Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in California

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in California using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which California breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#20. North Coast Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #76. Old Stock Cellar Reserve (Aged In Bourbon Barrels) (Old Ale)

#19. Noble Ale Works

– Top 100 beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #64. Citra Showers (IPA – Imperial)

#18. FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #49. Imperial Eclipse Stout – Elijah Craig (12 Year) (Stout – American Imperial)

#17. Moonraker Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #72. Yojo (IPA – New England)

— #87. DOJO (IPA – New England)

#16. Stone Brewing

– Top 100 beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #54. Fyodor (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #74. Enjoy By IPA (IPA – Imperial)

#15. Kern River Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #14. Citra (IPA – Imperial)

— #59. Winter Ale (5th Anniversary Ale) (IPA – Imperial)

#14. Ballast Point Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in California: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #80. Victory At Sea – Barrel-Aged (Porter – Imperial)

— #85. Victory At Sea – Coffee And Vanilla (Porter – Imperial)

— #97. Sculpin (IPA – American)

#13. The Rare Barrel

– Top 100 beers in California: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #73. Map Of The Sun (Wild Ale)

— #86. Home, Sour Home (Wild Ale)

— #100. Soliloquy (Wild Ale)

#12. Cellarmaker Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in California: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #52. Vastness Of Space – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #66. Double Dobis (IPA – Imperial)

— #99. I See A Dankness (IPA – Imperial)

#11. Bruery Terreux

– Top 100 beers in California: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #51. Sour In The Rye – Pineapple And Coconut (Wild Ale)

— #70. Oude Tart – Cherries (Sour – Flanders Red Ale)

— #71. Sour In The Rye – Peaches (Wild Ale)

#10. The Lost Abbey

– Top 100 beers in California: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #7. Duck Duck Gooze (Lambic – Gueuze)

— #10. Cable Car Kriek (Wild Ale)

— #11. Cable Car (Wild Ale)

#9. Alpine Beer Company

– Top 100 beers in California: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #17. Keene Idea (IPA – Imperial)

— #24. Great (Barleywine – American)

— #39. Bad Boy (IPA – Imperial)

#8. Modern Times Beer

– Top 100 beers in California: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #6. Monster Tones (Stout – American Imperial)

— #27. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla (Stout – American Imperial)

— #75. Chaos Grid – The Final Course (Stout – American Imperial)

#7. AleSmith Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in California: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #3. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #22. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #30. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee (Stout – American Imperial)

#6. Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in California: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #8. Parabola (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #21. Parabajava (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #25. §ucaba (Barleywine – English)

#5. The Bruery

– Top 100 beers in California: 8

– Highest ranked beers:

— #13. Black Tuesday – Reserve (Stout – American Imperial)

— #18. Black Tuesday (Stout – American Imperial)

— #19. Chocolate Rain (Stout – American Imperial)

#4. Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

– Top 100 beers in California: 8

– Highest ranked beers:

— #4. Westly (Wild Ale)

— #12. West Ashley (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

— #31. Saison Bernice (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#3. Russian River Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in California: 8

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Pliny The Younger (IPA – Imperial)

— #5. Pliny The Elder (IPA – Imperial)

— #15. Supplication (Wild Ale)

#2. Monkish Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in California: 11

– Highest ranked beers:

— #23. Adios Ghost (IPA – New England)

— #29. Foggier Window (IPA – New England)

— #36. Foggy Window (IPA – New England)

#1. Bottle Logic Brewing

– Top 100 beers in California: 14

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Fundamental Observation (Stout – American Imperial)

— #9. Hypermash Hydra (Stout – American Imperial)

— #20. Fundamental Forces (Stout – American Imperial)

