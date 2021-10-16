

Most diverse counties in California

The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in California using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. El Dorado County

– Index: 0.228

– Total population: 188,563

– White: 87.6% (165,234)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (1,516)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (1,532)

– Asian: 4.5% (8,540)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (486)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (7,263)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (3,992)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Amador County

– Index: 0.243

– Total population: 38,429

– White: 86.7% (33,327)

– Black or African American: 2.4% (904)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (303)

– Asian: 1.3% (508)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (57)

– 2 or more races: 4.8% (1,830)

– Some other Race: 3.9% (1,500)



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#48. Shasta County

– Index: 0.247

– Total population: 179,212

– White: 86.6% (155,124)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (2,088)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.7% (4,832)

– Asian: 3.2% (5,798)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (254)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (7,509)

– Some other Race: 2.0% (3,607)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Trinity County

– Index: 0.255

– Total population: 12,700

– White: 86.0% (10,924)

– Black or African American: 1.0% (127)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 5.6% (716)

– Asian: 1.8% (226)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (28)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (251)

– Some other Race: 3.4% (428)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tehama County

– Index: 0.259

– Total population: 63,912

– White: 85.7% (54,795)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (530)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.0% (1,255)

– Asian: 1.5% (967)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (28)

– 2 or more races: 4.5% (2,867)

– Some other Race: 5.4% (3,470)

Basar // Wikicommons

#45. San Luis Obispo County

– Index: 0.265

– Total population: 282,165

– White: 85.5% (241,123)

– Black or African American: 1.9% (5,319)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (2,458)

– Asian: 3.6% (10,296)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (265)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (10,437)

– Some other Race: 4.3% (12,267)



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Siskiyou County

– Index: 0.275

– Total population: 43,468

– White: 84.8% (36,847)

– Black or African American: 1.6% (695)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.7% (1,618)

– Asian: 1.6% (708)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (157)

– 2 or more races: 6.5% (2,807)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (636)



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mendocino County

– Index: 0.294

– Total population: 87,224

– White: 83.6% (72,935)

– Black or African American: 0.7% (628)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 4.4% (3,818)

– Asian: 2.1% (1,805)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (165)

– 2 or more races: 4.9% (4,290)

– Some other Race: 4.1% (3,583)



clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mono County

– Index: 0.299

– Total population: 14,310

– White: 83.3% (11,921)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (111)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.5% (497)

– Asian: 2.6% (367)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (532)

– Some other Race: 6.2% (882)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lassen County

– Index: 0.315

– Total population: 30,818

– White: 82.2% (25,324)

– Black or African American: 8.7% (2,686)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.8% (864)

– Asian: 1.4% (428)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.8% (247)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (759)

– Some other Race: 1.7% (510)

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Placer County

– Index: 0.316

– Total population: 385,512

– White: 82.2% (316,716)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (6,626)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (2,052)

– Asian: 7.5% (28,909)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (858)

– 2 or more races: 4.9% (18,993)

– Some other Race: 2.9% (11,358)



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#39. San Benito County

– Index: 0.324

– Total population: 60,376

– White: 81.6% (49,245)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (491)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (443)

– Asian: 3.0% (1,804)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (57)

– 2 or more races: 5.3% (3,198)

– Some other Race: 8.5% (5,138)



#38. Butte County

– Index: 0.326

– Total population: 225,817

– White: 81.6% (184,180)

– Black or African American: 1.5% (3,461)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (2,616)

– Asian: 4.6% (10,432)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (603)

– 2 or more races: 6.1% (13,771)

– Some other Race: 4.8% (10,754)



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Glenn County

– Index: 0.330

– Total population: 27,976

– White: 81.1% (22,685)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (230)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.4% (682)

– Asian: 2.9% (825)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (11)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (645)

– Some other Race: 10.4% (2,898)



Canva

#36. Ventura County

– Index: 0.348

– Total population: 847,263

– White: 80.1% (678,658)

– Black or African American: 1.8% (15,594)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (6,760)

– Asian: 7.3% (62,190)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (1,698)

– 2 or more races: 4.5% (38,136)

– Some other Race: 5.2% (44,227)

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Humboldt County

– Index: 0.353

– Total population: 135,940

– White: 79.9% (108,557)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (1,506)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 5.0% (6,846)

– Asian: 3.1% (4,196)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (488)

– 2 or more races: 6.4% (8,640)

– Some other Race: 4.2% (5,707)



Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Inyo County

– Index: 0.363

– Total population: 17,977

– White: 78.8% (14,170)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (153)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 11.3% (2,028)

– Asian: 1.9% (350)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (34)

– 2 or more races: 4.7% (850)

– Some other Race: 2.2% (392)



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marin County

– Index: 0.381

– Total population: 259,943

– White: 77.8% (202,313)

– Black or African American: 2.2% (5,767)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (911)

– Asian: 5.9% (15,367)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (571)

– 2 or more races: 4.9% (12,756)

