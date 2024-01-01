College Football Playoffs: Adversity has brought the best out of ‘America’s team,’ says Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh

By Thomas Schlachter and Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The College Football Playoff semifinals take place Monday with four teams vying it out to take place in the January 8 national championship game.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the four teams left standing to take part in the New Year’s Day games after Florida State was left out of the top four.

Here’s all you need to know about the semifinals:

How to watch

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) will take on No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California at 5 p.m. ET.

No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) will take on No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) at the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Both games will be shown on ESPN.

Michigan vs. Alabama

‘America’s team’

This is the third season in a row that the Wolverines have made the College Football Playoff but Michigan failed to make it past the semifinal stage in each of the last two years.

This year, Michigan comes into the game as a national title favorite. But off the field, Michigan has endured a season full of controversy.

To start the season, head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the team’s first three games, a self-imposed sanction by Michigan’s athletic department because of NCAA recruiting violations. The NCAA, which has an open investigation into the matter, could potentially choose to add additional penalties in that case.

The NCAA opened a second investigation into the Wolverines in October for alleged sign-stealing, leading to the suspension and subsequent resignation of Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions, and linebackers coach Chris Partidge was fired.

Harbaugh has denied he had any knowledge of any scheme to steal other teams’ signs, but accepted a three-game suspension – upping his total games away from Michigan’s sideline to six.

Both NCAA investigations into Michigan are ongoing.

Harbaugh said he believes adversity has brought the best out of Wolverines.

“The emotion of the team. The perseverance. The stalwartness of these guys. Yeah, watching that I would have to say, it’s gotta be ‘America’s team.’ America loves a team that beats the odds and beats the adversity,” Harbaugh said of his team in November.

“(It) overcomes what the naysayers, critics, and so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kinda team.”

Michigan has been led throughout the season by quarterback J.J McCarthy, who will likely prove to be vital in the semifinal matchup against Alabama. The quarterback is projected to be a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and McCarthy’s stock could rise higher if he is able to guide Michigan to a national championship.

Running back Blake Corum has also been key to the Wolverines’ form this season and was named as the team’s offensive player of the year and comeback player of the year this season. The back has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season, repeating his impressive feat from last season’s campaign.

Beating all the odds

The Crimson Tide comes into the semifinals with a 12-1 record – its only loss coming against fellow semifinalist Texas earlier in the season.

Alabama boasts a balanced offense with several players pitching in to drive the team forward, but the star of the show is the transformation of quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe had a rough start to the season, throwing two interceptions in Alabama’s loss to Texas and was benched against South Florida in week 3.

After the Crimson Tide survived that near upset, head coach Nick Saban reinserted Milroe as the starter, and he’s been on an upward trajectory since. He has thrown for 2,718 yards this season, but he has also rushed for an impressive 468 yards, demonstrating his ability with both his arms and legs.

“When you look at me, you don’t think I play quarterback,” Milroe told reporters. “You think I play defensive back, tight end. You don’t think I played quarterback.”

“Growing up when I went to camp, they labeled me as a receiver or they saw me as not playing the quarterback position,” he added. “I beat all odds by playing quarterback, and that is something that I try to do as much as possible.”

No college football head coach has more national titles than Saban, who has seven. Milroe could help him get to eight.

Washington vs. Texas

‘We’ll be good’

Like Michigan, the Washington Huskies come into the semifinals with a 13-0 record and a lot of their success can be attributed to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, has thrown for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns. His draft stock has risen as a result of his good performances and could continue to do so if he stars in the playoff.

Penix also seems confident heading into the Sugar Bowl.

“I’m not going to lie, their D-line is good. But at the same time, they haven’t played our o-line,” Penix told reporters ahead of his matchup against the Longhorns, per Brett McMurphy. “They play good ball, but I wouldn’t say we’re playing the 49ers’ D-line or the Eagles’ D-line, so we’ll be good.”

As well as Penix, running back Dillon Johnson is key to getting the Huskies offense ticking. Johnson rushed for 1,113 yards throughout the regular season and claims he is back to full fitness ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s the first time that I’ve been able to get my foot back together, and it’s been a blessing because the resting time came at the perfect time,” Johnson told reporters, per ESPN, following his month-long rest nursing a foot injury.

Penix and Johnson will need to work in tandem to free each other up against the Longhorns defense.

‘Nobody wants it more’

The Texas Longhorns arrive in New Orleans with a strong 12-1 record and will be looking to overcome Washington after losing to the Huskies in last year’s Alamo Bowl.

But the Longhorns are hopeful that with their offense on top form, they will be able to overcome the Huskies this time around.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has enjoyed a productive year and has a speedy receiving core, which will be looking to convert his deep shots against the Washington defense.

Defender Jaylan Ford believes that his team know exactly what they are doing heading into the semifinal.

“The mindset of the team is pretty good right now. I think for the most part everybody understood what their role is and what their job is for the team,” Ford said ahead of the matchup, per Sports Illustrated Fan Nation.

“Everybody knows what we need to do to go and win so I think now it is just making sure that we clean up the mistakes that we made since we started preparing.

“We understand what we really want to go and achieve, which is a National Championship, and now that we have gotten a chance to compete for one I think nobody wants it more than the guys on this team.”

CNN's Wayne Sterling and David Close contributed to reporting.