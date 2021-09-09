Counties most concerned about climate change in California
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in California using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Glenn County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%
— 15.6% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
– Total population: 20,426
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons
#49. El Dorado County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%
— 14.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
– Total population: 148,640
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#48. Sutter County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 14.2% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
– Total population: 70,760
Canva
#47. Sierra County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 14.2% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
– Total population: 2,490
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Yuba County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%
— 14.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
– Total population: 54,621
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Plumas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%
— 13.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
– Total population: 15,637
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Trinity County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 13.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
– Total population: 10,690
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Mariposa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%
— 13.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 14,675
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Placer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%
— 13.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 294,359
Canva
#41. Del Norte County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%
— 12.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
– Total population: 21,470
Canva
#40. Butte County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%
— 10.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
– Total population: 181,415
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Siskiyou County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.2%
— 10.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
– Total population: 34,744
Armona // Wikicommons
#38. Kings County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%
— 10.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
– Total population: 109,142
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Inyo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 9.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
– Total population: 14,450
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Nevada County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.7%
— 9.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 81,901
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Colusa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%
— 9.0% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
– Total population: 15,579
CFang // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Lake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%
— 7.6% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
– Total population: 50,858
Basar // Wikicommons
#33. San Luis Obispo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.7%
— 7.0% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
– Total population: 230,964
Canva
#32. Tulare County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%
— 6.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
– Total population: 316,949
Public Domain
#31. Stanislaus County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%
— 6.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
– Total population: 392,393
Canva
#30. Solano County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%
— 6.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
– Total population: 339,715
Canva
#29. Ventura County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%
— 5.7% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 648,513
Public Domain
#28. Madera County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%
— 5.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
– Total population: 112,202
Canva
#27. Sacramento County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.8%
— 5.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
– Total population: 1,147,265
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Orange County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%
— 5.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
– Total population: 2,452,994
SD Dirk // Flickr
#25. San Diego County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%
— 4.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
– Total population: 2,576,493
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#24. San Joaquin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%
— 4.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
– Total population: 530,706
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Alpine County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.6%
— 4.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
– Total population: 907
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Mono County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%
— 4.2% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
– Total population: 11,500
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Mendocino County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%
— 4.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
– Total population: 68,528
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Merced County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.2%
— 3.4% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%
– Total population: 189,013
Canva
#19. San Bernardino County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.4%
— 3.1% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
– Total population: 1,562,559
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#18. Riverside County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.6%
— 2.8% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
– Total population: 1,769,474
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Humboldt County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.8%
— 2.5% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
– Total population: 109,510
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons
#16. Napa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.2%
— 2.0% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
– Total population: 110,634
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons
#15. San Benito County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.3%
— 1.9% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
– Total population: 43,815
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#14. Fresno County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.4%
— 0.3% lower than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
– Total population: 698,150
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons
#13. Sonoma County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.9%
— 0.4% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
– Total population: 400,497
Pixabay
#12. Santa Barbara County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.1%
— 0.7% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
– Total population: 344,624
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Contra Costa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.5%
— 1.2% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
– Total population: 871,947
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#10. Los Angeles County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.7%
— 1.6% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
– Total population: 7,851,531
Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Marin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.9%
— 1.8% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
– Total population: 207,389
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Yolo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.5%
— 2.7% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 73.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
– Total population: 169,057
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#7. Monterey County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.5%
— 2.7% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
– Total population: 319,087
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#6. Santa Cruz County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.7%
— 3.0% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.5%
– Total population: 220,004
Cbl62 // Wikicommons
#5. Imperial County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.9%
— 3.2% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.5%
– Total population: 128,543
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#4. Santa Clara County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.4%
— 5.4% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 76.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%
– Total population: 1,489,516
Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons
#3. San Mateo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 75.9%
— 7.5% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 76.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.1%
– Total population: 604,687
Canva
#2. San Francisco County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 78.8%
— 11.5% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 77.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.4%
– Total population: 753,146
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Alameda County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 79.2%
— 12.2% higher than California average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.3%
– Total population: 1,299,186
