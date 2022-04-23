

5 new Netflix movies to watch this weekend

By now, it’s known that powerhouse streaming service Netflix has content for just about everyone—from romantic comedies and documentaries to action thrillers and international films. Netflix plans to spend $19 billion on original content in 2022, and it plans to release 61 English-speaking, live-action films. Netflix—which over the years has become synonymous with the term “binge-watching”—released its first original series, “House of Cards,” in 2013.

Netflix is certainly adding to its growing roster of original content including this month’s release of the documentary “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercombie & Fitch.” The clothing brand was highly relevant during the height of mall culture in the late ’90s to early 2000s but fazed out after a few scandals.

Another title to check out is “Dancing on Glass,” which tells a story about suicide, pain, and growing friendship, all while showcasing the craft of ballet.

For those who enjoy all things animation, have an interest in NASA, or simply want to learn more about the 1969 moon landing, “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” may be the thing to watch this weekend.

In order to save time from mindless scrolling and to keep things current, Stacker offers a look at five films produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in April 2022.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

– Director: Richard Linklater

– Release date: April 1

– Runtime: 97 minutes

In “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,” writer and director Richard Linklater takes an animated look at his childhood in Houston during the historic 1969 NASA moon landing. He blends childhood memories with keen imagination, retelling the moon’s landing from the perspective of a middle-aged man who is nostalgic about the significant events.

The film may cater more to viewers who were familiar with the happenings of the 1960s, or it may ignite the imagination of young children who currently dream of life as an astronaut landing on the moon.



Little Monster Films

Return to Space

– Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

– Release date: April 7

– Runtime: 128 minutes

If you’re an Elon Musk fan, you may enjoy the “Return to Space” documentary that’s been said to be a two-hour endorsement of the multibillionaire. A part of the documentary details a real-life astronaut adventure, while the other part focuses on Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) he founded in 2002. There are no corporate tech secrets revealed, but viewers may be amused when learning about the fundamental ideas of SpaceX’s Dragon system.

“Return to Space” was directed by husband-and-wife team Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who won an Oscar in 2019 for their “Free Solo” documentary.



Federation Spain

Dancing on Glass

– Director: Jota Linares

– Release date: April 8

– Runtime: 137 minutes

The Spanish film “Dancing on Glass” is about the struggle of two ballet dancers as they maneuver their dance careers and personal lives while sharing a special bond with each other. After a dancer in the company dies by suicide, Irene (María Pedraza) is cast as the lead in the ballet showcase titled “Giselle”—and she faces pressure to prepare for her new role.

Irene soon becomes friends with Aurora (Paula Losada), an introverted newcomer to the ballet company. The film shows the journey of both dancers as they create a world of their own, free from judgment.



Sang Sang Film

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

– Director: Na Hyun

– Release date: April 8

– Runtime: 125 minutes

“Yaksha: Ruthless Operations,” starring Park Hae-soo—known for his role in “Squid Game”—and Sol Kyung-gu follows the story of a prosecutor who inspects a black ops unit in China. The South Korean thriller is filled with car chases and fighting scenes.

The name “Yaksha” is from a Buddhist deity, known for devouring human souls. Throughout the movie, viewers can expect to see why the protagonist is given the extreme alias.



AliKlay Productions

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

– Director: Alison Klayman

– Release date: April 19

– Runtime: 88 minutes

The Netflix documentary “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” may serve as a mix of nostalgia and slight disgust of the once-ultrahip clothing brand, Abercrombie & Fitch. The documentary details the height of the all-American brand’s popularity in the ’90s through the early 2000s. The documentary explores how the clothing retailer strove to be the definition of “cool” through their marketing. It also tells the story of the retailer’s exclusionary and alleged discriminatory practices, where several former employees filed lawsuits.

The documentary’s producer and director, Alison Klayman, was able to gather a wide range of speakers—from historians and journalists to activists and former employees.

