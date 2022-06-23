Skip to Content
stacker-Lifestyle
By
Published 7:02 AM

5 tips for finding the best prices while shopping online


Canva

5 tips for finding the best prices while shopping online

A woman’s hand holds a credit card while she types with the other on a keyboard


Canva

Shop around on different websites

A closeup of a man’s hand shopping for golf balls on his phone


Canva

Use incognito mode

A woman whose head cannot be seen types on a keyboard with a cat in her lap


Canva

Sign up for coupons with different email addresses

A young man and a young woman study their computer screen


Canva

Wait for sales by subscribing to mailing lists

An older couple suscribe to mailing lists on a tablet


Canva

Join loyalty rewards programs

A young woman simultaneously checks her phone and her laptop

stacker-Lifestyle

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content