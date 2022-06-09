

Warner Bros.

The best (and worst) Tom Cruise movies

Close-up of Tom Cruise wearing sunglasses.



Tiberius Film Productions

#43. Losin’ It (1982)

Young people riding in a convertible.



PolyGram Pictures

#42. Endless Love (1981)

Tom Cruise sits on the grass shirtless.



Universal Pictures

#41. The Mummy (2017)

Three people in a dark cave with flashlights.



Twentieth Century Fox

#40. All the Right Moves (1983)

A guy in a letter jacket talking to a coach while a suited up football team waits in the background.



Warner Bros. Pictures

#39. Rock of Ages (2012)

Tom Cruise, in a white fur coat, stands next to Alec Baldwin, wearing an animal print jacket.



Touchstone Pictures

#38. Cocktail (1988)

Tom Cruise as a bartender in a black and white image.



Paramount Pictures

#37. Days of Thunder (1990)

Tom Cruise, dressed in a race car driver uniform, stands next to Nicole Kidman.



Paramount Pictures

#36. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Tom Cruise walks out of a police-surrounded diner at night.



Paramount Pictures

#35. Mission: Impossible II (2000)

A man with shoulder length black hair climbs up the face of a rock at the top of a mountain.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

#34. Lions for Lambs (2007)

Tom Cruise in a suit at a desk.



20th Century Fox

#33. Legend (1985)

Tom Cruise in the jungle with long hair and tattered clothing.



‎Regency Enterprises

#32. Knight and Day (2010)

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz on a motorcycle running from charging bulls.



Paramount Pictures

#31. War of the Worlds (2005)

Tom Cruise holds a little girl during a storm in a crowd of people all looking up at something.



Imagine Entertainment

#30. Far and Away (1992)

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman stare into each other’s eyes in front of a fireplace.



20th Century Fox

#29. Taps (1981)

Tom Cruise, wearing military uniform, walks down a hallway lined with military.



Warner Bros.

#28. Risky Business (1983)

Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay standing together while she looks away.



Paramount Pictures

#27. The Firm (1993)

Two men wearing dark coats over suits and looking at files outside a car.



Paramount Pictures

#26. Vanilla Sky (2001)

Tom Cruise talks to Cameron Diaz as she sits in a blue classic car.



Paramount Pictures

#25. Top Gun (1986)

A navy officer sings to a lady in a room full of other people.



Paramount Pictures

#24. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Three men stand perplexed in a storage area while looking at a computer.



Touchstone Pictures

#23. The Color of Money (1986)

Tom Cruise and Paul Newman sit with serious looks on their faces next to a pool table.



Paramount Pictures

#22. Jack Reacher (2012)

Tom Cruise stands in the pouring rain while pointing a large gun.



Dreamworks Pictures

#21. Tropic Thunder (2008)

A balding Tom Cruise talks on the phone with Matthew McConaughey in the background.



Universal Pictures

#20. Oblivion (2013)

An infrared image of a man’s face with something like a target on it.



Warner Bros.

#19. The Outsiders (1983)

A group of young boys stand in the street in tattered and dirty clothing looking like they’ve been fighting.



Universal Pictures

#18. American Made (2017)

Tom Cruise stands in handcuffs in an office in front of a line of police officers.



20th Century Fox

#17. Valkyrie (2008)

Tom Cruise in a German military uniform wearing an eye patch.



Paramount Pictures

#16. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise, wearing all black, hangs from wires in an all white room.



Universal Pictures

#15. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Two men in wheelchairs wearing tattered clothing argue on the beach.



TriStar Pictures

#14. Jerry Maguire (1996)

Two men in dress shirts and ties talk.



Paramount Pictures

#13. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

A woman points a gun at someone while standing behind a man dressed in all black.



Paramount Pictures

#12. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Tom Cruise in a computer server room wearing all black and a long black glove and goggles.



Warner Bros.

#11. Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Tom Cruise as a vampire 200 years ago.



Warner Bros.

#10. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Tom Cruise looks surprised in a room surrounded by people wearing black robes and masks.



Paramount Pictures

#9. Collateral (2004)

Tom Cruise, with salt and pepper hair and a grey suit, looks at someone through a subway car door.



Columbia Pictures

#8. A Few Good Men (1992)

Two military officers question two lower ranking men in an interrogation room.



Paramount Pictures

#7. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

A man in a suit jumps from one building to another.



20th Century Fox

#6. Minority Report (2002)

Tom Cruise, with red eyes and a black leather jacket, points a gun angrily at someone.



Warner Bros.

#5. The Last Samurai (2003)

Tom Cruise is dressed as a samurai.



Warner Bros.

#4. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, dressed in dark armor, look seriously at each other.



New Line Cinema

#3. Magnolia (1999)

Tom Cruise, with long hair, leans in to listen to a man who looks ill.



MGM/UA Communications Company

#2. Rain Man (1988)

Tom Cruise with a skeptical look on his face.



Paramount Pictures

#1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise in a fighter jet going over snow-capped mountains.