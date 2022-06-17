5 ways to improve your dog’s oral health
Rasulov // Shutterstock
5 ways to improve your dog’s oral health
Poodle holding a toothbrush in it’s mouth.
Canva
Brushing teeth
Small dog getting teeth brushed.
Canva
Chew toys
Beagle chewing on a ring toy.
Venus Angel // Shutterstock
Dental wipes
Owner cleaning dog’s teeth with dental wipes.
Canva
Treats and food
Dog in a bandana taking a treat from a gloved hand in the snow.
Canva
Water additives
Small white dog drinking water from a bowl in the grass.
Comments