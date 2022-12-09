

Richest models in the world

Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show.

Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say nothing of financial exploitation. Facing these constant pressures is exhausting and can be reason enough for models not to stay in the industry for long. As the saying goes, nothing lasts forever.

Since Charles Frederick Worth first introduced the concept in the 1800s, models have been helping boost fashion sales, particularly women’s clothing. Even today, fashion caters heavily to women. Women’s fashion brings in $790.9 billion worldwide compared to $499.8 billion for men, according to Statista. Its outsized value is why some estimate female fashion models can earn two or three times more than male models and why this list is dominated by women.

Gender bias isn’t the only issue plaguing fashion. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and increasing awareness of social issues, the industry has strived to become more inclusive. More and more plus-size, transgender, and nonbinary models are being seen in fashion shows and magazine shoots. In 2020, plus-size model Jill Kortleve walked for Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show. In 2021, actress and model Leyna Bloom made history when she became the first trans cover star to appear in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. This fall, a record-breaking number of trans and nonbinary models walked the runway wearing Prada. Overall, there’s been a push to redefine what beauty looks like and to push for more diversity in fashion, with brands answering the call to feature more models of color.

As the fashion world continues to grapple with its issues, however, models aware of the industry’s intense pressures are wisely venturing beyond the catwalk, parlaying their fame into more stable financial success, which many on the following list have done. Stacker created a list of the richest models in the world as of Nov. 15, 2022, using Celebrity Net Worth data and including a model’s annual salary where available.

This list isn’t solely focused on supermodels but also includes celebrities who have modeled and those who are wealthy outside of their fashion income. Consequently, there are a few surprising omissions, including Kate Moss, Joan Smalls (the first Latina spokesmodel for Estée Lauder’s global campaign), and Liu Wen (the first Chinese model to grace the cover of American Vogue and the first Asian model to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel).

Read on to see which models have sashayed their way to prosperity.

#15. Daisy Fuentes (tie)

Daisy Fuentes poses at event.

– Net worth: $75 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Nov. 17, 1966

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Daisy Fuentes started working in TV as a weather presenter for a Telemundo affiliate before making history as MTV’s first Latina video host. Fuentes landed opportunities as a spokesmodel with companies such as Pantene and Revlon. In 2004, the Cuban American model launched her clothing line sold at Kohl’s, and in 2009, she released her hair care line, Daisy Fuentes Style Pro. Fuentes has also purchased real estate in Malibu, California, adding to her wealth portfolio.



#15. Chrissy Teigen (tie)

Chrissy Teigen attends red carpet event.

– Net worth: $75 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Nov. 30, 1985

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Chrissy Teigen debuted as a professional model in 2010 when she appeared in an issue of Sports Illustrated. Since then, Teigen has made several TV appearances and published her “Cravings” cookbooks, which she co-authored with Adeena Sussman. Teigen also had a kitchenware collection sold in Target and has landed several endorsements with brands like Gillette Venus and Gap Factory’s holiday campaign.



#14. Naomi Campbell (tie)

Naomi Campbell attends event.

– Net worth: $80 million

– Nationality: United Kingdom

– Date of birth: May 22, 1970

– Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Naomi Campbell’s iconic supermodel career not only helped her to amass her wealth but she’s helped pave the way for other models of color who came after her. Campbell, the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine, has a slew of acting roles in film and television on her resume, including “American Horror Story,” “Zoolander 2,” and “Empire.”

Campbell has also built a real estate portfolio with properties all over the world, including a villa in Malindi, Kenya, with picturesque views of the Indian Ocean and a home located on Turkey’s Cleopatra Island. Campbell continues to work to this day, having walked the runway in a 2021 Fendi Haute Couture show.



#14. Alessandra Ambrosio (tie)

Alessandra Ambrosio attends movie premiere.

– Net worth: $80 million

– Nationality: Brazil

– Date of birth: April 11, 1981

– Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Alessandra Ambrosio is known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but the Brazilian model traded in her wings for entrepreneurship. Ambrosio launched her swimsuit collection ále by Alessandra in 2014, and later on, GAL Floripa, a beachwear lifestyle brand that she started with her younger sister and best friend. Ambrosio has also appeared in films such as “Daddy’s Home 2” alongside Mark Wahlberg and purchased real estate in Santa Monica, California.



#13. Vanna White

Vanna White at publicity event.

– Net worth: $85 million

– Salary: $10 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Feb. 18, 1957

– Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

For years, Vanna White has appeared on TV screens for the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where she’s known for unveiling the letters on the show’s puzzle board while donning elegant gowns. White, a hostess on the show since 1982, rakes in an annual salary of $10 million.



#12. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks poses for photograph.

