One-hit wonders of the 1970s
Bettmann // Getty Images
One-hit wonders of the 1970s
Close up of actor Keith Carradine arriving for the opening of the movie “Nashville” in 1975.
Jorgen Angel/Redferns // Getty Images
Nazareth: ‘Love Hurts’
Nazareth perform on stage in 1975
Bettmann // Getty Images
Keith Carradine: ‘I’m Easy’
Portrait of Keith Carradine
GAB Archive/Redferns // Getty Images
Norman Greenbaum: ‘Spirit in the Sky’
Norman Greenbaum with acoustic guitar
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Wild Cherry: ‘Play That Funky Music’
Wild Cherry perform onstage
Steve Wood/Express/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Mouth & MacNeal: ‘How Do You Do?’
Willem Duyn and Maggie MacNeal pose for portrait
Parrot Records
Frijid Pink: ‘The House of the Rising Sun’
Frijid Pink album cover
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Alicia Bridges: ‘I Love the Nightlife’
Alicia Bridges posed with city buildings
Georg Göbel/picture alliance via Getty Images
Carl Douglas: ‘Kung Fu Fighting’
Carl Douglas performs on stage
Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Mountain: ‘Mississippi Queen’
Felix Pappalardi and Leslie West of Mountain perform onstage
Tony Russell/Redferns // Getty Images
Mungo Jerry: ‘In the Summertime’
Mungo Jerry perform on TV show
Epic Records
Ram Jam: ‘Black Betty’
Ram Jam album cover
Michael Ochs Archive // Getty Images
Sugarhill Gang: ‘Rapper’s Delight’
Sugar Hill Gang perform on stage
Michael Putland // Getty Images
Timmy Thomas: ‘Why Can’t We Live Together’
Timmy Thomas posed for portrait by lake
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Cyndi Grecco: ‘Making Our Dreams Come True’
Cyndi Grecco with microphone
Capitol Records
Skylark: ‘Wildflower’
Skylark Album Cover
Ron Howard/Redferns // Getty Images
T. Rex: ‘Bang a Gong (Get It On)’
Bill Legend and Marc Bolan perform on Top of the Pops
Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music // Getty Images
Pilot: ‘Magic’
Pilot pose for a portrait
Paul Natkin // Getty Images
Steve Forbert: ‘Romeo’s Tune’
Steve Forbert performs onstage
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Billy Paul: ‘Me and Mrs. Jones’
Billy Paul performing
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Starland Vocal Band: ‘Afternoon Delight’
Starland Vocal Band pose for portrait
Dick Barnatt/Redferns // Getty Images
Ace: ‘How Long’
Phil Harris and Paul Carrack of Ace performing on stage
Gus Stewart/Redferns // Getty Images
The Boomtown Rats: ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’
Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats perform on stage
RTCO-Berlin/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Patrick Hernandez: ‘Born to Be Alive’
Patrick Hernandez performing
Bell Records
Vicki Lawrence: ‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia’
Vicki Lawrence album cover
GAB Archive/Redferns // Getty Images
Hurricane Smith: ‘Oh, Babe, What Would You Say?’
Hurricane Smith with horses
Comments