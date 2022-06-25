Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 7:02 AM

10 of the most expensive movies ever made


Walt Disney Pictures

10 of the most expensive movies ever made

Johnny Depp in a scene from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”


Twentieth Century Fox

Avatar (2009)

Wes Studi in a scene from “Avatar”


Marvel Studios

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Avengers: Age of Ultron”


Twentieth Century Fox

Cleopatra (1963)

Elizabeth Taylor in a scene from “Cleopatra”


Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”


Walt Disney Pictures

John Carter (2012)

Lynn Collins and Taylor Kitsch in a scene from “John Carter”


Walt Disney Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Johnny Depp in a scene from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”


Columbia Pictures

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Tobey Maguire in costume in a scene from “Spider-Man 3”


Walt Disney Animation Studios

Tangled (2010)

Repunzel and Flynn Rider characters in a scene from “Tangled”


Twentieth Century Fox

Titanic (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a scene from “Titanic”


Universal Pictures

Waterworld (1995)

Kevin Costner in a scene from “Waterworld”

stacker-Entertainment

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content