– Net worth: $90 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Dec. 4, 1973

– Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Tyra Banks started in the modeling industry when she was 15 years old and eventually landed deals with brands like Cover Girl Cosmetics, but her work in television helped build her fortune. Banks landed several TV and film roles as an actress, and her production company, now called Bankable Productions, produced the reality series, “America’s Next Top Model.” The former supermodel has also served as a host and executive producer on “Dancing with the Stars.” Banks is the recipient of two Daytime Emmy Awards for her own early 2000s talk show, “The Tyra Banks Show.”



#11. Elle Macpherson (tie)

Elle MacPherson attends the Christian Dior event.

– Net worth: $95 million

– Nationality: Australia

– Date of birth: March 29, 1964

– Height: 6 feet

Australian model Elle Macpherson is widely known for her days when she walked the runway, but she is also a businesswoman. In the 1990s, Macpherson released a lingerie line, Elle Macpherson Intimates, with Bendon Limited Apparel, which would become a bestselling lingerie collection in Britain and Australia. After ending her association with Bendon, Macpherson launched her new lingerie collection, Elle Macpherson Body, in 2016. She also launched a collection of maternity bras and created her company, Elle Macpherson Inc., where she produced and sold a series of calendars and workout videos.



#11. Adriana Lima (tie)

Adriana Lima attends movie premiere.

– Net worth: $95 million

– Salary: $11 million

– Nationality: Brazil

– Date of birth: June 12, 1981

– Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Brazilian model Adriana Lima landed her first magazine cover in the September 1998 issue of Marie Claire Brazil and has been a consistent force in the fashion industry ever since. She was a longtime model for Victoria’s Secret and has worked for famed fashion designers such as Christian Dior, Vera Wang, and Valentino.

Additionally, the model has made TV appearances and purchased real estate in New York City and Miami with her now ex-husband, Marko Jarić. The Midtown NYC condo sold in 2018 for almost half the asking price, but the couple profited from the sale of their Miami property, having purchased it in 2009 for $9 million and selling it for $40 million in 2022.



#10. Sarah Murdoch (tie)

Sarah Murdoch attends event.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: British, Australian

– Date of birth: May 31, 1972

– Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Sarah Murdoch started modeling as a teenager working for designers such as Karl Lagerfield, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta. She has appeared on several magazine covers, including Elle, Vogue, and Glamour. Murdoch has also added to her wealth as a host of the TV show “Australia’s Next Top Model.”



#10. Sale Johnson (tie)

Sale Johnson attends event.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: 1950s

– Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Former model and St. Louis native Sale Johnson came from a wealthy family and is widely known for her marriage to Woody Johnson, the billionaire who owns Johnson & Johnson Corp. and the New York Jets team. The couple got married in 1977, had three children, and divorced in 2001, resulting in Sale receiving a $100 million settlement.



#10. Sabrina Guinness (tie)

Portrait of Sabrina Guinness.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: United Kingdom

– Date of birth: Jan. 9, 1955

– Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Sabrina Guinness is the heiress to the Guinness family, known for their brewery and banking businesses. As a socialite of her generation, Guinness was linked to relationships with high-profile figures such as Prince Charles and Mick Jagger. While a majority of her wealth was inherited, Guinness has worked as a TV and film producer on projects such as “Comes a Bright Day” in 2012 and “Pass the Mic” in 2000.



#10. Lydia Hearst (tie)

Lydia Hearst-Shaw attends premiere.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Sept. 19, 1984

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Lydia Hearst—a descendant of William Randolph Hearst, founder of the publishing giant Hearst Corp., and daughter to actress Patty Hearst—landed her first magazine cover for Vogue Italia in 2004. Since then, she has continued to make millions in the fashion space, appearing in various advertising campaigns for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and NARS Cosmetics.



#10. Christie Brinkley (tie)

Christie Brinkley poses at event.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Feb. 2, 1954

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Christie Brinkley’s fame was heightened after her first Sports Illustrated cover in 1979. A large part of her wealth was earned from modeling contracts as Brinkley was the face of CoverGirl makeup for over 20 years and graced the covers of over 500 magazines. She has also made her fortune from acting, real estate investments, and various business ventures, including her organic Prosecco wine label, Bellissima.



#10. Chloe Green (tie)

Chloe Green attends event.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: United Kingdom

– Date of birth: March 2, 1991

– Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Chloe Green is the daughter of Philip Green, the CEO of retail giant Arcadia Group, which owns Topshop, Miss Selfridge, and Dorothy Perkins. Green launched her high-end shoe collection CJG (Chloe Jade Green) for Topshop and has made several TV appearances. In the midst of the pandemic, her father’s business has teetered, leaving her wealth in question.



#10. Amanda Hearst (tie)

Amanda Hearst attends premiere.