– Some other Race: 8.6% (22,258)



Pixabay

#32. Santa Barbara County

– Index: 0.385

– Total population: 444,829

– White: 77.5% (344,778)

– Black or African American: 2.0% (8,984)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (4,644)

– Asian: 5.6% (24,849)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (581)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (18,552)

– Some other Race: 9.5% (42,441)



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lake County

– Index: 0.390

– Total population: 64,195

– White: 76.9% (49,389)

– Black or African American: 2.3% (1,447)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.6% (2,310)

– Asian: 1.1% (723)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (42)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (2,375)

– Some other Race: 12.3% (7,909)

Public Domain

#30. Stanislaus County

– Index: 0.400

– Total population: 543,194

– White: 76.6% (415,911)

– Black or African American: 3.0% (16,547)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (4,418)

– Asian: 5.5% (30,007)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.7% (3,961)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (22,564)

– Some other Race: 9.2% (49,786)



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Yuba County

– Index: 0.409

– Total population: 76,360

– White: 76.0% (58,016)

– Black or African American: 3.4% (2,621)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (936)

– Asian: 6.8% (5,201)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.5% (351)

– 2 or more races: 7.4% (5,654)

– Some other Race: 4.7% (3,581)



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#28. Santa Cruz County

– Index: 0.417

– Total population: 273,962

– White: 74.8% (204,866)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (2,904)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (1,505)

– Asian: 4.8% (13,134)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (337)

– 2 or more races: 4.8% (13,086)

– Some other Race: 13.9% (38,130)



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#27. Sonoma County

– Index: 0.419

– Total population: 499,772

– White: 74.8% (373,667)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (8,269)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (4,395)

– Asian: 4.1% (20,443)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (1,606)

– 2 or more races: 5.4% (26,761)

– Some other Race: 12.9% (64,631)



Canva

#26. Del Norte County

– Index: 0.426

– Total population: 27,495

– White: 74.9% (20,581)

– Black or African American: 3.4% (940)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 7.2% (1,986)

– Asian: 3.2% (888)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (44)

– 2 or more races: 6.3% (1,736)

– Some other Race: 4.8% (1,320)

Canva

#25. Tulare County

– Index: 0.427

– Total population: 461,898

– White: 73.7% (340,462)

– Black or African American: 1.6% (7,201)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.3% (6,118)

– Asian: 3.6% (16,690)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (766)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (15,712)

– Some other Race: 16.2% (74,949)



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#24. Kern County

– Index: 0.429

– Total population: 887,641

– White: 74.4% (660,147)

– Black or African American: 5.5% (48,550)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (8,969)

– Asian: 4.7% (42,100)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (1,678)

– 2 or more races: 3.5% (31,032)

– Some other Race: 10.7% (95,165)



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#23. Napa County

– Index: 0.440

– Total population: 139,623

– White: 73.4% (102,467)

– Black or African American: 2.1% (2,883)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (1,196)

– Asian: 8.1% (11,352)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (301)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (5,380)

– Some other Race: 11.5% (16,044)



Public Domain

#22. Madera County

– Index: 0.473

– Total population: 155,433

– White: 69.5% (108,100)

– Black or African American: 3.2% (4,949)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.6% (2,489)

– Asian: 2.1% (3,229)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (176)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (5,061)

– Some other Race: 20.2% (31,429)



SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego County

– Index: 0.477

– Total population: 3.3 million

– White: 70.7% (2,345,667)

– Black or African American: 5.0% (166,750)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (22,524)

– Asian: 11.9% (394,742)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (13,867)

– 2 or more races: 5.2% (173,794)

– Some other Race: 6.0% (198,729)

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Yolo County

– Index: 0.491

– Total population: 217,352

– White: 69.3% (150,617)

– Black or African American: 2.7% (5,847)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (1,306)

– Asian: 14.0% (30,462)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (955)

– 2 or more races: 6.3% (13,659)

– Some other Race: 6.7% (14,506)



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#19. Sutter County

– Index: 0.492

– Total population: 96,109

– White: 69.0% (66,293)

– Black or African American: 1.9% (1,827)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (878)

– Asian: 15.7% (15,048)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.6% (548)

– 2 or more races: 7.1% (6,785)

– Some other Race: 4.9% (4,730)



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#18. Imperial County

– Index: 0.506

– Total population: 180,701

– White: 65.1% (117,658)

– Black or African American: 2.5% (4,489)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (1,912)

– Asian: 1.5% (2,680)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (309)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (6,514)

– Some other Race: 26.1% (47,139)



Armona // Wikicommons

#17. Kings County

– Index: 0.508

– Total population: 150,691

– White: 67.7% (102,062)

– Black or African American: 6.4% (9,642)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.6% (2,431)

– Asian: 3.9% (5,817)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (277)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (6,143)

– Some other Race: 16.1% (24,319)



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#16. Fresno County

– Index: 0.542

– Total population: 984,521

– White: 65.0% (639,985)

