Counties most concerned about climate change in California

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in California using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

#50. Glenn County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

— 15.6% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

– Total population: 20,426



#49. El Dorado County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%

— 14.9% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

– Total population: 148,640



#48. Sutter County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%

— 14.2% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 70,760



#47. Sierra County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%

— 14.2% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 2,490



#46. Yuba County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.6%

— 14.1% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

– Total population: 54,621

#45. Plumas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%

— 13.9% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

– Total population: 15,637



#44. Trinity County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%

— 13.4% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

– Total population: 10,690



#43. Mariposa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 13.1% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 14,675



#42. Placer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%

— 13.1% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 294,359



#41. Del Norte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%

— 12.9% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

– Total population: 21,470

#40. Butte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%

— 10.8% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

– Total population: 181,415



#39. Siskiyou County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.2%

— 10.5% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

– Total population: 34,744



#38. Kings County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 10.3% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 109,142



#37. Inyo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 9.9% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

– Total population: 14,450



#36. Nevada County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.7%

— 9.8% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 81,901

#35. Colusa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%

— 9.0% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 15,579



#34. Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%

— 7.6% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

– Total population: 50,858



#33. San Luis Obispo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.7%

— 7.0% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

– Total population: 230,964



#32. Tulare County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%

— 6.5% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

– Total population: 316,949



#31. Stanislaus County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%

— 6.5% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

– Total population: 392,393

#30. Solano County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%

— 6.4% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

– Total population: 339,715



#29. Ventura County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%

— 5.7% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 648,513



#28. Madera County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%

— 5.5% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

– Total population: 112,202



#27. Sacramento County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.8%

— 5.4% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

– Total population: 1,147,265



#26. Orange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%

— 5.3% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

– Total population: 2,452,994

#25. San Diego County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%

— 4.8% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

– Total population: 2,576,493



#24. San Joaquin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%

— 4.5% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

– Total population: 530,706



#23. Alpine County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.6%

— 4.3% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

– Total population: 907



#22. Mono County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%

— 4.2% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

– Total population: 11,500



#21. Mendocino County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.7%

— 4.1% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

– Total population: 68,528

#20. Merced County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.2%

— 3.4% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%

– Total population: 189,013



#19. San Bernardino County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.4%

— 3.1% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

– Total population: 1,562,559



#18. Riverside County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.6%

— 2.8% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

– Total population: 1,769,474



#17. Humboldt County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.8%

— 2.5% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

– Total population: 109,510



#16. Napa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.2%

— 2.0% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%

– Total population: 110,634

#15. San Benito County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.3%

— 1.9% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

– Total population: 43,815



#14. Fresno County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.4%

— 0.3% lower than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

– Total population: 698,150



#13. Sonoma County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.9%

— 0.4% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%

– Total population: 400,497



#12. Santa Barbara County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.1%

— 0.7% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

– Total population: 344,624



#11. Contra Costa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.5%

— 1.2% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

– Total population: 871,947

#10. Los Angeles County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.7%

— 1.6% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%

– Total population: 7,851,531



#9. Marin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.9%

— 1.8% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%

– Total population: 207,389



#8. Yolo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.5%

— 2.7% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 73.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%

– Total population: 169,057



#7. Monterey County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.5%

— 2.7% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

– Total population: 319,087



#6. Santa Cruz County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.7%

— 3.0% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.5%

– Total population: 220,004

#5. Imperial County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.9%

— 3.2% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.5%

– Total population: 128,543



#4. Santa Clara County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.4%

— 5.4% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 76.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%

– Total population: 1,489,516



#3. San Mateo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 75.9%

— 7.5% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 76.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.1%

– Total population: 604,687



#2. San Francisco County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 78.8%

— 11.5% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 77.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.4%

– Total population: 753,146



#1. Alameda County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 79.2%

— 12.2% higher than California average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.3%

– Total population: 1,299,186

