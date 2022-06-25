Skip to Content
15 of the best poker films of all time


Warner Bros.

15 of the best poker films of all time

Casey Affleck and Scott Caan in a scene from “Ocean’s Eleven”


Uco-Film GmbH

Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler (1922)

Károly Huszár and Rudolf Klein-Rogge in a scene from “Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler”


Universal Pictures

Destry Rides Again (1939)

Marlene Dietrich, James Stewart, and Edmund MacDonald in a scene from “Destry Rides Again”


Filmways Pictures

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

Steve McQueen and Cab Calloway in a scene from “The Cincinnati Kid”


Jalem Productions

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Paul Newman at the table in a scene from “Cool Hand Luke”


Universal Pictures

The Sting (1973)

Paul Newman and others around a poker table in a scene from “The Sting”


Spelling Goldberg

California Split (1974)

Elliott Gould and George Segal in a scene from “California Split”


Faces Distribution

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976)

Seymour Cassel in a scene from “The Killing of a Chinese Bookie”


International Cinema Corporation (ICC)

Atlantic City (1980)

Burt Lancaster at a poker table in a scene from “Atlantic City”


Donner/Shuler-Donner Productions

Maverick (1994)

Jodie Foster and Mel Gibson in a scene from “Maverick”


Summit Entertainment

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

A car scene from “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”


Miramax

Rounders (1998)

Matt Damon and Edward Norton in a scene from “Rounders”


Channel Four Films

Croupier (1998)

Alex Kingston and Clive Owen in a scene from “Croupier”


Warner Bros.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in a scene from “Ocean’s Eleven”


Columbia Pictures

Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig at the poker table in a scene from “Casino Royale”


STX Entertainment

Molly’s Game (2017)

Jessica Chastain in a scene from “Molly’s Game”

