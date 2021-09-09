Skip to Content
Counties most concerned about climate change in California


Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in California

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in California using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Glenn County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%
— 15.6% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
– Total population: 20,426


DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. El Dorado County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%
— 14.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
– Total population: 148,640


Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#48. Sutter County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 14.2% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
– Total population: 70,760


Canva

#47. Sierra County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 14.2% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
– Total population: 2,490


U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yuba County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 14.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
– Total population: 54,621

Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Plumas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%
— 13.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
– Total population: 15,637


Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Trinity County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 13.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
– Total population: 10,690


EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mariposa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%
— 13.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 14,675


Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Placer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%
— 13.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 294,359


Canva

#41. Del Norte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%
— 12.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
– Total population: 21,470

Canva

#40. Butte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%
— 10.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
– Total population: 181,415


Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Siskiyou County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.2%
— 10.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
– Total population: 34,744


Armona // Wikicommons

#38. Kings County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%
— 10.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
– Total population: 109,142


Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Inyo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 9.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
– Total population: 14,450


Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Nevada County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.7%
— 9.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 81,901

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Colusa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%
— 9.0% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
– Total population: 15,579


CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%
— 7.6% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
– Total population: 50,858


Basar // Wikicommons

#33. San Luis Obispo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.7%
— 7.0% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
– Total population: 230,964


Canva

#32. Tulare County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%
— 6.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
– Total population: 316,949


Public Domain

#31. Stanislaus County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%
— 6.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
– Total population: 392,393

Canva

#30. Solano County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%
— 6.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
– Total population: 339,715


Canva

#29. Ventura County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%
— 5.7% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 648,513


Public Domain

#28. Madera County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%
— 5.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
– Total population: 112,202


Canva

#27. Sacramento County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.8%
— 5.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
– Total population: 1,147,265


Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Orange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%
— 5.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
– Total population: 2,452,994

SD Dirk // Flickr

#25. San Diego County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%
— 4.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
– Total population: 2,576,493


LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#24. San Joaquin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%
— 4.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
– Total population: 530,706


Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Alpine County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.6%
— 4.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
– Total population: 907


clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mono County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%
— 4.2% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
– Total population: 11,500


Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mendocino County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%
— 4.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
– Total population: 68,528

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Merced County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.2%
— 3.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%
– Total population: 189,013


Canva

#19. San Bernardino County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.4%
— 3.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
– Total population: 1,562,559


Daniel Orth // Flickr

#18. Riverside County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.6%
— 2.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
– Total population: 1,769,474


Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Humboldt County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.8%
— 2.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
– Total population: 109,510


Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#16. Napa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.2%
— 2.0% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
– Total population: 110,634

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#15. San Benito County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.3%
— 1.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
– Total population: 43,815


David Jordan // Wikicommons

#14. Fresno County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.4%
— 0.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
– Total population: 698,150


Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#13. Sonoma County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.9%
— 0.4% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
– Total population: 400,497


Pixabay

#12. Santa Barbara County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.1%
— 0.7% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
– Total population: 344,624


MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Contra Costa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.5%
— 1.2% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
– Total population: 871,947

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.7%
— 1.6% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
– Total population: 7,851,531


Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.9%
— 1.8% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
– Total population: 207,389


Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Yolo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.5%
— 2.7% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 73.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
– Total population: 169,057


Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#7. Monterey County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.5%
— 2.7% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
– Total population: 319,087


Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#6. Santa Cruz County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.7%
— 3.0% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.5%
– Total population: 220,004

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#5. Imperial County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.9%
— 3.2% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.5%
– Total population: 128,543


Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Clara County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.4%
— 5.4% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 76.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%
– Total population: 1,489,516


Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Mateo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 75.9%
— 7.5% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 76.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.1%
– Total population: 604,687


Canva

#2. San Francisco County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 78.8%
— 11.5% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 77.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.4%
– Total population: 753,146


Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alameda County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 79.2%
— 12.2% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.3%
– Total population: 1,299,186

