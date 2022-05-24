Biggest box office winners of all time
Twentieth Century Fox
Biggest box office winners of all time
Universal Pictures
#50. Airport (1970)
Pixar Animation Studios
#49. Incredibles 2 (2018)
Eon Productions
#48. Goldfinger (1964)
Paramount Pictures
#47. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Twentieth Century Fox
#46. Cleopatra (1963)
Walt Disney Animation Studios
#45. Pinocchio (1940)
Walt Disney Pictures
#44. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
Hughes Entertainment
#43. Home Alone (1990)
Twentieth Century Fox
#42. Independence Day (1996)
Paramount Pictures
#41. Love Story (1970)
Campanile Productions
#40. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Columbia Pictures Corporation
#39. Spider-Man (2002)
DreamWorks
#38. Shrek 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
#37. Ghostbusters (1984)
Marvel Studios
#36. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Walt Disney Animation Studios
#35. Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Walt Disney Pictures
#34. The Jungle Book (1967)
Warner Bros.
#33. The Dark Knight (2008)
Eon Productions
#32. Thunderball (1965)
Marvel Studios
#31. Black Panther (2018)
Universal Pictures
#30. Jurassic World (2015)
Mavel Studios
#29. The Avengers (2012)
Paramount Pictures
#28. Grease (1978)
Walt Disney Productions
#27. Mary Poppins (1964)
Paramount Pictures
#26. Forrest Gump (1994)
Paramount Pictures
#25. The Godfather (1972)
Walt Disney Productions
#24. Fantasia (1941)
Lawrence Truman Productions
#23. The Graduate (1967)
Paramount Pictures
#22. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Zanuck/Brown Productions
#21. The Sting (1973)
Walt Disney Pictures
#20. The Lion King (1994)
Lucasfilm
#19. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
Universal Pictures
#18. Jurassic Park (1993)
Lucasfilm
#17. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Marvel Studios
#16. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Twentieth Century Fox
#15. Avatar (2009)
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#14. Ben-Hur (1959)
Lucasfilm
#13. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Walt Disney Productions
#12. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
Lucasfilm
#11. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
Walt Disney Productions
#10. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
Warner Bros.
#9. The Exorcist (1973)
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#8. Doctor Zhivago (1965)
Zanuck/Brown Productions
#7. Jaws (1975)
Motion Picture Associates (II)
#6. The Ten Commandments (1956)
Twentieth Century Fox
#5. Titanic (1997)
Universal Pictures
#4. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Robert Wise Productions
#3. The Sound of Music (1965)
Lucasfilm
#2. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
Selznick International Pictures
Comments