– Net worth: $100 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Jan. 5, 1984

– Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Amanda Hearst is the great-granddaughter of media tycoon William Randolph Hearst, founder of the Hearst Corp. Hearst, a former IMG model, has made it on the covers of Cosmopolitan, GQ, and Vanity Fair, to name a few. The former Tommy Hilfiger model has also made TV appearances; founded the company Friends of Finn, a committee under The Humane Society committed to ending the mistreatment of dogs in puppy mills; and in 2015 co-founded the luxury shopping site Maison de Mode, which sells sustainable clothing. She’s also worked as an editor for the family company.



#9. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends award event.

– Net worth: $160 million

– Salary: $19 million

– Nationality: Germany

– Date of birth: June 1, 1973

– Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Former Victoria’s Secret model Heidi Klum has built her wealth through various financial ventures. Klum has produced many shows including “Project Runway” and “Making the Cut.” With a career that’s included endorsement deals with Mattel and Volkswagen, Klum has also gained quite a reputation for her extravagant and creative Halloween costumes.



#8. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara attends movie premiere.

– Net worth: $180 million

– Salary: $10 million per season

– Nationality: Colombia

– Date of birth: July 10, 1972

– Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Known for her Emmy-nominated performance in “Modern Family,” Sofia Vergara got her start at 17 in a Pepsi commercial geared toward the Latin American audience. She then went on to co-host the Univision show “Fuera de Serie.” In the ’90s, Vergara went on to launch her talent management and marketing company, Latin World Entertainment, and soon after, released a seamless underwear line. Vergara has also made a huge chunk of money as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” where she gets paid $10 million per season.



#7. Juanita Jordan (tie)

Juanita Jordan attends event.

– Net worth: $200 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: June 13, 1959

– Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Former model Juanita Jordan is known for being NBA player Michael Jordan’s ex-wife. Their 2006 divorce resulted in Juanita receiving a settlement of $168 million, one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in history at the time. These days, Juanita spends her time practicing yoga and collecting art.



#7. Jeffree Star (tie)

Jeffree Star arrives at movie premiere.

– Net worth: $200 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Nov. 15, 1985

– Height: 6 feet

Jeffree Star is one of the highest-paid YouTubers in the world. Close to 16 million subscribers follow his new cosmetic collection reveals, makeup reviews, and adventures around town. He rakes in a bulk of his earnings from his successful cosmetics line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics—a whopping $150 million annually, according to Cosmopolitan.



#7. Jane Holzer (tie)

Jane Holzer attends exhibition at Versaille.

– Net worth: $200 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Oct. 23, 1940

– Height: not available

Jane Holzer is known for being an actress, model, and a part of artist Andy Warhol’s superstars, a group of New Yorkers who were publicly recognized by Warhol. “Baby Jane” Holzer, as she was called, went on to co-produce films such as the 1985 film “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and 2012’s “Spring Breakers.”



#7. Iman (tie)

Iman sits at radio interview microphone.

– Net worth: $200 million

– Nationality: Somalia

– Date of birth: July 25, 1955

– Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Retired supermodel and icon Iman rose to fame in the 1970s and has since graced the covers of countless magazines and walked many runways during her modeling career. Iman, who has modeled for brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Gianni Versace, was one of the first Black women to become successful in the fashion industry and paved the way for other supermodels who would come after her like Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks.

In 1994, the Somali-born model launched IMAN Cosmetics, one of the first lines to cater specifically to dark-skinned women. Iman was also married to the late rockstar David Bowie, who left her half of his $100 million.



#6. Irina Abramovich

Irina Abramovich attends event.

– Net worth: $232 million

– Nationality: Russia

– Date of birth: Nov. 26, 1967

– Height: not available

Former flight attendant Irina Abramovich married Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and in 2007, the couple divorced after 16 years of marriage. Irina received $300 million from the divorce.



#5. Tamara Ecclestone (tie)

Tamara Ecclestone attends event.

– Net worth: $300 million

– Nationality: United Kingdom

– Date of birth: June 28, 1984

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone is the daughter of Slavica Ecclestone, the former Armani model (also on this list), and Bernie Ecclestone. Tamara has earned a large portion of her wealth from TV appearances, hosting events, and being a shareholder in her beauty company, SBD International Ltd.



#5. Paris Hilton (tie)

Paris Hilton attends event.

– Net worth: $300 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Feb. 17, 1981

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Paris Hilton, the heiress of the famous Hilton hotel chain, started as a child model in charitable functions. She has modeled for major brands such as Christian Dior and Guess. For four years, she starred in the FOX reality series “The Simple Life,” which had the socialite trying on blue-collar jobs for size.

A bulk of Hilton’s massive net worth is derived from her fragrance collections, with the release of her first perfume in 2004. Since then, Hilton’s perfumes (she has over 25 fragrances) have generated billions in revenue in addition to income from her 19 product lines and her 45 stores.



