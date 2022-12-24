

Allrecipes

38 Christmas side dishes

Preparing Christmas dinner can be intimidating: expectations are high, especially when guests have long-held favorite dishes in mind. If you’re lucky, though, you’ll only be responsible for bringing a side dish.

Stacker compiled this list of 38 Christmas side dishes using recipes from Allrecipes. There are plenty to choose from; depending on your level of ambition, there are options that can take anywhere from 11 hours to just 20 minutes to prepare.

Many of the dishes use readily-found ingredients you probably already have in the pantry, such as green beans, carrots, and cream cheese.

Potato dishes dominate the crowd due to the versatility of preparation methods available, including roasting, mashing, candying, pressure cooking, and baking. Casseroles and salads—which are more “combing” than “cooking”—are the most popular entries, requiring little heavy lifting but delivering maximum comfort and taste.

The holiday season can be tricky for those with dietary restrictions, especially with the plethora of gluten, dairy, and nuts that abound in Christmas recipes. Off-the-beaten-path picks—like pineapple stuffing, German red cabbage, or gluten-free stuffing—can ensure everyone gets to indulge on Dec. 25 without being left picking over the salads and fruit plate.

Keep reading for inspiration for your annual contribution to the family reunion, office holiday party, or friend’s potluck!

You may also like: Best beers from every state



Allrecipes

Kathy’s southern corn pudding

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Campbell’s green bean casserole

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 30 minutes

– Total time: 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yields: 1 3-quart casserole

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Pineapple stuffing

– Prep time: 5 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour

– Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

– Servings: 5

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here



AllRecipes

Broccoli souffle

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour

– Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yields: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Mandarin orange watergate salad

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Additional time: 2 hours

– Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yields: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now



Allrecipes

French onion green bean casserole

– Prep time: 45 minutes

– Cook time: 45 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yields: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Green beans with cherry tomatoes

– Prep time: 5 minutes

– Cook time: 15 minutes

– Total time: 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yields: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Cream cheese fruit salad

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Additional time: 1 hour

– Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Roasted sweet potatoes and vegetables with thyme and maple syrup

– Prep time: 20 minutes

– Cook time: 45 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yields: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

All-time favorite sweet potato pudding

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 30 minutes

– Total time: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yields: 4 side dish servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: Common US Foods that are banned in other countries



Allrecipes

Blaukraut (German red cabbage)

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 45 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour

– Servings: 4

– Yields: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Amazing spinach artichoke casserole

– Prep time: 30 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour

– Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yields: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Gluten-free Thanksgiving stuffing

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 45 minutes

– Total time: 55 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Classic candied sweet potatoes

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Mom’s zesty carrots with horseradish

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 30 minutes

– Total time: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: Climate change is the driving force behind these growing wine regions



Allrecipes

Old fashioned giblet stuffing

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 40 minutes

– Total time: 50 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 to 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Amazing oven roasted potatoes

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour

– Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yields: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Ultra creamy mashed potatoes from Swanson

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 20 minutes

– Total time: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yields: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Mirliton

– Prep time: 1 hrs

– Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

– Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Christmas roasted vegetables

– Prep time: 45 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

– Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: Signature dishes from 50 countries around the world



Allrecipes

Dairy-free green bean casserole

– Prep time: 5 minutes

– Cook time: 25 minutes

– Total time: 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Homemade hot and sour soup

– Prep time: 20 minutes

– Cook time: 20 minutes

– Total time: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yields: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Savannah seafood stuffing

– Prep time: 20 minutes

– Cook time: 30 minutes

– Total time: 50 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Quickest oyster dressing ever!

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 20 minutes

– Total time: 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yields: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Holiday only mashed potatoes

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 25 minutes

– Total time: 40 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yields: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: IPAs to Pilsners: The best beer of every type



Allrecipes

Garlic potatoes gratin

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Pressure cooker sweet potatoes

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 12 minutes

– Additional time: 3 minutes

– Total time: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yields: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Pressure cooker mashed potatoes

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 30 minutes

– Additional time: 10 minutes

– Total time: 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yields: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Easy creamed onions

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 15 minutes

– Total time: 25 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Cornbread stuffing with sausage

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 55 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: What the average American eats in a year



Allrecipes

Sweet potato pineapple casserole

– Servings: 9

– Yields: 7 to 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Roasted butternut squash with brown sugar

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 40 minutes

– Total time: 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yields: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Cheesy potato casserole from Ore-Ida

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 50 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 1 9×13-inch casserole

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Grandma Smith’s New Brunswick-style turkey stuffing

– Prep time: 30 minutes

– Cook time: 20 minutes

– Additional time: 30 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yields: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Green bean casserole with frozen green beans

– Prep time: 10 minutes

– Cook time: 45 minutes

– Total time: 55 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

You may also like: Most fast food friendly states in America



Allrecipes

New year black eyed peas

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 3 hours

– Additional time: 8 hours

– Total time: 11 hours, 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Incredible red smashed potatoes

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 30 minutes

– Total time: 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yields: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here



Allrecipes

Cheese grits casserole

– Prep time: 15 minutes

– Cook time: 50 minutes

– Additional time: 15 minutes

– Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yields: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here