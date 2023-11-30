Skip to Content
KNBR radio cuts staff, including host Paul McCaffrey

Published 3:02 PM

BY KTVU STAFF

SAN FRANCISCO, (FOX-35) - Sports radio station KNBR announced on Wednesday a series of staffing cuts that affect both morning and evening programming.

KNBR program director Adam Copeland confirmed that morning show host Paul McCaffrey has been let go as well as former programmer, Lee Hammer, and member of the digital team.

And radio host FP Santangelo, who used to play for the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A's, will no longer run the 51-year-old evening show. 

Santangelo posted that the decision was due to budget cuts.