#4. Rande Gerber (tie)

Rande Gerber attends event.

– Net worth: $400 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: April 27, 1962

– Height: 6 feet

Former model Rande Gerber (who also happens to be married to iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford) teamed up with actor George Clooney and real estate tycoon Mike Meldman and co-founded Casamigos, a premium tequila brand they sold for $700 million cash and $300 million in bonuses in 2017. Gerber, along with his brothers, also formed The Gerber Group—a luxury hospitality chain of bars, lounges, and restaurants in the U.S. and Europe.



#4. Petra Ecclestone (tie)

Petra Ecclestone attends event.

– Net worth: $400 million

– Nationality: United Kingdom

– Date of birth: Dec. 19, 1988

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

When British heiress Petra Ecclestone created FORM menswear, she was only 19 years old. As the daughter of former model Slavica and former Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone, it’s no surprise that Petra ventured into entrepreneurship in the fashion industry. In 2011, she purchased The Manor estate, the largest house in LA County and the former residence of producers Candy and Aaron Spelling. Ecclestone paid $85 million for the property and sold it for $120 million.



#4. Gisele Bündchen (tie)

Gisele Bündchen attends The 2019 Met Gala.

– Net worth: $400 million

– Salary: $40 million

– Nationality: Brazil

– Date of birth: July 20, 1980

– Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

At one point, Gisele Bündchen was the highest-paid model in the world for over 10 years. She made her millions working for brands such as Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Versace. In 2000, Bündchen signed a five-year contract with Victoria’s Secret for $25 million.

Shortly after getting married to NFL quarterback Tom Brady in 2009 (who is currently worth an estimated $250 million), Bundchen left the runway, tired of walking down the runway in skimpy clothing. Bündchen finalized her divorce from Brady October 2022.



#4. Cindy Crawford (tie)

Cindy Crawford attends event.

– Net worth: $400 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Feb. 20, 1966

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Cindy Crawford is known for being one of the most popular supermodels during the 1980s and 1990s and is also a successful entrepreneur. The DeKalb, Illinois, native amassed her wealth from her beauty product line, Meaningful Beauty, and her line of furniture, Cindy Crawford Home Collection.



#4. Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland attends event.

– Net worth: $500 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: March 20, 1963

– Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Kathy Ireland has been seen in various fashion magazines and is best remembered for her 13 consecutive appearances on Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues. Since her modeling days in the 1980s and 1990s, Ireland switched gears and, in 1993, partnered with John Moretz, owner of the Gold Toe brand, to launch a line of socks, which has sold more than 100 million pairs.

The fashion mogul also launched a licensing company where she lends her name to products such as socks, jewelry, and home goods. In 2014 alone, profits from her licensed merchandise made $2 billion. Ireland had another huge win in October 2022 when she debuted her new outerwear collection on HSN, expanding her licensing business.



#3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends event.

– Net worth: $750 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Aug. 10, 1997

– Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

As a member of the Kardashian family, Jenner already had a loyal following and access to wealth. She founded her company, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2014, a major source of her income, and in 2019 sold a stake of the company for $600 million. Brand endorsements such as a seven-figure Puma deal have also added to Jenner’s massive portfolio.



#2. Slavica Ecclestone

Slavica Ecclestone arrives at Nobu restaurant.

– Net worth: $1.2 billion

– Nationality: Croatia

– Date of birth: June 2, 1958

– Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Croatian model Slavica Ecclestone started out as a professional model during her teen years, where she appeared in several campaigns and eventually modeled for designers such as Giorgio Armani in 1982.

During a Formula One promotional event that partnered with Armani, Ecclestone, who was in her 20s at the time, met 52-year-old Formula One owner, Bernie Ecclestone. The couple married three years later and divorced in 2009. Slavica was then ordered to pay her ex-husband $100 million a year due to some financial maneuvering the two had done in the face Bernie’s heart problems in the ’90s, which made the former model appear wealthier than her partner.



#1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends event.

– Net worth: $1.4 billion

– Salary: $80 million

– Nationality: United States

– Date of birth: Oct. 21, 1980

– Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Kim Kardashian may not be known primarily as a model, but she has walked the runway several times, including The Heart Truth Fashion show in New York City in 2010 and the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Week in 2022. Kardashian has built her wealth over the years from her family reality TV series, “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” endorsement deals, and other business ventures.

She launched her beauty line in 2017, KKW Beauty, which has since shuttered and replaced by a new brand, SKKN by Kim. Kardashian also has Skims, a loungewear and underwear collection she released in 2019. She was also tapped to be a brand ambassador for shoe designer Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 “Stand Strong” campaign, a nod to women “stepping into their power.”