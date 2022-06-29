

Warner Bros. Pictures

15 films shot on at least three continents

Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalet in a scene from ‘Dune’



Horizon Pictures (II)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Anthony Quinn, Peter O’Toole, and Omar Sharif in a scene from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’



MGM

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Roger Moore and Barbara Bach in a scene from ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’



Argos Films

Sans Soleil (1983)

Close up of a face with red light from the film ‘Sans Soleil’



Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Sean Connery and Harrison Ford in a scene from ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’



40 Acres and a Mule Productions

Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington in a scene from ‘Malcom X’



Dreamworks LLC

Gladiator (2000)

Russell Crowe in a scene from ‘Gladiator’



Galatee Films

Winged Migration (2001)

Three birds near water in a scene from ‘Winged Migration’



Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried embrace in a scene from ‘Mamma Mia!’



Warner Bros Studios

Contagion (2011)

Jennifer Ehle in a scene from ‘Contagion’



Bali Film Center

Samsara (2011)

Two Tibetan monks with musical instruments looking across a landscape



Warner Bros. Pictures

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Christian Bale as Batman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’



Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Prometheus (2012)

Michael Fassbender holds a glowing orb in a scene from ‘Prometheus’



Sony Pictures Classics

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Tilda Swinton on an airplane with sunglasses in a scene from ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’



Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Tom Cruise running on rooftop in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’



Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune (2021)

