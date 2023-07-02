Giants Camilo Doval and A’s Brent Rooker named to 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

SEATTLE, (KION-TV)- Both Bay Area baseball teams each have a representative in the 93rd Major League All-Star Game in Seattle.

San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval and Oakland A's designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker were named to their first All-Star Game. Both players each had a different road to being named to their respective All-Star teams.

In his third season, Doval has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball. He has a 1.89 ERA entering Sunday with 53 strikeouts and 24 saves which leads the National League. He has only blown two saves this entire season.

Rooker started off the 2023 campaign unsure if he would make the 25-man roster. He was claimed on waivers from the Kansas City Royals in November.

Since then, Rooker leads the A's with 14 home runs and 42 RBI's. Rooker was a late first-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in 2017 by the Minnesota Twins. He made his debut with the Twins in 2020.

He was alter traded to the Padres in a deal involving Taylor Rogers in April 2022. The Padres traded Rooker to the Royals in August 2022.

The 93rd Midsummer Classic takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park. The game will be on FOX 35.