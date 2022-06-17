25 memorable fathers across film history
National Lampoon
25 memorable fathers across film history
Touchstone Pictures
Father of the Bride (1991)
Touchstone Pictures
He Got Game (1998)
Why Not Productions
Dheepan (2015)
BRON Studios
Leave No Trace (2018)
Olympus Pictures
Beginners (2010)
BRON Studios
Fences (2016)
IFC Productions
Monsoon Wedding (2001)
National Lampoon
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Touchstone Pictures
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Columbia Pictures
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
EuropaCorp
Taken (2008)
Frenesy Film Company
Call Me by Your Name (2017)
Universal Pictures
My Man Godfrey (1936)
Columbia Pictures
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Pixar Animation Studios
Finding Nemo (2003)
Pakula-Mulligan
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Paramount Vantage
There Will Be Blood (2007)
Paramount Pictures
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Toho Company
Ikiru (1952)
PDS
Bicycle Thieves (1948)
Asghar Farhadi Productions
A Separation (2011)
Barunson E&A
Parasite (2019)
Melampo Cinematografica
Life Is Beautiful (1997)
Lucasfilm
Star Wars (1977)
Paramount Pictures
Comments