15 major interior design trends for 2023

Design trends during the 2010s tended to veer toward minimalism, so that spaces often showcased clean lines and pared-down decor that was often impersonal.

Now, the pendulum is swinging in the other direction. People today are embracing personality, eccentricity, and maximalist joy from their homes. The pandemic has undoubtedly played a major role in pushing people to rethink their homes’ interior designs and continues to affect many of the trends we’re seeing today.

Our domestic spaces are now more important to us than ever, and for many, it’s essential to make them as meaningful, soothing, and inspiring as possible. You’ll be glad to know that 2023’s interior design trends will put you at the center.

Lazzoni Modern Furniture compiled a list of 15 interior design trends for 2023 from various experts and sources so you can make your living space a reflection of your personality while staying on trend.



Meaningful objects

Gone are the days of impersonal, minimalist spaces—among next year’s biggest trends is incorporating items into your home that are uniquely you.

Meaningful objects can be anything: an heirloom, a souvenir, or a sentimental or whimsical item. “It’s the objects we fill our homes with that hold the most power to ease our anxieties,” Jean Lin, founder of design firm Colony, told House Beautiful. Whatever it is, make sure that it is distinctly you—something you wouldn’t find in any other home.



Nature-inspired spaces

Nature—even if it’s manufactured—has calming effects. In interior design, it’s all about bringing the outside in and paying tribute to the natural world from the comfort of your home.

Consider swapping out the acrylics for more sustainable materials, like oak. Gena Kirk of KB Home Design Studio told the Spruce that many customers are using live-edge tables or big stumps as end tables. “Having those outdoor elements coming into the house really feeds your soul,” Kirk said. Plenty of houseplants wouldn’t go amiss either.



Wellness design

As the pandemic prompted growing conversations around self-care, designers are increasingly thinking about how spaces affect people’s moods and temperaments. Beyond aesthetics, “wellness design” focuses on enhancing well-being by improving air quality, letting the right amount of light in, or encouraging more movement.

“Acoustical privacy, air filtration systems, and natural light among interior spaces will be essential and we will see more biophilic design, flexible rooms, sliding doors and walls, and soundscaping applied in home offices,” Kerrie Kelly, a forecaster for Zillow and Houzz, told Forbes regarding this trend in 2022.



Micro luxury

Thanks to a combination of downsizing and a penchant for the glamorous side of life, design company Feathr found a 320% growth in social media interest around micro luxury, which means going big on a single room or statement piece. That could mean some gold flourishes on the bathroom tiling or even a hot tub in the backyard. Remember that thrift shops are your friend for achieving the micro luxury life, too.



Convivial seating

People hardly saw the inside of others’ homes during the pandemic. As the throes of the pandemic continue to ease in 2023, people are looking to reconnect with others and choosing furniture that suits that mood.

Some furnishings have bold curves that allow for tête-à-têtes with the best seating for people to engage in deep conversations. “This new era in furniture design sees a selection of seating options which are all about encouraging the art of in-person conversation,” designer Rory Robertson wrote for Livingetc. You don’t need a special purchase to do the same; simply turning a chair the right way or facing one seat toward another can go a long way to starting a dialogue.



Home retreat

The pandemic curtailed many travel plans, with many choosing to capture the far-off feel in their homes instead. Tiffany Howell of Los Angeles design studio Night Palm told Who What Wear, “All my clients that just bought homes are buying old Italian and European-looking villas here in Los Angeles. They’re like, ‘Ooh, I want my house to look like that villa in Italy I used to go to but haven’t been to because of COVID.'”

Achieving that anywhere-but-here feel can be as simple as swapping curtains and adding accents reminiscent of dreamy travel destinations. Designer Corey Damen Jenkins, for example, added a showstopping light fixture and a flower-filled ceiling to recall the manicured gardens across the Atlantic.



