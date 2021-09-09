stacker-California



States where people in California are getting new jobs

Jobs are one of the biggest reasons people move. Areas with growing job markets like Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows to determine the states where people from Oregon are finding the most new jobs. States are ranked by the number of people from California that started a new job in the second quarter of 2020. Data is not available for Alaska, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

In Q2 2020, 52,899 people from California started a job in another state. Keep reading to find out which states were most common.



#20. New Jersey

– Started a new job in New Jersey from California in Q2 2020: 677

— 1.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from New Jersey in Q2 2020: 672

— #4 most common destination from New Jersey

– Net job flow: 5 to New Jersey



#19. Michigan

– Started a new job in Michigan from California in Q2 2020: 694

— 1.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Michigan in Q2 2020: 601

— #6 most common destination from Michigan

– Net job flow: 93 to Michigan



#18. Pennsylvania

– Started a new job in Pennsylvania from California in Q2 2020: 765

— 1.4% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Pennsylvania in Q2 2020: 784

— #10 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Net job flow: 19 to California



#17. Ohio

– Started a new job in Ohio from California in Q2 2020: 832

— 1.6% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Ohio in Q2 2020: 669

— #8 most common destination from Ohio

– Net job flow: 163 to Ohio



#16. Virginia

– Started a new job in Virginia from California in Q2 2020: 888

— 1.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Virginia in Q2 2020: 856

— #10 most common destination from Virginia

– Net job flow: 32 to Virginia



#15. Massachusetts

– Started a new job in Massachusetts from California in Q2 2020: 914

— 1.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Massachusetts in Q2 2020: 1,235

— #6 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Net job flow: 321 to California



#14. Tennessee

– Started a new job in Tennessee from California in Q2 2020: 957

— 1.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Tennessee in Q2 2020: 646

— #7 most common destination from Tennessee

– Net job flow: 311 to Tennessee



#13. North Carolina

– Started a new job in North Carolina from California in Q2 2020: 1,096

— 2.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from North Carolina in Q2 2020: 753

— #7 most common destination from North Carolina

– Net job flow: 343 to North Carolina



#12. Georgia

– Started a new job in Georgia from California in Q2 2020: 1,239

— 2.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Georgia in Q2 2020: 1,035

— #7 most common destination from Georgia

– Net job flow: 204 to Georgia



#11. Idaho

– Started a new job in Idaho from California in Q2 2020: 1,388

— 2.6% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Idaho in Q2 2020: 556

— #2 most common destination from Idaho

– Net job flow: 832 to Idaho



#10. Illinois

– Started a new job in Illinois from California in Q2 2020: 1,446

— 2.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Illinois in Q2 2020: 1,439

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

– Net job flow: 7 to Illinois



#9. Utah

– Started a new job in Utah from California in Q2 2020: 1,644

— 3.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Utah in Q2 2020: 1,224

— #1 most common destination from Utah

– Net job flow: 420 to Utah



#8. New York

– Started a new job in New York from California in Q2 2020: 2,069

— 3.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from New York in Q2 2020: 2,968

— #5 most common destination from New York

– Net job flow: 899 to California



#7. Florida

– Started a new job in Florida from California in Q2 2020: 2,243

— 4.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Florida in Q2 2020: 1,879

— #4 most common destination from Florida

– Net job flow: 364 to Florida



#6. Colorado

– Started a new job in Colorado from California in Q2 2020: 2,328

— 4.4% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Colorado in Q2 2020: 1,674

— #2 most common destination from Colorado

– Net job flow: 654 to Colorado



#5. Nevada

– Started a new job in Nevada from California in Q2 2020: 3,808

— 7.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Nevada in Q2 2020: 2,905

— #1 most common destination from Nevada

– Net job flow: 903 to Nevada



#4. Oregon

– Started a new job in Oregon from California in Q2 2020: 3,970

— 7.5% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Oregon in Q2 2020: 1,833

— #1 most common destination from Oregon

– Net job flow: 2,137 to Oregon



#3. Arizona

– Started a new job in Arizona from California in Q2 2020: 4,721

— 8.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Arizona in Q2 2020: 4,679

— #1 most common destination from Arizona

– Net job flow: 42 to Arizona



#2. Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from California in Q2 2020: 5,129

— 9.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Washington in Q2 2020: 2,627

— #1 most common destination from Washington

– Net job flow: 2,502 to Washington



#1. Texas

– Started a new job in Texas from California in Q2 2020: 6,861

— 13.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in California from Texas in Q2 2020: 4,926

— #1 most common destination from Texas

– Net job flow: 1,935 to Texas