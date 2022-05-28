Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 7:02 AM

15 actors who were extras before they were famous


Amy Sussman // Getty Images

15 actors who were extras before they were famous

Kristen Stewart attends premiere


Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem attends an event


Dia Dipasupil // Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis onstage at event


Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images for Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends premiere


Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. attends premiere


John Phillips // Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. attends event


Paras Griffin // Getty Images for BET

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends BET Awards


Mike Coppola // Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson accepts award onstage


Ron Adar // Shutterstock

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu attends event


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends event


Phillip Faraone // Getty Images

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes attends event


Baron/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe smiling


ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt arrives at Academy Awards ceremony.


Amy Sussman // Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends premiere


Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

Benicio del Toro attends screening at Cannes.


Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger attends event

stacker-Entertainment

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content