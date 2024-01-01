NHL Winter Classic: Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights channel childhood memories in ‘purest form of game’



By Issy Ronald and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The NHL Winter Classic is one of the many traditions that mark the start of a new year and the 2024 edition takes place on Monday as the Seattle Kraken host the defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park – home of MLB’s Seattle Mariners.

The Kraken will be the first Pacific Division team to ever host the Winter Classic as the two newest franchises in the NHL line up against one another on the outdoor rink.

“It’s extremely exciting to get a Winter Classic so early on in the franchise career,” the Kraken’s Brandon Tanev told reporters before the game.

“I think it’s great for the city, the organization, and the people of the city. That’s what it’s all about.

“We are all excited to be in the game but it’s a great way to show off the city of Seattle, the great people of Seattle and how great of a franchise we have here. It’s great to have two new franchises,” added Tanev.

Although the Knights enter the game with a better record this season, sitting on 22-10-5 compared to the Kraken’s 14-14-9, they have lost four of their last five games, relinquishing their hold on first place in the Pacific Division.

The Kraken, meanwhile, will be buoyed by a four-game winning streak, as well as an eight-game point streak, as they prepare to take on the Knights and attempt to avenge a 4-1 loss earlier this season.

And both sets of players will be buoyed by the occasion itself, particularly since playing outside evokes childhood memories, according to the Knights’ Jack Eichel.

“I think whenever you play outdoors, it’s the purest form of the game,” Eichel told reporters.

“We’ve got a lot of western Canadian guys, so I’m sure they’ve played some outdoor hockey,” added Eichel.

“I feel like every kid has spent some time playing on the pond and obviously growing up watching the Winter Classic, so getting the opportunity to play in a game like this is pretty awesome.”

The Winter Classic begins at 3 p.m. ET on Monday and will be broadcast on TNT and Tru TV.

