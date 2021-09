stacker-California



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 8 had reached650,838 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Sep. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.



Canva

#50. San Francisco County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (591 total deaths)

— 59.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,938 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,449 (48,035 total cases)

— 52.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (1,150 new cases, +9% change from previous week)



Canva

#49. Solano County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (300 total deaths)

— 59.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,936 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (10 new deaths, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,391 (42,038 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (1,561 new cases, +6% change from previous week)



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Yuba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (55 total deaths)

— 58.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,269 (8,865 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (314 new cases, -34% change from previous week)



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mendocino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (64 total deaths)

— 55.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,093 (6,153 total cases)

— 37.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (126 new cases, -58% change from previous week)



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#46. Sonoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (365 total deaths)

— 55.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (12 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,663 (37,881 total cases)

— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (1,231 new cases, +26% change from previous week)



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#45. Santa Cruz County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (210 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,803 (18,588 total cases)

— 40.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (248 new cases, -52% change from previous week)



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Contra Costa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (891 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,875 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (19 new deaths, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,877 (90,862 total cases)

— 30.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (2,812 new cases, -7% change from previous week)



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#43. San Mateo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (600 total deaths)

— 53.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,498 (49,809 total cases)

— 42.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (1,072 new cases, +17% change from previous week)



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Alameda County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (1,317 total deaths)

— 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,618 (110,608 total cases)

— 41.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (2,926 new cases, +4% change from previous week)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Trinity County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (10 total deaths)

— 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,845 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,633 (692 total cases)

— 50.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (51 new cases, -11% change from previous week)



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Colusa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (18 total deaths)

— 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,781 (2,754 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (85 total deaths)

— 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,816 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,741 (7,722 total cases)

— 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (428 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Placer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (337 total deaths)

— 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,813 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (17 new deaths, +183% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,905 (31,487 total cases)

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (1,813 new cases, +42% change from previous week)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lassen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (27 total deaths)

— 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,741 (6,341 total cases)

— 82.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (76 new cases, -47% change from previous week)



Canva

#36. Del Norte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (25 total deaths)

— 46.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,869 (3,023 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (133 new cases, -69% change from previous week)



Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Modoc County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (8 total deaths)

— 46.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,092 (627 total cases)

— 37.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (21 new cases, +62% change from previous week)



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Marin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (242 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,760 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,323 (16,365 total cases)

— 44.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (75 new cases, -76% change from previous week)



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#33. Santa Clara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (1,807 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (18 new deaths, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,062 (136,146 total cases)

— 37.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (2,366 new cases, -16% change from previous week)



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Siskiyou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (41 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,749 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,908 (3,443 total cases)

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (240 new cases, +27% change from previous week)



Canva

#31. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (218 total deaths)

— 40.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,705 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,530 (16,504 total cases)

— 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (653 new cases, -28% change from previous week)



Basar // Wikicommons

#30. San Luis Obispo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (285 total deaths)

— 39.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,218 (26,098 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (810 new cases, -22% change from previous week)



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#29. San Benito County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (65 total deaths)

— 38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,808 (6,788 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (92 new cases, -6% change from previous week)



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Glenn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (30 total deaths)

— 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,659 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,210 (2,899 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (121 new cases, +21% change from previous week)



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Yolo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (235 total deaths)

— 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,962 (17,557 total cases)

— 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (542 new cases, -15% change from previous week)



Pixabay

#26. Santa Barbara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (489 total deaths)

— 34.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,905 (39,762 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (644 new cases, -21% change from previous week)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tehama County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (74 total deaths)

— 31.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,593 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,975 (7,143 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (279 new cases, -23% change from previous week)



SD Dirk // Flickr

#24. San Diego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (3,922 total deaths)

— 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,565 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (37 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,191 (340,222 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (7,211 new cases, -15% change from previous week)



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (78 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,581 (5,525 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (232 new cases, +4% change from previous week)



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#22. Monterey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (542 total deaths)

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,755 (46,684 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (260 new cases, -46% change from previous week)



Canva

#21. Sacramento County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (1,956 total deaths)

— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (49 new deaths, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,102 (141,276 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (7,295 new cases, +29% change from previous week)



Canva

#20. Ventura County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (1,093 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,436 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (11 new deaths, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,757 (91,004 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (669 new cases, -51% change from previous week)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Amador County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (53 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,406 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,677 (4,642 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (141 new cases, -7% change from previous week)



Canva

#18. Calaveras County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (63 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,343 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,766 (3,106 total cases)

— 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (136 new cases, -32% change from previous week)



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#17. Shasta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (255 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,896 (16,020 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (667 new cases, -12% change from previous week)



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#16. Sutter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (139 total deaths)

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,278 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,559 (12,179 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (218 new cases, -59% change from previous week)



Public Domain

#15. Madera County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (250 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,175 (19,155 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (561 new cases, +18% change from previous week)



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#14. Kern County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (1,482 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (20 new deaths, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,092 (126,859 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (2,427 new cases, -32% change from previous week)



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (5,274 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (51 new deaths, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,669 (307,051 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (2,032 new cases, -53% change from previous week)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tuolumne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (93 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,950 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,606 (5,778 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (118 new cases, -54% change from previous week)



Armona // Wikicommons

#11. Kings County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (266 total deaths)

— 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,647 (26,989 total cases)

— 55.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (675 new cases, -13% change from previous week)



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#10. Fresno County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (1,828 total deaths)

— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (36 new deaths, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,949 (119,384 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (3,882 new cases, +13% change from previous week)



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Merced County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (513 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (5 new deaths, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,420 (37,265 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (525 new cases, -52% change from previous week)



Canva

#8. Tulare County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (874 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,765 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (4 new deaths, -69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,208 (56,915 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (1,941 new cases, +11% change from previous week)



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#7. Riverside County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (4,749 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (22 new deaths, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,678 (337,921 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (3,075 new cases, -55% change from previous week)



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#6. San Joaquin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (1,548 total deaths)

— 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,582 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (20 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,693 (89,121 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (3,199 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



Public Domain

#5. Stanislaus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (1,168 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (29 new deaths, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,819 (76,095 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (1,932 new cases, -25% change from previous week)



Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Inyo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (39 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,431 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,809 (1,589 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (20 new cases, -59% change from previous week)



Canva

#3. San Bernardino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (5,393 total deaths)

— 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (45 new deaths, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,270 (332,895 total cases)

— 34.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (4,115 new cases, -28% change from previous week)



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (25,465 total deaths)

— 52.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,046 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (202 new deaths, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,150 (1,420,560 total cases)

— 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (15,173 new cases, -23% change from previous week)



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (753 total deaths)

— 149.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #188 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,857 (30,548 total cases)

— 48.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (255 new cases, -15% change from previous week)