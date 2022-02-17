Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in California
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in California using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which California breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#20. North Coast Brewing Co.
– Top 100 beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beer:
— #76. Old Stock Cellar Reserve (Aged In Bourbon Barrels) (Old Ale)
#19. Noble Ale Works
– Top 100 beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beer:
— #64. Citra Showers (IPA – Imperial)
#18. FiftyFifty Brewing Co.
– Top 100 beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beer:
— #49. Imperial Eclipse Stout – Elijah Craig (12 Year) (Stout – American Imperial)
#17. Moonraker Brewing Company
– Top 100 beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers:
— #72. Yojo (IPA – New England)
— #87. DOJO (IPA – New England)
#16. Stone Brewing
– Top 100 beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers:
— #54. Fyodor (Stout – Russian Imperial)
— #74. Enjoy By IPA (IPA – Imperial)
#15. Kern River Brewing Company
– Top 100 beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers:
— #14. Citra (IPA – Imperial)
— #59. Winter Ale (5th Anniversary Ale) (IPA – Imperial)
#14. Ballast Point Brewing Company
– Top 100 beers in California: 3
– Highest ranked beers:
— #80. Victory At Sea – Barrel-Aged (Porter – Imperial)
— #85. Victory At Sea – Coffee And Vanilla (Porter – Imperial)
— #97. Sculpin (IPA – American)
#13. The Rare Barrel
– Top 100 beers in California: 3
– Highest ranked beers:
— #73. Map Of The Sun (Wild Ale)
— #86. Home, Sour Home (Wild Ale)
— #100. Soliloquy (Wild Ale)
#12. Cellarmaker Brewing Co.
– Top 100 beers in California: 3
– Highest ranked beers:
— #52. Vastness Of Space – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)
— #66. Double Dobis (IPA – Imperial)
— #99. I See A Dankness (IPA – Imperial)
#11. Bruery Terreux
– Top 100 beers in California: 4
– Highest ranked beers:
— #51. Sour In The Rye – Pineapple And Coconut (Wild Ale)
— #70. Oude Tart – Cherries (Sour – Flanders Red Ale)
— #71. Sour In The Rye – Peaches (Wild Ale)
#10. The Lost Abbey
– Top 100 beers in California: 4
– Highest ranked beers:
— #7. Duck Duck Gooze (Lambic – Gueuze)
— #10. Cable Car Kriek (Wild Ale)
— #11. Cable Car (Wild Ale)
#9. Alpine Beer Company
– Top 100 beers in California: 5
– Highest ranked beers:
— #17. Keene Idea (IPA – Imperial)
— #24. Great (Barleywine – American)
— #39. Bad Boy (IPA – Imperial)
#8. Modern Times Beer
– Top 100 beers in California: 5
– Highest ranked beers:
— #6. Monster Tones (Stout – American Imperial)
— #27. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla (Stout – American Imperial)
— #75. Chaos Grid – The Final Course (Stout – American Imperial)
#7. AleSmith Brewing Company
– Top 100 beers in California: 6
– Highest ranked beers:
— #3. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged (Stout – American Imperial)
— #22. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)
— #30. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee (Stout – American Imperial)
#6. Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
– Top 100 beers in California: 7
– Highest ranked beers:
— #8. Parabola (Stout – Russian Imperial)
— #21. Parabajava (Stout – Russian Imperial)
— #25. §ucaba (Barleywine – English)
#5. The Bruery
– Top 100 beers in California: 8
– Highest ranked beers:
— #13. Black Tuesday – Reserve (Stout – American Imperial)
— #18. Black Tuesday (Stout – American Imperial)
— #19. Chocolate Rain (Stout – American Imperial)
#4. Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
– Top 100 beers in California: 8
– Highest ranked beers:
— #4. Westly (Wild Ale)
— #12. West Ashley (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)
— #31. Saison Bernice (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)
#3. Russian River Brewing Company
– Top 100 beers in California: 8
– Highest ranked beers:
— #1. Pliny The Younger (IPA – Imperial)
— #5. Pliny The Elder (IPA – Imperial)
— #15. Supplication (Wild Ale)
#2. Monkish Brewing Co.
– Top 100 beers in California: 11
– Highest ranked beers:
— #23. Adios Ghost (IPA – New England)
— #29. Foggier Window (IPA – New England)
— #36. Foggy Window (IPA – New England)
#1. Bottle Logic Brewing
– Top 100 beers in California: 14
– Highest ranked beers:
— #2. Fundamental Observation (Stout – American Imperial)
— #9. Hypermash Hydra (Stout – American Imperial)
— #20. Fundamental Forces (Stout – American Imperial)
