15 films that employed more than 1,000 people
Marvel Studios
15 films that employed more than 1,000 people
Letitia Wright in a scene from “Black Panther”
Michael Todd Company
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
David Niven and Shirley MacLaine in a scene from “Around the World in 80 Days”
Twentieth Century Fox
Avatar (2009)
Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington in a scene from “Avatar”
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Ben-Hur (1959)
Charlton Heston drives a chariot in “Ben-Hur”
Marvel Studios
Black Panther (2018)
Chadwick Boseman in a scene from “Black Panther”
Walt Disney Pictures
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
Anna Popplewell in a scene from “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”
Warner Bros.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Christian Bale in a scene from “The Dark Knight Rises”
Werner Herzog Filmproduktion
Fitzcarraldo (1982)
Claudia Cardinale and Klaus Kinski in a scene from “Fitzcarraldo”
International Film Investors
Gandhi (1982)
Candice Bergen and Ben Kingsley in a scene from “Gandhi”
Yanco Films Limited
The Last Emperor (1987)
Joan Chen and Tao Wu in a scene from “The Last Emperor”
Fox 2000 Pictures
Life of Pi (2012)
Suraj Sharma in a scene from “Life of Pi”
New Line Cinema
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Ian McKellen in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
Universum Film (UFA)
Metropolis (1927)
Rudolf Klein-Rogge in a scene from “Metropolis”
Bryna Productions
Spartacus (1960)
EuropaCorp
Taken 2 (2012)
Liam Neeson in a scene from “Taken 2”
Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica
Waterloo (1970)
Christopher Plummer and Terence Alexander in a scene from “Waterloo”
Comments