank: 855

– Change: 174



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Juelz (male)

Smiling baby laying on his back on woman’s lap.

– 2021 rank: 1008

– 2020 rank: 829

– Change: 179



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Lauryn (female)

Baby girl in pink lying in crib.

– 2021 rank: 895

– 2020 rank: 715

– Change: 180



bendao // Shutterstock

#22. Korbyn (male)

Baby lying on stomach on colorful bedding.

– 2021 rank: 1177

– 2020 rank: 995

– Change: 182



Gods_Kings // Shutterstock

#21. Carolyn (female)

Smiling baby lying on back on white blanket.

– 2021 rank: 1126

– 2020 rank: 943

– Change: 183

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#20. Marley (male)

Cute baby wearing striped clothing laying on stomach.

– 2021 rank: 1130

– 2020 rank: 942

– Change: 188



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#19. Bentlee (male)

Cute baby in blue clothing laying on stomach.

– 2021 rank: 1082

– 2020 rank: 889

– Change: 193



Miramiska // Shutterstock

#18. Hakeem (male)

Baby with curly hair sitting up in bed.

– 2021 rank: 1155

– 2020 rank: 959

– Change: 196



phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#17. Ensley (female)

Baby girl laying on stomach on floor.

– 2021 rank: 789

– 2020 rank: 590

– Change: 199



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#16. Aldo (male)

A smiling baby boy sitting on a white, seamless background with his finger in his mouth.

– 2021 rank: 983

– 2020 rank: 783

– Change: 200

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#15. Elliot (female)

Close up of a baby with blue eyes and white knitted cap on.

– 2021 rank: 773

– 2020 rank: 572

– Change: 201



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#14. Tristen (male)

Mother and baby on a white bed.

– 2021 rank: 1056

– 2020 rank: 854

– Change: 202



2p2play // Shutterstock

#13. Lyanna (female)

Happy baby holding pacifier laying down.

– 2021 rank: 969

– 2020 rank: 766

– Change: 203



Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock

#12. Meilani (female)

Happy baby looking to the side wearing yellow dress and headband.

– 2021 rank: 1094

– 2020 rank: 886

– Change: 208



Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#11. Willie (male)

Unrecognizable young mother holding a baby in her arms.

– 2021 rank: 1202

– 2020 rank: 992

– Change: 210

HTeam // Shutterstock

#10. Alexa (female)

Baby girl with knitted pink cap on.

– 2021 rank: 442

– 2020 rank: 229

– Change: 213



photoDiod // Shutterstock

#9. Itzayana (female)

Baby with pink polka dot shirt laying on bed.

– 2021 rank: 971

– 2020 rank: 757

– Change: 214



Stephan Schlachter // Shutterstock

#8. Nathalie (female)

Sleeping baby girl on bed with one arm raised.

– 2021 rank: 1133

– 2020 rank: 912

– Change: 221



Inara Prusakova // Shutterstock

#7. Keily (female)

Happy baby in hat and diaper lying on carpet.

– 2021 rank: 1080

– 2020 rank: 853

– Change: 227



Rehan Qureshi // Shutterstock

#6. Xzavier (male)

Baby girl laying in a bed after waking up.

– 2021 rank: 1212

– 2020 rank: 976

– Change: 236

Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock

#5. Karsyn (male)

Smiling baby with blue eyes lying on bed looking at camera.

– 2021 rank: 954

– 2020 rank: 700

– Change: 254



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#4. Karen (female)

Portrait of a crawling baby on a carpet.

– 2021 rank: 1091

– 2020 rank: 828

– Change: 263



Stasia04 // Shutterstock

#3. Jaxtyn (male)

Small baby lying on blanket, smiling and showing two teeth.

– 2021 rank: 935

– 2020 rank: 586

– Change: 349



Pushish Images // Shutterstock

#2. Denise (female)

Baby girl laying on pink bedding.

– 2021 rank: 1233

– 2020 rank: 873

– Change: 360



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#1. Denisse (female)

A baby girl in white bedding smiling.

– 2021 rank: 1323

– 2020 rank: 852

– Change: 471

