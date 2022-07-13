20 everyday household tasks that can now be automated
Olga Miltsova // Shutterstock
20 everyday household tasks that can now be automated
Robotic vacuum cleaner on laminate wood floor
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
Fitness tracking
Man looking at watch and phone fitness activity
Halfpoint // Shutterstock
Keeping kids entertained
Toddler boy sitting playing with robotic dog
Thaspol Sangsee // Shutterstock
Posting social media updates
Facebook social media app logo on log-in
fizkes // Shutterstock
Curating the daily news
Man listening audio message on cellphone
Framesira // Shutterstock
Heart rate monitoring
Smartwatch with heartrate information
marketa1982 // Shutterstock
Parking the car
Honda display showing parking assistant
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
Cleaning the grill
Man cleaning outdoor gas grill
Piotr Wawrzyniuk // Shutterstock
Mowing the grass
Automatic lawnmower in modern garden
triocean // Shutterstock
Cleaning the pool
Pool vacuum cleaner underwater
Volodymyr Maksymchuk // Shutterstock
Pulling the shades
Blinds in an office space
Saklakova // Shutterstock
Setting the thermostat
Man uses a smart home app tocontrol temperatures
Konstantin Kolosov // Shutterstock
Paying bills
Woman makes a purchase on the computer with credit card
Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock
Vacuuming and mopping
Robotic vacuum cleaner on laminate wood floor
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Controlling lights
Man with app controlling lights
APChanel // Shutterstock
Securing your home
Technician installing IP wireless CCTV camera
Mila Naumova // Shutterstock
Feeding the pets
Automatic pet food dispenser on floor at home
LDprod // Shutterstock
Writing shopping lists
Woman makes a shopping list on phone connected to the refrigerator
New Africa // Shutterstock
Slow cooking dinner
Plates with meat and garnish prepared in multi cooker
Arthur Bargan // Shutterstock
Brewing coffee
Close-up image of woman hand using coffee machine
PaO_STUDIO // Shutterstock
Personal home assistant (almost)
Kitchen robot cooking
Comments