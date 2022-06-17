Best Nicole Kidman movies of all time



Desert Wolf Productions

#25. ‘Genius’ (2016)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Genius”



Amazon Studios

#24. ‘Being the Ricardos’ (2021)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Being the Ricardos”



Imagine Films Entertainment

#23. ‘Far and Away’ (1992)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Far and Away ”



Twentieth Century Fox

#22. ‘Australia’ (2008)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Australia”



Capella Films

#21. ‘My Life’ (1993)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “My Life”



Kennedy Miller Productions

#20. ‘Dead Calm’ (1989)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Dead Calm”



Columbia Pictures

#19. ‘To Die For’ (1995)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “To Die For”



Fox Searchlight Pictures

#18. ‘Stoker’ (2013)

Nicole Kidman and Matthew Goode in a scene from “Stoker”



Creative Wealth Media Finance

#17. ‘Bombshell’ (2019)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Bombshell”



Warner Bros.

#16. ‘Aquaman’ (2018)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Aquaman”



Focus Features

#15. ‘Boy Erased’ (2018)

Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in a scene from “Boy Erased”



Olympus Pictures

#14. ‘Rabbit Hole’ (2010)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Rabbit Hole”



Escape Artists

#13. ‘The Upside’ (2017)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Upside”



Element Pictures

#12. ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Killing of a Sacred Deer ”



Kennedy Miller Productions

#11. ‘Flirting’ (1991)

Nicole Kidman and Thandiwe Newton in a scene from “Flirting”



Archer Street Productions

#10. ‘The Railway Man’ (2013)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Railway Man”



StudioCanal

#9. ‘Paddington’ (2014)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from ” Paddington”



Miramax

#8. ‘Cold Mountain’ (2003)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Cold Mountain”



New Regency Productions

#7. ‘The Northman’ (2022)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Northman”



Paramount Pictures

#6. ‘The Hours’ (2002)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Hours ”



Warner Bros.

#5. ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Eyes Wide Shut ”



Twentieth Century Fox

#4. ‘Moulin Rouge!’ (2001)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from ” Moulin Rouge!”



Cruise/Wagner Productions

#3. ‘The Others’ (2001)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “The Others”



Zentropa Entertainments

#2. ‘Dogville’ (2003)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Dogville”



The Weinstein Company

#1. ‘Lion’ (2016)

Nicole Kidman in a scene from “Lion”