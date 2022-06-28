Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 7:02 AM

Iconic one-hit wonders over the past 50-plus years


Julian Barton / Avalon // Getty Images

Iconic one-hit wonders over the past 50-plus years


Elektra

1969: ‘Apricot Brandy’ by Rhinoceros


Page One

1970: ‘Hitchin’ a Ride’ by Vanity Fare


Alston

1971: ‘Funky Nassau’ by The Beginning of the End


Warner Bros. Records

1972: ‘Suavecito’ by Malo


Bell Records

1973: ‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia’ by Vicki Lawrence


Pye Records

1974: ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ by Carl Douglas


Epic

1975: ‘Lovin’ You’ by Minnie Riperton


Windsong/RCA Records // Wikimedia Commons

1976: ‘Afternoon Delight’ by Starland Vocal Band


20th Century Records

1977: ‘Do You Wanna Make Love’ by Peter McCann


Parachute Records

1978: ‘I Will Still Love You’ by Stonebolt


John Mathew Smith // Wikimedia Commons

1979: ‘Ring My Bell’ by Anita Ward


David McNew // Getty Images

1980: ‘Whip It’ by Devo


Solar

1981: ‘Fantastic Voyage’ by Lakeside


Mercury

1982: ‘Take Off’ by Bob and Doug McKenzie


Ueli Frey // Wikimedia Commons

1983: ‘Come On Eileen’ by Dexys Midnight Runners


Andreas Rentz // Getty Images

1984: ‘99 Luftballons’ by Nena


giorgioerriquez // Wikimedia Commons

1985: ‘Never Ending Story’ by Limahl


Martin Athenstädt/picture alliance via Getty Images

1986: ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ by Falco


RCA

1987: ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’ by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes


Priority Records

1988: ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’ by The California Raisins


Stiff Records

1989: ‘Iko Iko’ by The Belle Stars


Solar

1990: ‘I Wanna Be Rich’ by Calloway


OHN MACDOUGALL/AFP // Getty Images

1991: ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred


David Corio/Redferns // Getty Images

1992: ‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir Mix-a-Lot


Montecruz Foto // Flickr

1993: ‘Slam’ by Onyx


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

1994: ‘Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon’ by Urge Overkill


Daniel Åhs Karlsson // Wikimedia Commons

1995: ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ by Rednex


Lime Inc./Quality Music

1996: ‘Macarena’ by Los Del Mar


BulsaraAndDeacon // Wikimedia Commons

1997: ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua


DeepSouth2010 // Wikimedia Commons

1998: ‘Sex and Candy’ by Marcy Playground


Kevinross9 // Wikimedia Commons

1999: ‘Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)’ by Baz Luhrmann


BMG

2000: ‘Right Now’ by SR-71


Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

2001: ‘Because I Got High’ by Afroman


Epic

2002: ‘My Neck, My Back (Lick It)’ by Khia


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2003: ‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne


Atlantic

2004: ‘Tempted to Touch’ by Rupee


Catchy Tunes

2005: ‘Listen to Your Heart’ by D.H.T


yoowan // Wikimedia Commons

2006: ‘Steady, As She Goes’ by The Raconteurs


Dan Cox // Flickr

2007: ‘Boston’ by Augustana


Dan Cox // Wikimedia Commons

2008: ‘Shake It’ by Metro Station


Chelsea Guglielmino // Getty Images

2009: ‘Goodbye’ by Kristinia DeBarge


davwil00 // Flickr

2010: ‘Bulletproof’ by La Roux


Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images

2011: ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ by Gotye


Neilson Barnard // Getty Images

2012: ‘(Kissed You) Goodnight’ by Gloriana


VEGARD WIVESTAD GROTT/AFP // Getty Images

2013: ‘I Love It’ by Icona Pop

stacker-Entertainment

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content