Fluted detailing

Add a touch of rhythm and repetition to your home with fluted detailing all around the house. Fluted interiors are ribbed, vertical columns, and wooden furniture, cabinetry, and pillow trims will benefit from it. It’ll turn your static space into a room full of movement and texture. “When working with a small space, vertical panelling is a great technique for making walls appear taller as it draws the eye upwards,” Jenna Choate, co-founder of Interior Fox, told Good Housekeeping.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate fluted texture into your home. Consider starting with the dressing table and working your way around.



Bold marble

Marble may not ever go out of style, but it’ll get a bold update in 2023.

Rather than a plain old black or white, marble is going artful with splashes of color like the striking blue marble seen on this coffee table from Bohinc Studio. “More and more homeowners are incorporating bold statement pieces of marble in their kitchens to create a focal point and add a touch of drama,” designer Hilary Matt told House Beautiful.

Turn your bath, countertops, and kitchen bench tops into a bold marble marvel, and it’s unlikely you’ll ever look back.



Art deco

A classic design era that never seems to go out of style, Art Deco will be even more in vogue come 2023.

Imbuing traditionalism and whimsical fun, Art Deco invites the best of both worlds, such as a dazzling pink number filled with geometric shapes, animal-print wallpaper, and glitzy gold by Australia-based designer Greg Natale. As we increasingly move past minimalist trends, it makes sense to return to one of the most decorative eras in modern interior design. So, roll out that plush couch, make room for an extra large lamp, and roar your way back into the 1920s with style.



Multifunctional spaces

It’s 2023, and work-from-home is becoming more and more prevalent. People are looking to make the most of their space, which is why we’re seeing a rising interest in designing multifunctional spaces. Design firm Blaine Robert suggests thinking of ways spaces or furnishings can perform double-duty, like kitchen islands that can also be dining areas or side tables that can also be seating. Lean into fold-up beds that hide away, leaving room for other activities like exercising or stretching.



Modernist curves

There was a time when what we considered modern meant cold, rigid surfaces, straight lines, and cubist design. Now, our idea of the modern is expanding. Out with the hard and in with the soft. Angelica and Gustavo Nechar made their Houston home, featured in the New York Times, more inviting by adding a curved staircase and incorporating the Alta armchair by Oscar and Anna Maria Niemeyer into the living room.

Modernist curves add a touch of friendliness to your home and give your rooms a unique edge without feeling too over the top. Consider archways, curvy sofas, and recessed shelves to create a design that goes beyond the functional and into the artistic and inspired.



’70s nostalgia

Recycling trends from the past is nothing new and now, it’s time for the ’70s to make their return.

Design marketplace 1stDibs surveyed 600 interior designers and asked them for their predictions in 2021. The survey revealed an increased interest in 1970s design. That ascension doesn’t seem to be slowing. You’ll find the warm, brown, and orange tones of ’70s design all over influencers’ Instagrams (like this pattern-filled number from YSG Studio accentuated by a gold palm light fixture), as well as on the glossy pages of magazines.



Bold tile

Forget that old floral wallpaper. In 2023, a bold tile will be all the rage.

Whether you’re outfitting your bathroom or kitchen bar, bold tiling makes a great statement feature that will give your room some pizzazz and a touch of sophistication. Evelyn Pierce Design Studio refreshed a bathroom by covering it with stunning blue tile. Striking patterns will also give your room a sense of energy. So get creative, and don’t just limit yourself to one color or pattern. Switch it up and keep it varied to make the most impact.



Sleek appliances

Don’t leave the oven out of your interior design plan. Your appliances are just as key to your home’s layout as the furniture. You’ll want to keep your interiors as seamless as possible, ensuring every part of your home sticks to your theme. “Induction cooktops and ranges are especially gaining traction because of their sleek look, safety, and efficiency,” designer Jeff Andrews told House Beautiful. Consider an induction worktop, for example, for a sleek and unobtrusive surface like the one designer Nicole White achieved in this kitchen design.



Upcycling

Bringing something old into the new, upcycling will be one of 2023’s great interior design trends. There are numerous reasons to celebrate this: Upcycling is good for the environment, fairly light on the purse strings, and a good way to add some sentimentality to your home. Go into an old furniture store, bring something home with some potential, and get to work on your fixer-upper project. Make something to be proud of for years to come.

