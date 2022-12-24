38 Christmas side dishes
Allrecipes
38 Christmas side dishes
Preparing Christmas dinner can be intimidating: expectations are high, especially when guests have long-held favorite dishes in mind. If you’re lucky, though, you’ll only be responsible for bringing a side dish.
Stacker compiled this list of 38 Christmas side dishes using recipes from Allrecipes. There are plenty to choose from; depending on your level of ambition, there are options that can take anywhere from 11 hours to just 20 minutes to prepare.
Many of the dishes use readily-found ingredients you probably already have in the pantry, such as green beans, carrots, and cream cheese.
Potato dishes dominate the crowd due to the versatility of preparation methods available, including roasting, mashing, candying, pressure cooking, and baking. Casseroles and salads—which are more “combing” than “cooking”—are the most popular entries, requiring little heavy lifting but delivering maximum comfort and taste.
The holiday season can be tricky for those with dietary restrictions, especially with the plethora of gluten, dairy, and nuts that abound in Christmas recipes. Off-the-beaten-path picks—like pineapple stuffing, German red cabbage, or gluten-free stuffing—can ensure everyone gets to indulge on Dec. 25 without being left picking over the salads and fruit plate.
Keep reading for inspiration for your annual contribution to the family reunion, office holiday party, or friend’s potluck!
Kathy’s southern corn pudding
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Campbell’s green bean casserole
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 30 minutes
– Total time: 40 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yields: 1 3-quart casserole
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Pineapple stuffing
– Prep time: 5 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour
– Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
– Servings: 5
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Broccoli souffle
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour
– Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yields: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Mandarin orange watergate salad
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Additional time: 2 hours
– Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yields: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
French onion green bean casserole
– Prep time: 45 minutes
– Cook time: 45 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yields: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Green beans with cherry tomatoes
– Prep time: 5 minutes
– Cook time: 15 minutes
– Total time: 20 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yields: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Cream cheese fruit salad
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Additional time: 1 hour
– Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Roasted sweet potatoes and vegetables with thyme and maple syrup
– Prep time: 20 minutes
– Cook time: 45 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yields: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
All-time favorite sweet potato pudding
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 30 minutes
– Total time: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yields: 4 side dish servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Blaukraut (German red cabbage)
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 45 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour
– Servings: 4
– Yields: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Amazing spinach artichoke casserole
– Prep time: 30 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour
– Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yields: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Gluten-free Thanksgiving stuffing
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 45 minutes
– Total time: 55 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Classic candied sweet potatoes
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Mom’s zesty carrots with horseradish
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 30 minutes
– Total time: 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Old fashioned giblet stuffing
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 40 minutes
– Total time: 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 to 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Amazing oven roasted potatoes
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour
– Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yields: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Ultra creamy mashed potatoes from Swanson
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 20 minutes
– Total time: 35 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yields: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Mirliton
– Prep time: 1 hrs
– Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
– Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Christmas roasted vegetables
– Prep time: 45 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
– Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Dairy-free green bean casserole
– Prep time: 5 minutes
– Cook time: 25 minutes
– Total time: 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Homemade hot and sour soup
– Prep time: 20 minutes
– Cook time: 20 minutes
– Total time: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yields: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Savannah seafood stuffing
– Prep time: 20 minutes
– Cook time: 30 minutes
– Total time: 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Quickest oyster dressing ever!
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 20 minutes
– Total time: 35 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yields: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Holiday only mashed potatoes
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 25 minutes
– Total time: 40 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yields: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Garlic potatoes gratin
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Pressure cooker sweet potatoes
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 12 minutes
– Additional time: 3 minutes
– Total time: 30 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yields: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Pressure cooker mashed potatoes
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 30 minutes
– Additional time: 10 minutes
– Total time: 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yields: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy creamed onions
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 15 minutes
– Total time: 25 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Cornbread stuffing with sausage
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 55 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Sweet potato pineapple casserole
– Servings: 9
– Yields: 7 to 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Roasted butternut squash with brown sugar
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 40 minutes
– Total time: 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yields: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Cheesy potato casserole from Ore-Ida
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 50 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 1 9×13-inch casserole
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma Smith’s New Brunswick-style turkey stuffing
– Prep time: 30 minutes
– Cook time: 20 minutes
– Additional time: 30 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yields: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Green bean casserole with frozen green beans
– Prep time: 10 minutes
– Cook time: 45 minutes
– Total time: 55 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
New year black eyed peas
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 3 hours
– Additional time: 8 hours
– Total time: 11 hours, 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Incredible red smashed potatoes
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 30 minutes
– Total time: 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yields: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Cheese grits casserole
– Prep time: 15 minutes
– Cook time: 50 minutes
– Additional time: 15 minutes
– Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yields: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here