20 photos of NYC in the 1920s


Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images

Buses, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street


FPG // Getty Images

A bird’s-eye view

Aerial view looking north over Battery Park and Lower Manhattan


Bettmann // Getty Images

Times Square

Man buys a newspaper at a newsstand on Times Square


PhotoQuest // Getty Images

The Palace Theater

Street view of Broadway and 47th Streets


Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images // Getty Images

The El

Rail commuters on train.


Bettmann // Getty Images

The city’s famed yellow cabs

Taxi drivers stand beside new cabs


Bettmann // Getty Images

The Harlem boom

Traffic cop in Harlem


Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images

The Lower East Side

Busy corner on Orchard and Rivington Streets


George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

The fashion capital of the world

Two women stand beside car


Bettmann // Getty Images

A skyscraper boom

Workers eat lunch atop beam


Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images

Shop til you drop

Crowds shopping on 34th Street and Fifth Avenue


Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images

The Bowery

Bowery


Bettmann // Getty Images

Pushcart culture

Lower Eastside Pushcarts and shoppers


Bettmann // Getty Images

A summer swim

Kids Diving into the East River


Bettmann // Getty Images

Celebrating a record-setting flight

Boys with model airplanes in Central Park


Bettmann // Getty Images

New York City tackles Prohibition

Police and crowd watching men remove wine barrel


Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images

A dream come true

Window shopping for shoes at I. Miller


George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

The Apollo Theater

North Side Of 125th Street & Eight Avenue In Harlem


Bettmann // Getty Images

Loew’s State Theater

Crowds in front of Loew’s State Theater


Bettmann // Getty Images

The Cotton Club

Dancers at The Cotton Club


Bettmann // Getty Images

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