– Black or African American: 4.8% (46,782)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (11,656)

– Asian: 10.3% (101,857)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (1,620)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (40,384)

– Some other Race: 14.4% (142,237)

Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Alpine County

– Index: 0.550

– Total population: 1,039

– White: 57.7% (599)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (9)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 34.0% (353)

– Asian: 1.0% (10)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.6% (6)

– 2 or more races: 5.1% (53)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (9)



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Orange County

– Index: 0.570

– Total population: 3.2 million

– White: 61.0% (1,931,263)

– Black or African American: 1.8% (55,591)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (14,424)

– Asian: 20.5% (649,042)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (10,152)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (130,009)

– Some other Race: 11.9% (377,563)



Canva

#13. San Bernardino County

– Index: 0.581

– Total population: 2.1 million

– White: 61.2% (1,315,238)

– Black or African American: 8.3% (179,292)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (17,782)

– Asian: 7.2% (154,332)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (6,838)

– 2 or more races: 5.0% (106,949)

– Some other Race: 17.2% (368,600)



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#12. Riverside County

– Index: 0.584

– Total population: 2.4 million

– White: 59.9% (1,444,654)

– Black or African American: 6.5% (156,836)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (19,765)

– Asian: 6.5% (157,261)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (7,485)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (106,316)

– Some other Race: 21.5% (519,122)



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Monterey County

– Index: 0.601

– Total population: 433,410

– White: 53.3% (230,992)

– Black or African American: 2.6% (11,367)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (2,993)

– Asian: 5.6% (24,326)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.5% (2,135)

– 2 or more races: 4.3% (18,556)

– Some other Race: 33.0% (143,041)

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Merced County

– Index: 0.604

– Total population: 271,382

– White: 55.1% (149,434)

– Black or African American: 3.2% (8,645)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (2,501)

– Asian: 7.5% (20,349)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (654)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (11,064)

– Some other Race: 29.0% (78,735)



Canva

#9. Sacramento County

– Index: 0.625

– Total population: 1.5 million

– White: 57.3% (873,905)

– Black or African American: 9.8% (149,891)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (10,111)

– Asian: 15.7% (239,447)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 1.1% (17,400)

– 2 or more races: 7.5% (113,877)

– Some other Race: 7.9% (119,922)



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#8. San Joaquin County

– Index: 0.632

– Total population: 742,603

– White: 56.5% (419,288)

– Black or African American: 7.0% (51,931)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (4,706)

– Asian: 15.6% (115,531)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.6% (4,565)

– 2 or more races: 10.9% (81,198)

– Some other Race: 8.8% (65,384)



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Contra Costa County

– Index: 0.636

– Total population: 1.1 million

– White: 55.8% (637,904)

– Black or African American: 8.7% (99,642)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (5,506)

– Asian: 16.7% (190,983)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.5% (5,631)

– 2 or more races: 6.8% (77,956)

– Some other Race: 10.9% (124,629)



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#6. San Mateo County

– Index: 0.646

– Total population: 767,423

– White: 50.6% (388,318)

– Black or African American: 2.3% (17,784)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (3,002)

– Asian: 28.7% (220,151)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 1.4% (10,366)

– 2 or more races: 5.7% (43,492)

– Some other Race: 11.0% (84,310)

Canva

#5. San Francisco County

– Index: 0.655

– Total population: 874,961

– White: 46.4% (406,056)

– Black or African American: 5.2% (45,556)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (3,223)

– Asian: 34.4% (301,018)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (3,188)

– 2 or more races: 5.6% (48,713)

– Some other Race: 7.7% (67,207)



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Clara County

– Index: 0.655

– Total population: 1.9 million

– White: 44.5% (857,092)

– Black or African American: 2.5% (47,992)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (9,697)

– Asian: 36.5% (702,881)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (7,271)

– 2 or more races: 5.2% (100,143)

– Some other Race: 10.5% (202,394)



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles County

– Index: 0.664

– Total population: 10.1 million

– White: 51.3% (5,168,443)

– Black or African American: 8.1% (820,478)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (73,393)

– Asian: 14.6% (1,473,221)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (27,720)

– 2 or more races: 4.0% (402,767)

– Some other Race: 21.0% (2,115,548)



Canva

#2. Solano County

– Index: 0.666

– Total population: 441,829

– White: 52.6% (232,437)

– Black or African American: 13.9% (61,526)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (2,215)

– Asian: 15.4% (68,200)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.9% (4,101)

– 2 or more races: 7.5% (33,004)

– Some other Race: 9.1% (40,346)



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alameda County

– Index: 0.718

– Total population: 1.7 million

– White: 40.5% (670,364)

– Black or African American: 10.6% (175,751)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (11,120)

– Asian: 30.1% (499,382)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.8% (13,900)

– 2 or more races: 6.5% (106,993)

– Some other Race: 10.8% (179,244)

