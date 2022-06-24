The life span of 10 common home appliances
Close-up of gas range with pink and yellow light coming in the kitchen window.
Vacuum: 8 years
Grey and silver vacuum.
Room air conditioner: 9 years
Window unit in a blue-sided building.
Dishwasher: 9 years
Plates and silverware inside a dishwasher.
Microwave oven: 9 years
Black microwave with door open and silver inside.
Washing machine: 11 years
Inside of a washing machine with water splashing around.
Refrigerator: 12 years
Double doors of a refrigerator open with lots of colorful food inside.
Dryer: 13 years
Towels inside a dryer.
Water heater: 14 years
A man has his hand on a knob of a hot water heater.
Gas range: 15 years
Close-up of flame on a gas range burner.
Thermostat: 35 years
Thermostat on a sage green wall.
