Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 3 had reached644,108 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Sep. 2, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lassen County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (8,649 fully vaccinated)

— 49.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (3,253 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (63 total deaths)

— 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,981 (4,502 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Tehama County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (20,186 fully vaccinated)

— 44.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (7,207 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (132 total deaths)

— 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,149 (7,560 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#48. Del Norte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (8,971 fully vaccinated)

— 42.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (3,261 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (144 total deaths)

— 81.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,324 (4,944 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than California



Armona // Wikicommons

#47. Kings County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (49,973 fully vaccinated)

— 41.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (10,573 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,700 (54 total cases)

— 40.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (97,415 fully vaccinated)

— 37.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (21,397 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (87 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,412 (6,284 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Yuba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (29,444 fully vaccinated)

— 33.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (7,119 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (59 total deaths)

— 45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,612 (3,825 total cases)

— 39.2% more cases per 100k residents than California



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#44. Shasta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (68,584 fully vaccinated)

— 32.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (25,689 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (80 total deaths)

— 95.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,202 (4,232 total cases)

— 53.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#43. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (344,239 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (71,865 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (26 total deaths)

— 99.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,223 (803 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#42. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (179,130 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (39,092 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (61 total deaths)

— 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,769 (2,335 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than California



Public Domain

#41. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (218,214 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (50,771 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (110 total deaths)

— 140.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,289 (3,389 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than California



Public Domain

#40. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (62,927 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (16,583 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (29 total deaths)

— 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,066 (1,971 total cases)

— 43.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#39. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (19,191 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (8,653 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (159 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,432 (11,366 total cases)

— 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than California



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (16,640 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (7,518 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (23 total deaths)

— 110.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,482 (1,083 total cases)

— 47.0% more cases per 100k residents than California



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (11,997 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (3,576 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (15 total deaths)

— 228.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,703 (487 total cases)

— 57.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#36. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (93,937 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (28,422 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (85 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,302 (3,242 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than California



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#35. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (329,203 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (77,465 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (52 total deaths)

— 143.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,000 (1,931 total cases)

— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than California



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Siskiyou County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (19,101 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (8,150 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (10 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,468 (586 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#33. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (956,475 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (192,173 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (36 total deaths)

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,975 (2,246 total cases)

— 46.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#32. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (43,781 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (11,441 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (112 total deaths)

— 81.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,186 (6,386 total cases)

— 53.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#31. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (1,122,505 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (272,403 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (38 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,289 (2,346 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (9,862 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (2,380 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (76 total deaths)

— 68.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,921 (3,773 total cases)

— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than California



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (25,057 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (11,506 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (75 total deaths)

— 26.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,078 (5,577 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#28. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (459,668 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (100,457 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (95 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,779 (6,775 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than California



SD Dirk // Flickr

#27. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (1,565,993 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (297,942 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (17 total deaths)

— 65.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,278 (2,158 total cases)

— 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (30,318 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (10,839 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (78 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,899 (5,102 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



Basar // Wikicommons

#25. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (139,568 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (41,999 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (61 total deaths)

— 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,794 (2,368 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#24. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (31,358 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (5,935 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (77 total deaths)

— 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,336 (3,221 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#23. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (233,162 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (55,348 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (47 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,415 (2,923 total cases)

— 37.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (52,188 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (19,513 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (22 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,185 (2,729 total cases)

— 115.7% more cases per 100k residents than California



DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (101,058 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (32,398 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (56 total deaths)

— 57.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,085 (3,432 total cases)

— 43.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#20. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (820,531 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (183,643 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (36 total deaths)

— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,033 (1,056 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than California



Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (72,846 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (19,917 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (136 total deaths)

— 211.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,337 (4,300 total cases)

— 45.7% more cases per 100k residents than California



Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (217,738 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (64,811 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (23 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,090 (1,203 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (47,719 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (15,613 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (281 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,071 (20,209 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#16. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (238,707 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (46,564 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (19 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,408 (1,576 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than California



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (125,242 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.0% (25,090 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (40 total deaths)

— 172.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,520 (1,906 total cases)

— 91.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



Pixabay

#14. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (254,093 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (56,646 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (32 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,730 (2,162 total cases)

— 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#13. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (5,726,232 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (1,067,505 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (79 total deaths)

— 111.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,609 (3,066 total cases)

— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#12. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (495,970 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (112,582 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (45 total deaths)

— 212.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,941 (1,036 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (1,867,194 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (394,986 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (4 total deaths)

— 58.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,658 (504 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#10. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (111,432 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (18,679 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (14 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,089 (716 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#9. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (88,212 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.5% (22,685 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (93 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,488 (6,115 total cases)

— 29.2% more cases per 100k residents than California



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#8. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (319,856 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (84,569 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (135 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,101 (5,974 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than California



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#7. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (177,650 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (40,428 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (462 total deaths)

— 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,993 (31,728 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (768,292 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.8% (166,673 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,387 (1,627 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than California



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (1,123,625 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.0% (205,262 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (29 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,261 (2,420 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than California



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#4. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (534,171 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (107,765 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (3 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,472 (94 total cases)

— 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than California



Canva

#3. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (629,375 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (114,918 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (22 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,941 (861 total cases)

— 38.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#2. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (1,390,967 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.3% (236,839 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (22 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,375 (1,004 total cases)

— 43.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (195,421 fully vaccinated)

— 34.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (51,904 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (94 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,568 (6,478 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than California