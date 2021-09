stacker-California



Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 7 had reached649,741 COVID-19-related deaths and 40.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Sep. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.



#50. Imperial County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (308 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,772 (30,393 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (753 total deaths)

— 150.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (111,773 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than California



#49. Los Angeles County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (17,747 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,069 (1,412,379 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (25,366 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (5,737,805 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than California



#48. Santa Barbara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (818 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,847 (39,500 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (483 total deaths)

— 34.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (254,649 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California



#47. Alameda County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (3,106 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,554 (109,537 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (1,316 total deaths)

— 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (1,125,038 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% higher vaccination rate than California



#46. Santa Clara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (3,791 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,041 (135,732 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,796 total deaths)

— 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (1,392,648 fully vaccinated)

— 28.5% higher vaccination rate than California



#45. Mono County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (29 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,115 (1,461 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (5 total deaths)

— 78.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#44. San Benito County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (131 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,774 (6,767 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (65 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (31,418 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than California



#43. Napa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (301 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,498 (11,706 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (91 total deaths)

— 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (88,378 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% higher vaccination rate than California



#42. San Bernardino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (5,100 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,233 (332,082 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (5,364 total deaths)

— 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (959,336 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than California



#41. San Diego County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (8,106 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,076 (336,382 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (3,909 total deaths)

— 29.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (1,570,718 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than California



#40. Modoc County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (22 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,092 (627 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (8 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#39. Sonoma County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (1,296 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,577 (37,454 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (361 total deaths)

— 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (320,472 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% higher vaccination rate than California



#38. Riverside County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (6,505 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,678 (337,921 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (4,749 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (1,125,695 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than California



#37. Yolo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (597 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,829 (17,264 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (235 total deaths)

— 35.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (125,448 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than California



#36. Inyo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (51 new cases, +155% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,809 (1,589 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (39 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#35. Sierra County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (10 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,589 (198 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#34. Humboldt County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (453 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,391 (7,308 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 56 (76 total deaths)

— 66.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (73,087 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than California



#33. Mendocino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (292 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,051 (6,117 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (64 total deaths)

— 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (47,872 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than California



#32. Madera County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (541 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,983 (18,852 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (250 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (63,145 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than California



#31. Lake County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (233 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,381 (5,396 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (77 total deaths)

— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (30,463 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than California



#30. Contra Costa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (4,252 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,840 (90,440 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (882 total deaths)

— 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (769,650 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% higher vaccination rate than California



#29. Mariposa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (64 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,842 (833 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (10 total deaths)

— 65.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#28. Calaveras County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (172 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,585 (3,023 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (63 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (19,242 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than California



#27. Plumas County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (71 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,493 (1,033 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 32 (6 total deaths)

— 80.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#26. Tuolumne County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (209 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,606 (5,778 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (93 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (25,122 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than California



#25. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (1,107 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,088 (25,729 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (284 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (139,842 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than California



#24. El Dorado County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (759 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,093 (13,678 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (122 total deaths)

— 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (101,234 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than California



#23. Tulare County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (1,849 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,962 (55,768 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (870 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (179,671 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than California



#22. Fresno County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (4,108 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,760 (117,492 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (1,801 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (461,166 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than California



#21. Merced County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (1,152 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,420 (37,265 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (513 total deaths)

— 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (97,611 fully vaccinated)

— 37.4% lower vaccination rate than California



#20. Glenn County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (118 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,024 (2,846 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (30 total deaths)

— 36.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (12,039 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than California



#19. Kern County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (3,864 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,025 (126,250 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (1,478 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (345,578 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than California



#18. Colusa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (99 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,781 (2,754 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (18 total deaths)

— 49.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (9,891 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than California



#17. Shasta County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (829 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,823 (15,889 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (255 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (68,793 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than California



#16. Butte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (1,010 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,428 (16,281 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (216 total deaths)

— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (94,225 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than California



#15. Amador County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (184 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,569 (4,599 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (53 total deaths)

— 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (16,689 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than California



#14. San Joaquin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (3,638 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,499 (87,640 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1,540 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (329,868 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% lower vaccination rate than California



#13. Solano County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (2,192 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,275 (41,521 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (293 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (233,938 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than California



#12. Nevada County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (497 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,526 (7,508 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (85 total deaths)

— 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (52,314 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than California



#11. Sutter County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (488 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,541 (12,161 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (136 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (43,917 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than California



#10. Kings County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 524 (801 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,468 (26,715 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (266 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (50,198 fully vaccinated)

— 41.6% lower vaccination rate than California



#9. Sacramento County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (8,374 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,924 (138,499 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (1,941 total deaths)

— 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (822,412 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than California



#8. Placer County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (2,156 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,809 (31,104 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (331 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (218,206 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than California



#7. Lassen County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 569 (174 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,741 (6,341 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (27 total deaths)

— 47.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (8,673 fully vaccinated)

— 49.5% lower vaccination rate than California



#6. Trinity County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (70 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,633 (692 total cases)

— 99.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (10 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



#5. Stanislaus County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 573 (3,158 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,753 (75,735 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (1,159 total deaths)

— 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (218,804 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than California



#4. Siskiyou County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 652 (284 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,908 (3,443 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (41 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (19,152 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than California



#3. Yuba County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (548 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,269 (8,865 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (55 total deaths)

— 57.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (29,564 fully vaccinated)

— 33.1% lower vaccination rate than California



#2. Tehama County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 708 (461 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,975 (7,143 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (72 total deaths)

— 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (20,313 fully vaccinated)

— 44.5% lower vaccination rate than California



#1. Del Norte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,187 (330 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,830 (3,012 total cases)

— 99.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (25 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (9,018 fully vaccinated)

— 42.3% lower vaccination rate than California