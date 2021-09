stacker-California



Armona // Wikicommons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2,more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in counties with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 653,583 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.5 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 9, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 53.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 8, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.



Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Plumas County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 271 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Siskiyou County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 551 (240 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (19,271 fully vaccinated)

— 42.7% lower vaccination rate than California



EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mariposa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 244 (42 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 238 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 191 (3,198 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (1,130,810 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than California



Pixabay

#45. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 170 (758 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (256,644 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than California



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 380 (108 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (12,175 fully vaccinated)

— 44.5% lower vaccination rate than California



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (93.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 355 (141 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (16,843 fully vaccinated)

— 45.1% lower vaccination rate than California



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#42. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (699 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (69,546 fully vaccinated)

— 50.1% lower vaccination rate than California



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#41. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (354 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (178,680 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than California



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#40. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 133 (1,020 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (536,885 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than California



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#39. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (265 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (112,719 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than California



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 217 (118 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (25,314 fully vaccinated)

— 39.8% lower vaccination rate than California



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#37. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (260 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (241,407 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than California



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 349 (225 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (30,785 fully vaccinated)

— 38.2% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#35. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 131 (1,154 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (632,077 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than California



Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (435 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (73,619 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than California



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 29 (75 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (196,100 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than California



Public Domain

#32. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 331 (521 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (63,912 fully vaccinated)

— 47.5% lower vaccination rate than California



SD Dirk // Flickr

#31. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (6,332 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (1,584,969 fully vaccinated)

— 38.6% lower vaccination rate than California



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#30. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 105 (2,025 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (1,398,176 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#29. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 89 (753 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (500,234 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than California



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 0 (0 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (10,023 fully vaccinated)

— 39.8% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#27. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 114.0% (93.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 529 (147 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (9,163 fully vaccinated)

— 57.4% lower vaccination rate than California



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#26. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 142 (14,299 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,782,601 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than California



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 280 (243 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (48,297 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than California



Basar // Wikicommons

#24. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 269 (761 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (140,877 fully vaccinated)

— 35.6% lower vaccination rate than California



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (3,422 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (1,884,687 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than California



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 189 (525 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (98,705 fully vaccinated)

— 54.1% lower vaccination rate than California



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#21. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 124 (3,075 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (1,138,474 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% lower vaccination rate than California



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 393 (392 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (52,657 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than California



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 229 (505 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (126,189 fully vaccinated)

— 26.0% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#18. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (2,625 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (970,317 fully vaccinated)

— 42.4% lower vaccination rate than California



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#17. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 151 (95 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (31,657 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than California



Public Domain

#16. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 378 (2,081 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (221,385 fully vaccinated)

— 48.0% lower vaccination rate than California



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (2,921 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (774,035 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than California



DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#14. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 294 (566 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (101,820 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#13. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 329 (5,113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (829,198 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#12. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 349 (1,561 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (236,640 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% lower vaccination rate than California



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 399 (314 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (29,992 fully vaccinated)

— 50.7% lower vaccination rate than California



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#10. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 227 (1,123 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (322,281 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#9. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 414 (1,928 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (181,854 fully vaccinated)

— 49.5% lower vaccination rate than California



Canva

#8. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 336 (737 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (94,968 fully vaccinated)

— 44.0% lower vaccination rate than California



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#7. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 425 (3,827 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (349,851 fully vaccinated)

— 49.7% lower vaccination rate than California



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#6. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 405 (3,090 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (333,350 fully vaccinated)

— 43.5% lower vaccination rate than California



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#5. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 387 (3,871 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (466,256 fully vaccinated)

— 39.6% lower vaccination rate than California



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 429 (279 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (20,546 fully vaccinated)

— 59.1% lower vaccination rate than California



Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (799 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (219,824 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than California



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#2. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (188 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (88,838 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than California



Armona // Wikicommons

#1. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 510 (780 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (50,854 fully vaccinated)

— 56.9% lower vaccination rate than California