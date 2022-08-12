49ers begin their quest for their sixth Lombardi Trophy

SANTA CLARA, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Trey Lance era will begin tonight as the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers as both teams open up the preseason on Friday night

This will be the first meeting between these two squads since the 49ers broke their hearts on the frozen tundra in January.

You will not see back to back reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers take snaps from under center for the Pack in his homecoming. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told local media earlier this week that Rodgers will not play in their first two preseason games. Jordan Love will start both games.

As for the 49ers, expect new starting quarterback Trey Lance to play a couple of series. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that he expects to see most of the offensive and defensive starters to play as well. That includes star wide receiver Deebo Samuel who ended his contract holdout with a three-year contract worth $73.5 million.

The Niners will look to return to the postseason for the second straight season after their crushing NFC Championship loss to their bitter rival Los Angeles Rams.

There will be a couple of position battles to keep your eye on at the game in person or watching at home.

Running Back

Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson. Jr will be the two main bell cows for this outside zone running team. The main question is who will fill out the depth chart behind them?

Trey Sermon is looking to bounce back with a vengeance after a discouraging rookie season. 49ers general manager John Lynch used a third round draft pick on Tyrion Davis-Price of LSU. Davis-Price has brought his smash mouth running style to training camp.

Do not forget about veteran JaMycal Hasty and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason who could sneak their way on the roster based on their pass catching abilities.

The Offensive Line

Besides Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey guarding the line on the outside, the three interior spots remain up for grabs to see who will protect Trey Lance.

Aaron Banks has the highest potential as he tries to grab the left guard spot that Laken Tomlinson held down for the past four seasons. Tomlinson was signed away by the New York Jets in the offseason.

Jake Brendel and Dan Brunskill are battling each other out to see who will start at center. Rookie Spencer Burford has been taking snaps at right guard. Expect the fourth round pick from UTSA to get a lot of snaps these next couple of weeks.

Defensive line

The D-line has two All-Pro studs in Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead that will anchor the D-line. Samson Ebukam made some big plays in the postseason so he will be a major factor.

Second round pick Drake Jackson showed promise of being an NFL starter while at USC. Kemoko Turay had a career high 5.5 sacks last season for the Colts. Javon Kinlaw will look to stay healthy in his third year. Free agent acquisition Hassan Ridgeway will look to make an impact as well along with Kevin Givens.

The defensive line has plethora of talent but we will see who will make the roster after the preseason.

Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. and found only on KION News Channel 46.