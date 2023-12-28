Detroit Pistons lose in overtime to Boston Celtics and tie NBA record with 28 straight losses

By Eric Levenson and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Detroit Pistons continued their march toward infamy on Thursday in a 128-122 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics, tying an NBA record of futility with their 28th consecutive loss.

The Pistons have been on an unrivaled single-season run of failure over the past two months, and on Tuesday set the NBA record for most consecutive losses in a season with 27.

With this latest loss, Detroit tied the NBA’s overall record losing streak of 28 games, a mark achieved by the Philadelphia 76ers stretching from the end of the 2014-2015 season to the start of the following year.

“I hurt for them, you know we just we feel like we’re just getting so close to not just winning one game but winning a lot of games if we play that way versus most teams in the league,” Pistons head coach Monty Williams said after the game.

The Celtics came into the game with the best record in the NBA at 23-6, while the Pistons entered at an NBA-worst 2-28.

Despite the mismatch, the Pistons went into halftime up 66-47, but Boston came storming back to even the game by outscoring Detroit 35 to 16 in the 3rd quarter in front of the raucous crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

In the fourth quarter, both teams exchanged leads throughout the contest before Boston managed to take a 106-100 lead with under two minutes left. Detroit though would respond with six straight points from Jaden Ivey to tie the game.

With both teams tied at 108-108, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but missed the midrange jumper to take the game into overtime.

In overtime, Boston guard Derrick White scored 10 points to help the Celtics pull away with the win.

The Pistons’ last win came on October 28, when they defeated the Chicago Bulls.

“I told them that it takes a lot of character and integrity to do what they’re doing,” said Pistons coach Williams. “I’ve been in the league for a while and I’ve seen teams give in to circumstances that are less than what we’re dealing with and that was admirable.”

The 2010-2011 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-2014 Philadelphia 76ers shared the previous single-season mark at 26 games lost.

The Pistons will next have a chance to either break the NBA record or end the losing streak when they play against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday in Detroit.

The losing streak is a brutal disappointment for a team that has tried to rebuild through youth the last few seasons with high draft picks – including guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, and Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 pick this year – and by luring Williams to the club this year with a hefty coaching contract.

