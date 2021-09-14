stacker-California



Most popular girl names in the 80s in California

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.



#50. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,517

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751 (#522 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #96

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,916



#49. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,751

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 563 (#652 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 45,097



#48. Erika

Erika is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,016

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828 (#479 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,816



#47. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,029

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,022 (#195 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958



#46. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,389

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#1,116 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412



#45. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,481

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 807 (#488 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #115

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,313



#44. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,719

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,074 (#126 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,525



#43. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,121

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#396 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548



#42. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,316

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 638 (#594 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 67,999



#41. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,328

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,956 (#133 most common name, -68.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,768



#40. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,620

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,323 (#17 most common name, +7.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 54,397



#39. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,940

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,299 (#312 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541



#38. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,034

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337 (#305 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,572



#37. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,058

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,982 (#72 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154



#36. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,565

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20,672 (#6 most common name, +95.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752



#35. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,726

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070 (#380 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814



#34. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,946

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#336 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821



#33. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,075

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,843 (#103 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585



#32. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,256

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#684 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145



#31. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,373

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,539 (#154 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640



#30. Veronica

Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,411

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#323 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 39,065



#29. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,670

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,739 (#12 most common name, +0.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122



#28. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,752

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597



#27. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,965

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,383 (#47 most common name, -46.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241



#26. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,214

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915 (#434 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795



#25. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,429

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,456 (#82 most common name, -64.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650



#24. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,234

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,188 (#182 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220



#23. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,630

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#185 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657



#22. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,079

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435



#21. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,365

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,891 (#134 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122



#20. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,397

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,518 (#272 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500



#19. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,400

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569



#18. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,730

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662 (#238 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610



#17. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,986

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496 (#277 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359



#16. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,675

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,529 (#266 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998



#15. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,714

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,806 (#219 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935



#14. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,184

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#929 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841



#13. Vanessa

Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,226

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105 (#94 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,690



#12. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,407

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,447 (#83 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,648



#11. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,006

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982



#10. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,799

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988



#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,570

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,360 (#16 most common name, -57.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938



#8. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,400

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131



#7. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,571

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,576 (#78 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456



#6. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,196

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896



#5. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,698

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247 (#68 most common name, -81.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559



#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,941

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,973 (#201 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698



#3. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,561

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,137 (#39 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147



#2. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,353

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836



#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

California

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,799

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,750 (#109 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439