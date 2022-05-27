Skip to Content
#1 pop song from the year you graduated high school


Amy Sussman // Getty Images for Coachella

William P. Gottlieb // Wikimedia Commons

1946: ‘Prisoner of Love’ by Perry Como


1947: ‘Near You’ by Francis Craig


Rockwell-O’Keefe // Wikimedia Commons

1948: ‘Twelfth Street Rag’ by Pee Wee Hunt


RCA Victor

1949: ‘Riders in the Sky’ by Vaughn Monroe Orchestra


Decca

1950: ‘Goodnight, Irene’ by Gordon Jenkins and The Weavers


ERIC SCHWAB // Getty Images

1951: ‘Too Young’ by Nat King Cole


Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1952: ‘Blue Tango’ by Leroy Anderson


Radio Album Magazine // Wikimedia Commons

1953: ‘Song from Moulin Rouge’ by Percy Faith


William P. Gottlieb // Wikimedia Commons

1954: ‘Little Things Mean a Lot’ by Kitty Kallen


Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

1955: ‘Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White’ by Pérez Prado


Brett Jordan // Flickr

1956: ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ by Elvis Presley


Wikimedia Commons

1957: ‘All Shook Up’ by Elvis Presley


Harry Pot/Anefo // Wikimedia Commons

1958: ‘Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)’ by Domenico Modugno


Columbia

1959: ‘The Battle of New Orleans’ by Johnny Horton


Warner Bros.

1960: ‘Theme from A Summer Place’ by Percy Faith


Universal Pictures

1961: ‘Tossin’ and Turnin” by Bobby Lewis


R. McPhedran // Getty Images

1962: ‘Stranger on the Shore’ by Mr. Acker Bilk


House of Photograph, Raton, NM // Wikimedia Commons

1963: ‘Sugar Shack’ by Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs


Eric Koch/Anefo // Wikimedia Commons

1964: ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles


Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1965: ‘Wooly Bully’ by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs


Bill Abbott // Flickr

1966: ‘Ballad of the Green Berets’ by S/Sgt. Barry Sadler


Columbia Pictures

1967: ‘To Sir, With Love’ by Lulu


Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

1968: ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles


Calendar Records // Wikimedia Commons

1969: ‘Sugar’ by The Archies


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1970: ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ by Simon and Garfunkel


Contemporary Public Relations

1971: ‘Joy to the World’ by Three Dog Night


CMA-Creative Management Associates // Wikimedia Commons

1972: ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ by Roberta Flack


Fotograaf Onbekend/Anefo // Wikimedia Commons

1973: ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn


Jonathan Tommy // Flickr

1974: ‘The Way We Were’ by Barbra Streisand


Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1975: ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’ by Captain and Tennille


Jim Summaria // Wikimedia Commons

1976: ‘Silly Love Songs’ by Wings


Allan warren // Wikimedia Commons

1977: ‘Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)’ by Rod Stewart


Badgreeb RECORDS // Flickr

1978: ‘Shadow Dancing’ by Andy Gibb


Capitol Records

1979: ‘My Sharona’ by The Knack


Private Stock Records // Wikimedia Commons

1980: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie


Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1981: ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ by Kim Carnes


Paul Natkin //Getty Images

1982: ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1983: ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

1984: ‘When Doves Cry’ by Prince


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1985: ‘Careless Whisper’ by Wham!


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1986: ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ by Dionne and Friends


In Sappho We Trust // Flickr

1987: ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles


Evan-Amos // Wikimedia Commons

1988: ‘Faith’ by George Michael


Randy Miramonte // Shutterstock

1989: ‘Look Away’ by Chicago


Spencer Platt/Newsmakers // Getty Images

1990: ‘Hold On’ by Wilson Phillips


Derek Hatfield // Wikimedia Commons

1991: ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’ by Bryan Adams


parttimemusic // Wikimedia Commons

1992: ‘End of the Road’ by Boyz II Men


Asterio Tecson // Wikimedia Commons

1993: ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston


picture alliance // Getty Images

1994: ‘The Sign’ by Ace of Base


Brad Barket // Getty Images

1995: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ by Coolio featuring L.V.


Evan Agostini // Getty Images

1996: ‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ by Los del Río


Richard Mushtet // Wikimedia Commons

1997: ”Candle in the Wind 1997′ and ‘Something About the Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John


Arista

1998: ‘Too Close’ by Next


PA Images via Getty Images

1999: ‘Believe’ by Cher


Larry Busacca // Getty Images

2000: ‘Breathe’ by Faith Hill


Angela Zhao // Flickr

2001: ‘Hanging by a Moment’ by Lifehouse


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2002: ‘How You Remind Me’ by Nickelback


Theo Wargo/WireImage // Getty Images

2003: ‘In da Club’ by 50 Cent


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2004: ‘Yeah!’ by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris


Pixabay

2005: ‘We Belong Together’ by Mariah Carey


Fernando Leon // Getty Images

2006: ‘Bad Day’ by Daniel Powter


celebrityabc // Flickr

2007: ‘Irreplaceable’ by Beyoncé


Adam Bielowski // Wikimedia Commons

2008: ‘Low’ by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain


Walmart // Flickr

2009: ‘Boom Boom Pow’ by The Black Eyed Peas


AFP // Getty Images

2010: ‘Tik Tok’ by Kesha


Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

2011: ‘Rolling in the Deep’ by Adele


Agata Ryszkowska // Flickr

2012: ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ by Gotye featuring Kimbra


Der Robert // Flickr

2013: ‘Thrift Shop’ by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz


Frank Schwichtenberg // Wikimedia Commons

2014: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams


Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images

2015: ‘Uptown Funk’ by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2016: ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber


Ludmila Joaquina Valentina Buyo // Flickr

2017: ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran


ROBYN BECK // Getty Images

2018: ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake


Frazer Harrison // Getty Images for Stagecoach

2019: ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus


Amy Sussman // Getty Images for Coachella

2020: ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd


JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP // Getty Images

2021: ‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa

