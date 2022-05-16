Most Emmy wins of all time
Macall B. Polay // HBO
Lionsgate Television, Weiner Bros.
#25. ‘Mad Men’ (2007–2015)
Paramount Television
#24. ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987–1994)
Dundee Productions
#23. ‘Veep’ (2012–2019)
BBC Worldwide Americas
#22. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (2005–present)
John-Charles-Walters Productions
#21. ‘Taxi’ (1978–1983)
Shukovsky English Entertainment
#20. ‘Murphy Brown’ (1988–1998, 2018)
KoMut Entertainment
#19. ‘Will & Grace’ (1998–2006, 2017–present)
Eagle Rock Entertainment
#18. ‘American Masters’ (1986–present)
Home Box Office (HBO)
#17. ‘Boardwalk Empire’ (2010–2014)
Imagine Entertainment
#16. ‘24’ (2001–2010)
Steven Bochco Productions
#15. ‘NYPD Blue’ (1993–2005)
Home Box Office (HBO)
#14. ‘The Sopranos’ (1999–2007)
Tandem Productions
#13. ‘All in the Family’ (1971–1979)
20th Century Fox Television
#12. ‘Modern Family’ (2009–2020)
Ark Angel Entertainment
#11. ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ (1999–2015)
Constant c Productions
#10. ‘ER’ (1994–2009)
CBS Television Network
#9. ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ (1967–1978, 1991)
Getty Images
#8. ‘The West Wing’ (1999–2006)
MTM Enterprises
#7. ‘Hill Street Blues’ (1981–1987)
Charles/Burrows/Charles Productions
#6. Cheers (1982–1993)
MTM Enterprises
#5. ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ (1970–1977)
20th Century Fox Television
#4. ‘The Simpsons’ (1989–present)
Grub Street Productions
#3. ‘Frasier’ (1993–2004)
Home Box Office (HBO)
#2. ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011–2019)
NBC Studios
