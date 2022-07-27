20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

A long line of striking steelworkers queue up to receive pay checks

A waitress takes order from a family out at a restaurant

Woman and children standing next to Free Vaccination sign

Patrolman standing in deep snow and motions ‘drive slowly’ warnings to motorists

High angle view of the Chicago Business District by night

Group of women perched on an outdoor rail

Children play on and around a pickup truck

Protesters with dogs and signs about unemployment

Car and show signs posted outside of the Regal Theater

Chicago street with three young children in front of a wood-sided home and a parked car

A worker relaxes with a newspaper at home with wife and four children

View of the Chicago Theatre from State and Lake L station

