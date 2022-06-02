10 courses famous authors taught as professors
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images for RFF
10 courses famous authors taught as professors
Paul Marotta // Getty Images
Jamaica Kincaid: Fiction Writing Workshop
Paul Warner/WireImage // Getty Images
Eula Biss: The Situation of Writing
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images for RFF
Zadie Smith: The Craft of Fiction
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images
Joyce Carol Oates: Introductory Fiction
Jim Bennett/WireImage // Getty Images
Neil Gaiman: Advanced Writing Workshop
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The New Yorker Festival
Junot Díaz: World-building
Dave Kotinsky // Getty Images
Jennifer Finney Boylan: Gendered Memoir
Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Judith Butler: Studies in Literary Theory, Kafka, and his Commentators
Leonardo Cendamo // Getty Images
Viet Thanh Nguyen: The Nation and its Others in American Literature and Film
Ivan Romano // Getty Images
Comments