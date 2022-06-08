Highest-rated reality TV shows
High Noon Entertainmment
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Original Productions
#50. The Colony
A contestant appears in an episode of The Colony
Tremendous Entertainment
#49. Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern in Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern
World of Wonder Productions
#48. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
Drag queens chat in the dressing area
MRW Productions
#47. Dirty Jobs
Series host Mike Rowe
MGM Television
#46. Shark Tank
Contestants appear on Shark Tank
Funny or Die
#45. Billy on the Street
Billy Eichner in Billy on the Street
UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship
#44. The Ultimate Fighter
Two fighters in the ring
Bunim-Murray Productions
#43. The Challenge
Cast of characters assembled by a pool
Discovery Network
#42. Deadliest Catch
Fishermen sort through a pile of crabs
Amazing Race Productions
#41. The Amazing Race
Karga Seven Pictures
#40. Shot in the Dark
Scott Lane in Shot in the Dark
BBC Worldwide Productions
#39. Life Below Zero
A still image of a woman in Life Before Zero
Actual Reality Pictures
#38. 30 Days
Host Morgan Spurlock walks with miners
DigitalRalph // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Cesar Millan poses with a dog and a fan
BattleBots Inc.
#36. BattleBots
Two battle bots duking it out in an arena
Whalerock Industries
#35. Hyperdrive
A racing car on a lighted track
High Noon Entertainmment
#34. Fixer Upper
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Me + You Productions
#33. The Moaning of Life
Karl Pilkington in The Moaning of Life
Amazon Studios
#32. All or Nothing: Manchester City
A soccer field at sunset
Blueprint Entertainment
#31. Kenny vs. Spenny
Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice in Kenny vs. Spenny
Cinefornia
#30. Kenny Hotz’s Triumph of the Will
Kenny Hotz in Kenny Hotz’s Triumph of the Will
Scout Productions
#29. Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
Bobby Berk in Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
Ping Pong Productions
#28. Expedition Unknown
Host Josh Gates poses in front of the Sphinx
FremantleMedia Australia
#27. MasterChef Australia
Participants watch as judges taste their dishes in MasterChef Australia
Grenada Entertainment
#26. The First 48
Two detectives at a crime scene
Big Earth
#25. Long Way Up
Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in Long Way Up
Mission Control Media
#24. Face Off
A contestant applies prosthetic makeup to a model
Diverse Productions
#23. Man vs. Wild
Bear Grylls in Man vs. Wild
Machete Productions
#22. The Profit
Host Marcus Lemonis in a scene from The Profit
Magical Elves Productions
#21. Brain Games
Host Jason Silva interacts with three children
Outpost Entertainment
#20. Forged in Fire
A woman watches a sword she is forging closely
Me + You Productions
#19. An Idiot Abroad
Karl Pilkington in An Idiot Abroad
Beyond Entertainment
#18. MythBusters
Host Adam Savage in an episode of MythBusters
Frantic Films
#17. Still Standing
An exploration of Lillooet, British Columbia, Canada
Ian Washburn
#16. Bad Unboxing
Ian Washburn unboxing a battery pack in Bad Unboxing
NFL Films
#15. Hard Knocks
Football players at training camp
Leftfield Pictures
#14. Alone
A contestant holds up a fish in the wild
National Geographic Television
#13. The Incredible Dr. Pol
A dog being given medical care in The Incredible Dr. Pol
Zero Point Zero Production Inc.
#12. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
Anthony Bourdain in Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
World of Wonder Productions
#11. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
A lineup of contestant on a pink set
KC Film Office
#10. Queer Eye
Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk in Queer Eye
World of Wonder Productions
#9. RuPaul’s Drag Race
Contestants gathered in full drag
Boardwalk Pictures
#8. Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham
The Witchcraft & Superstition episode of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham
Two Arizona Cardinals football players on the field
#7. All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals
NFL players on the field
NorthSouth Productions
#6. Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Joe Gatto in Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
Northern Pictures
#5. Love on the Spectrum
Michael Theo in Love on the Spectrum
Love Productions
#4. The Great British Baking Show
Matt Lucas, Crystelle Pereira, Prue Leith, and Paul Hollywood in The Great British Baking Show
Jamessmurray~commonswiki // Wikimedia
#3. Impractical Jokers
Cast members from Impractical Jokers
Ricochet
#2. The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop sign
Con Dao Productions
#1. Clarkson’s Farm
Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan in Clarkson’s Farm
