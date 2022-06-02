Skip to Content
stacker-Lifestyle
By
Published 7:02 AM

10 courses famous authors taught as professors


Antonio Masiello/Getty Images for RFF

10 courses famous authors taught as professors


Paul Marotta // Getty Images

Jamaica Kincaid: Fiction Writing Workshop


Paul Warner/WireImage // Getty Images

Eula Biss: The Situation of Writing


Antonio Masiello/Getty Images for RFF

Zadie Smith: The Craft of Fiction


Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Joyce Carol Oates: Introductory Fiction


Jim Bennett/WireImage // Getty Images

Neil Gaiman: Advanced Writing Workshop


Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The New Yorker Festival

Junot Díaz: World-building


Dave Kotinsky // Getty Images

Jennifer Finney Boylan: Gendered Memoir


Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Judith Butler: Studies in Literary Theory, Kafka, and his Commentators


Leonardo Cendamo // Getty Images

Viet Thanh Nguyen: The Nation and its Others in American Literature and Film


Ivan Romano // Getty Images

Jhumpa Lahiri: Creative Writing (Literary Translation)

stacker-Lifestyle

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content